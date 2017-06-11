Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Ex-Admin Deletes All Customer Data and Wipes Servers of Dutch Hosting Provider (bleepingcomputer.com) 131

Posted by EditorDavid from the resignation-letter dept.
An anonymous reader quotes BleepingComputer: Verelox, a provider of dedicated KVM and VPS servers based in The Hague, Netherlands, suffered a catastrophic outage after a former administrator deleted all customer data and wiped most of the company's servers. Details of what exactly happened aren't available, but according to posts on various web hosting forums [1, 2, 3], the incident appears to have taken place Thursday, when users couldn't access their servers or the company's website.

Verelox's homepage came back online earlier Friday, but the website was plastered with a grim message informing users of the ex-admin's actions. Following the incident, the hosting provider decided to take the rest of its network offline and focus on recovering customer data. Verelox staff don't believe they can recover all data.
Saturday night the web site was advising customers that the network and hosting services "will be back this week with security updates," adding that "current customers who are still interested in our services will receive compensation."

  • Not a big deal (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Nobody with a brain stores important data on someone elses server.

    • Re:Not a big deal (Score:4, Insightful)

      by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 ) on Sunday June 11, 2017 @11:16AM (#54596185)

      Nobody with a brain stores important data on someone elses server.

      ...without a backup.

      • Re:Not a big deal (Score:4, Interesting)

        by darkpixel2k ( 623900 ) <aaron@heyaaron.com> on Sunday June 11, 2017 @11:44AM (#54596291) Homepage

        Nobody with a brain stores important data on someone elses server.

        ...without a backup.

        You can wipe every single VM I have and I can restore everything within an hour because they are all configured using salt. The databases are snapshotted every hour and backed up using tarsnap as well as an rsync down to a NAS at my house.

        I know I can do it in an hour because when Digital Ocean was having trouble at one of their data centers a few years back, I spun up new VMs and migrated everything to another data center.

        • You can wipe every single VM I have and I can restore everything within an hour because they are all configured using salt. The databases are snapshotted every hour and backed up using tarsnap as well as an rsync down to a NAS at my house.

          You're the kind of guy I'd want running my IT department.

          • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

            by Anonymous Coward

            I wouldn't hire a guy who copies all my data to his house.

            • I wouldn't hire a guy who copies all my data to his house.

              Funny, it's data from *my* company. I'm the guy who *owns* the data. So why shouldn't back a copy up to my 12 TB storage array at my house?

              If I worked for *your* company, I would back it up wherever *you* wanted it.

            • I wouldn't hire a guy whom I couldn't trust to have all my data at his house.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by geoskd ( 321194 )

                I wouldn't hire a guy whom I couldn't trust to have all my data at his house.

                Unless you're willing to pay them C-suite rates, you will not find people you can trust with certainty...

            • Depends on the guy and what "his house" actually means.

              In my case it means another data center. Yes, I live in one. The air condition is awesome!

        • An hour, if you happen to be awake and available.

          • An hour, if you happen to be awake and available.

            Perhaps you've never heard of 'automation'? It allows you to perform actions 'automatically'. You can do wonderful things like launch backup jobs...

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by fisted ( 2295862 )

              They're talking about the restore job. I'm not sure I'd want to automatically launch that...

              • They're talking about the restore job. I'm not sure I'd want to automatically launch that...

                Restoring from tarsnap is a bit slow at times, but that's an "everything else has failed" contingency plan. I have monitoring and alerting, so if the DB mysteriously went away, I'd wake up, coordinate with the other ops guys, and start a restore.

          • Believe me, if I need that data, he WILL be awake and available! I do know where my coworkers live. And there isn't a single point of failure, meaning that there are always at least 2 people capable of doing any job, and one of them IS within reach.

            No, we don't simply subject our workers to such conditions. We pay handsomely for that privilege.

        • Could you explain "salt?" It's new to me but from your context I should know it. (A link would be fine).

          • Could you explain "salt?" It's new to me but from your context I should know it. (A link would be fine).

            Hey, did you try googling 'salt'? ;)

            I kid ... try salt devops though - you'll get what you need.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by sodul ( 833177 )

            https://saltstack.com/ [saltstack.com]

            Without going into the details SaltStack is similar to Ansible, Chef or Puppet.

          • Could you explain "salt?" It's new to me but from your context I should know it. (A link would be fine).

            Yup--as others posted below, 'salt stack'. It's pretty much like 'Puppet', 'Chef', or 'Ansible'. Set up a 'salt mater' and point all your 'salt minions' to the master. Then you can define the way you want your systems to be configured from the master. i.e. things like disabling SSH password auth, deploying authorized SSH keys, configuring firewalls, cron jobs, packages installed, etc...

        • You can wipe every single VM I have and I can restore everything within an hour because they are all configured using salt.

          Any competently run IT department should be able to largely recover from the malicious actions of an external actor. But that's not really the question now, is it?

          The question is: if you chose to destroy all of that data - including, I assume, your salt configurations - could someone else recover and rebuild those VMs - including their (reasonably recent) data?

          • You can wipe every single VM I have and I can restore everything within an hour because they are all configured using salt.

            Any competently run IT department should be able to largely recover from the malicious actions of an external actor. But that's not really the question now, is it?

            The question is: if you chose to destroy all of that data - including, I assume, your salt configurations - could someone else recover and rebuild those VMs - including their (reasonably recent) data?

            Yeah--exactly. In my case, our salt configs are checked in to a git repo, so it's as 'simple' as spinning up a new salt master, cloning the config, configuring the master master from the salt config, then spinning up the other hosts and kicking off the config. Then restore the databases from backups. In my case they should be ~2 hours old at most. As long as you have access to the git repo, you can do it. Finding a competent admin that knows salt (or puppet or chef) with the skills required to spin up

          • I can't delete anything anyway. But nobody really can. You see, our backups cannot be deleted by the admins. "Deleting" here means that you mark it for deletion which is executed at a later moment by the storage ... thingamajig (don't ask me, storage really isn't my strong side). Now, marking a recent backup for deletion pretty much instantly hits some of the storage upper echelons in the face because that isn't proper procedure and he'll ask 5 minutes after the mark gets set and about 5 days before it actu

        • Maybe that's the guy they had as well ... with a vengeance.

        • The databases are snapshotted every hour and backed up using tarsnap as well as an rsync down to a NAS at my house..

          So, you only have one backup at one place? You're flirting with desaster.

          • The databases are snapshotted every hour and backed up using tarsnap as well as an rsync down to a NAS at my house..

            So, you only have one backup at one place? You're flirting with desaster.

            Nope. Backups happen in two ways. ZFS snapshot combined with a snapshot pull to my off-site NAS, and an 'autopostgresqlbackup' "snapshot" that gets backed up via 'tarnsnap' as well as rsynced to yet another off-site NAS.

            So there's a copy on the actual DB server, a snapshot on the DB server, a snapshot on my local NAS, a copy on another NAS in a different location, plus a tarsnap backup. I'm confident in my ability to restore. I've tested it. ;)

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by athmanb ( 100367 )

          Can you really guarantee that you'll be able to do that if another admin with equal rights to yours maliciously wipes data?

          Because sure you have snapshots but a couple lines of Powershell/BASH and all of them are gone in 5 minutes. And you might have tape or cloud backups but another few commands and the tapes get zeroed overnight while cloud storage can be deprovisioned in seconds.

          • Can you really guarantee that you'll be able to do that if another admin with equal rights to yours maliciously wipes data?

            Because sure you have snapshots but a couple lines of Powershell/BASH and all of them are gone in 5 minutes. And you might have tape or cloud backups but another few commands and the tapes get zeroed overnight while cloud storage can be deprovisioned in seconds.

            Yes, because I have three personal policies related to this:

            1. Only hire admins I feel comfortable absolutely trusting.
            2. Follow the principle of 'least privilege' (I have backups on my storage NAS at home, and I am the only one with access to the data. A friend of mine has a similar storage setup at his house and he also has backups of the database that only *he* has access to.
            3. Keep backups of your salt config somewhere where other malicious actors don't have access to it. (Salt config is stored o

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rvw ( 755107 )

        They have backups and although they haven't recovered yet completely, the servers that are recovered haven't lost data.

      • You did a restore test, right?

      • without a backup

        Actually, when I worked at a.... major transportation organization, I once accidentally deleted the entire database. It wasn't my fault, my code worked and was tested through dev -> stage -> test and all that.. but at the last minute my boss was like "Hey, you didn't use this cutting edge new ORM technique, refactor now" WHILE I WAS PATCHING IT TO PRODUCTION!!!!! So I bowed my head and said "yessir..." Well, what was supposed to delete one record ended up cascading to every related model and.... BAM.

  • And... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is why you change the passwords when an employee leaves. Hey, I'm smarter than the guys that work at Verelox!

    Hire me, you dumb motherfuckers!!

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Hey dumb motherfucker, ever heard of a logic bomb? Or backdoors? If this guy went and deleted everything, what exactly makes you think that he didn't also backdoor everything or planted a logic bomb to delete it all.

      Sounds like you are just as stupid as the guys who work at Verelox who think that just removing a account/passwords solves all security issues related to firing a sysadmin.

      Firing a sysadmin is perhaps one of the most dangerous things a company can do.

    • They were probably having him teach his supreme Indian replacement.

  • Good (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Sunday June 11, 2017 @10:38AM (#54596019) Homepage Journal
    Maybe people will start realizing that the Cloud is just "someone elses servers" and you have no idea how they manage them or back them up.

    • What is particularly idiotic is that everyone didn't understand it from the beginning. But clearly, they don't.

      • Hardly surprising. People look at the bottom line. Ohhh, we can save $$$ by outsourcing nearly all of our IT to some cloud company!

        • Executives also read the press release, though. The mighty Cloud was supposed to mean much easier administration so we didn't need to handle most IT matters in-house.

          In actual $$$ terms, at both the low end and the high end the Cloud often works out more expensive than self-hosting, often by quite a wide margin. There's a zone in between where that doesn't always seem to be the case, but I'm not sure how wide it really is, and it's usually based on TCO rather than the hardware and connectivity expenses alon

          • The thing is, it turns out that you can't just delegate all responsibility and get good results.

            Just to be a little bit pedantic, you can delegate authority, but you cannot actually delegate responsibility.
            --
            What would Loki do?

    • That's a bit condescending of a position. Most cloud users do know that; you pay for the convenience not to fund and support a datacenter yourself.

    • Re:Good (Score:4, Insightful)

      by XXeR ( 447912 ) on Sunday June 11, 2017 @11:16AM (#54596179)

      Maybe people will start realizing that the Cloud is just "someone elses servers" and you have no idea how they manage them or back them up.

      Hosting was around long before cloud, and for some reason never garnered the amount of haters that cloud currently endures. VPS is hosting, not cloud...please direct your hate appropriately.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dissy ( 172727 )

        Hosting was around long before cloud

        That is very likely not true, unless you count being best friends with one of the admins at uni who gave you a shell account for free on a server.

        "Cloud" is a term from the 1970s.
        "Hosting", as performed by a company specifically offering such a thing, came about in the 1990's after the commercialization of the Internet.

        The 90's did not come before the 70's

        • Hosted solutions started back in the 60's, typically mainframe. The earliest I encountered it was mid-80's, one of our clients used a hosted financials application.

    • Maybe people will start realizing that the Cloud is just "someone elses servers" and you have no idea how they manage them or back them up.

      You're barking at the wrong tree. Customers just buy a service based on price, uptime and retention, as advertised.

      If you don't feel respected due to underpayment, lack of resources or management, it's your job to step up and take a stand.

      In any case, the customers are most likely not at fault so don't fuck them. It looks bad on all of us.

      If you can't deal with responsi

    • 'the Cloud is just "someone elses servers" and you have no idea how they manage them or back them up.'

      The Internet is is just "someone elses networks" and you have no idea how they manage them or back them up.

  • Did they not remove the ex-admin's credentials, or what? I mean, regardless of how the ex-admin gained access to the data to wipe it, it's a crime. But I'd like to know if Verelox was stupid enough to not remove his credentials, or this happened some other way. (Like, did he do this his last day of work as a "fuck you" to management for firing him?)

    • Re:So... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Kjella ( 173770 ) on Sunday June 11, 2017 @10:59AM (#54596099) Homepage

      Did they not remove the ex-admin's credentials, or what?

      They should... but if you're sitting with the keys to the kingdom you might have the domain administrator account password, root passwords, various service accounts set up for particular purposes including but not limited to integration with external access... Yes, all could be done with the proper procedures in place. But very often the responsible for such IT procedures is the admin and the admin is the one keeping tabs on what everyone else has access to. Plus you often have the rights to create undocumented loopholes that you might reasonably excuse as being a test account and an oversight if discovered. Not to mention the setting you'd bring this up, either you're basically questioning the loyalty of one of the most trusted men in the system or it looks like you're setting him up to be fired.

    • They may well have done this, but an admin is well placed to create a backdoor that nobody else knows about.

  • Slashdot wipes memory of recent posts? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by guruevi ( 827432 ) <evi AT evcircuits DOT com> on Sunday June 11, 2017 @11:02AM (#54596113) Homepage

    At least these two stories are from different perspectives: https://m.slashdot.org/story/3... [slashdot.org]

    The story stays the same - don't fuck over your admins and have proper procedure and backup.

  • Why no secure backups? Idiots.

    • Why no secure backups?...

      The article(s) seem to indicate that most, but not all, customer data can be recovered. So it seems there were working backups. But in a hosting environment, not everything is backed up continuously, and that may be where some of the data will be lost.

  • Love and coddle your Admin -- or else!

  • some admins belong in prison (Score:4, Insightful)

    by v1 ( 525388 ) on Sunday June 11, 2017 @12:05PM (#54596405) Homepage Journal

    and this is obviously one of them. Criminals come from all walks of life, sysadmin isn't a position immune to containing the occasional bad apple.

    So many questions of course, a lot of which boil down to "They must have had some serious lapse in procedure to have allowed this to happen." That's not really the case though. Back doors and logic bombs are serious threats when a person has been a trusted system administrator. Done "right", they can be extremely difficult to detect. It's a bit like the widely accepted advice of "Server was hacked? Don't try to clean it, you might miss something. You must wipe and reinstall it." (same really applies even to a home desktop) A departing admin (on bad OR good terms) is basically the exact same issue, a compromised system, but we only very rarely see such an extreme response. It's much less practical to nuke-n-pave when it's your entire network that is basically now classified as "compromised." Is this how we should respond? When you really stop and think about it, it starts to show itself as a really difficult question to answer. Rebuilding everything when an admin leaves when your system is large is just really hard to justify. But if your system is big, it's also more difficult to review it all and proclaim it "clean". It's just a bad position to be in, and that's why admin departures are such a headache. If you're big enough you have several admins and better compartmentalization of access, more robust isolation of systems, better logging, security software that's under the control of the CIO and not the admins, etc. They have a better chance, but it doesn't look like this one was big enough to have those benefits.

    The lack of backups is the most troubling though. That's what stung the other recent post on the cleanout-from-inside. There's just no excuse for that.

  • If at all possible, don't blindly trust your admins. Always keep several backup plans in mind.

    • When we first built-up our it department, we were all developers but one of us was also sysadmin and I was the dba. And I had other folks back me up as dba and a different developer backed up the sys admin. Then a few years go by and people leave and no one new gets hired and suddenly the sysdamin is the backup dba and I'm the backup sysadmin.

      And now my buddy just quit. So now I'm sysdamin, dba, developer, tester, etc.
      Be very careful when you tell me I need to train my H1-B replacement.

  • I can see that jerks smug face while he sits in prison for the next few years, oh the hours of inconvenience he caused! well worth it my friend, well worth it.

  • I was with a one-man ISP for 12 years, starting off with a dial-up UNIX account to hosting my websites. Unfortunately, in 2007, the two lines from different providers to the out of state data center got cut in separate backhoe accidents (what are the odds?). It took ten days for the providers to restore the lines and him to get a third line with a different provider installed. I've already moved my websites to a dedicated hosting provider by day eight. I haven't suffered an outage since then.

    • Yeah, I gotta admit I saw the, "current customers who are still interested in our services will receive compensation." and thought, "Yeah. The both of them."

  • Allegedly

    The ex-admin allegedly deleted all the data... Until is has been thoroughly investigated and it can be proven, the company has made a potentially libelous statement. I don't know how defamation laws work in Europe but no semi-competent General Counsel would not have let a US corporation make such a stupid statement in a press release.

    Somebody could have used the ex-admin credentials, an external bad actor or someone within the company looking to cover something up. The company may very well be

