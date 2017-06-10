Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation

A Power Outage In Silicon Valley Was Caused By A Drone Crash (mercurynews.com) 11

Posted by EditorDavid from the user-error dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the San Jose Mercury News: A drone crashed into a high-voltage wire Thursday night, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage and knocking out power to roughly 1,600 people for about two hours, police said... "The FAA has rules and regulations in place to prevent this exact type of incident from happening," said Mountain View police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. "We simply ask that people comply with the rules and that they operate drones safely and sensibly."
The town's city hall was without power -- along with the rest of the 1,600 homes -- prompting a Google software engineer to tweet that "drones are fun until someone flies one into high-voltage power lines." They added later that "apparently the owner 'fled in a white hatchback', which is the least dignified way that someone can flee, I think."

A Power Outage In Silicon Valley Was Caused By A Drone Crash More | Reply

A Power Outage In Silicon Valley Was Caused By A Drone Crash

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Mathematics deals exclusively with the relations of concepts to each other without consideration of their relation to experience. -- Albert Einstein

Close