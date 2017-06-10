A Power Outage In Silicon Valley Was Caused By A Drone Crash (mercurynews.com) 27
An anonymous reader quotes the San Jose Mercury News: A drone crashed into a high-voltage wire Thursday night, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage and knocking out power to roughly 1,600 people for about two hours, police said... "The FAA has rules and regulations in place to prevent this exact type of incident from happening," said Mountain View police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. "We simply ask that people comply with the rules and that they operate drones safely and sensibly."
The town's city hall was without power -- along with the rest of the 1,600 homes -- prompting a Google software engineer to tweet that "drones are fun until someone flies one into high-voltage power lines." They added later that "apparently the owner 'fled in a white hatchback', which is the least dignified way that someone can flee, I think."
The town's city hall was without power -- along with the rest of the 1,600 homes -- prompting a Google software engineer to tweet that "drones are fun until someone flies one into high-voltage power lines." They added later that "apparently the owner 'fled in a white hatchback', which is the least dignified way that someone can flee, I think."
Re: (Score:2)
Good job "not being a troll" https://games.slashdot.org/com... [slashdot.org]
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assault_rifle
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Can anyone justify drones being legal? The answer is no. Nobody here can even provide a valid answer as to why they need a drone.
Can anyone justify skateboards being legal? The answer is no. Nobody here can even provide a vaid answer as to why they need a skateboard.
Re: (Score:2)
Respect is earned, not thrown into the back of a white hatchback and hauled off to somewhere people don't know where you got it from.
Re: (Score:2)
No, it's in a tank. Just ask the Italian army.
I call bs (Score:1)
Unless this thing is a a military drone or has titanium axes for rotors, I'm really failing to see how this thing could have caused *any* damage to a power line.
I suspect something else happened and this was a convenient scapegoat.
Re: (Score:2)
You must be one of those "jet fuel fire cannot melt steel, 9-11 was a controlled demolition" guys.
Power line went down. Police found the charred remains of a drone at the site. Witnesses (plural) living in the area said they saw a guy flying a drone in the area. Therefore the conclusion that a drone caused the event.
Sounds like a simple, rational explanation to me. But please feel free to indulge in fanciful far-fetching conspiracies all you want. Just don't share it with normal people.
This is why I support mandatory drone registration (Score:2)