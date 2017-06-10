Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation

A Power Outage In Silicon Valley Was Caused By A Drone Crash (mercurynews.com) 27

Posted by EditorDavid from the user-error dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the San Jose Mercury News: A drone crashed into a high-voltage wire Thursday night, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage and knocking out power to roughly 1,600 people for about two hours, police said... "The FAA has rules and regulations in place to prevent this exact type of incident from happening," said Mountain View police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. "We simply ask that people comply with the rules and that they operate drones safely and sensibly."
The town's city hall was without power -- along with the rest of the 1,600 homes -- prompting a Google software engineer to tweet that "drones are fun until someone flies one into high-voltage power lines." They added later that "apparently the owner 'fled in a white hatchback', which is the least dignified way that someone can flee, I think."

A Power Outage In Silicon Valley Was Caused By A Drone Crash More | Reply

A Power Outage In Silicon Valley Was Caused By A Drone Crash

Comments Filter:
  • What's the weight of a section of power line between two pylons? Hundreds of pounds? What's the weight of a typical "hobby" drone? <10 lbs? I suspect a stiff breeze exerts more force on high voltage lines.

    Unless this thing is a a military drone or has titanium axes for rotors, I'm really failing to see how this thing could have caused *any* damage to a power line.

    I suspect something else happened and this was a convenient scapegoat.

    • You must be one of those "jet fuel fire cannot melt steel, 9-11 was a controlled demolition" guys.

      Power line went down. Police found the charred remains of a drone at the site. Witnesses (plural) living in the area said they saw a guy flying a drone in the area. Therefore the conclusion that a drone caused the event.

      Sounds like a simple, rational explanation to me. But please feel free to indulge in fanciful far-fetching conspiracies all you want. Just don't share it with normal people.

  • Unless there is a way to track the owners of these things when - not if - they do serious damage, we're pretty much fucked in terms of holding anyone truly accountable.

Slashdot Top Deals

Mathematics deals exclusively with the relations of concepts to each other without consideration of their relation to experience. -- Albert Einstein

Close