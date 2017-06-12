Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security The Internet

The Internet Of Things Is Becoming More Difficult To Escape (npr.org) 9

Posted by msmash from the no-escape dept.
An anonymous reader writes: After a long day, many of us try to set down our technology and unplug from the world around us. But, according to a new report by the Pew Research Center and Elon University's Imagining the Internet Center, over the next few years, that will become much more difficult to do. The Internet of things will continue to spread between now and 2026, until human and machine connectivity becomes ubiquitous and unavoidably present, according to experts who participated in what Pew described as a "nonscientific canvassing." About 1,200 participants were asked: "As automobiles, medical devices, smart TVs, manufacturing equipment and other tools and infrastructure are networked, is it likely that attacks, hacks or ransomware concerns in the next decade will cause significant numbers of people to decide to disconnect, or will the trend toward greater connectivity of objects and people continue unabated?" The answers they gave were telling: 15 percent said significant numbers of people would disconnect while 85 percent said most people would just move more deeply into connected life. Unplugging is futile, and plugging in is unavoidable. It's already difficult to create distance from the technology that surrounds us, but as connectivity increases, it might become impossible to do so.

The Internet Of Things Is Becoming More Difficult To Escape More | Reply

The Internet Of Things Is Becoming More Difficult To Escape

Comments Filter:
  • It's not 'unavoidable' in any way shape or form and this whole story is complete and utter BULLSHIT. You do not have to BUY ANY 'IoT' things AT ALL to start with, and you do not HAVE to use them, either.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Shotgun ( 30919 )

      I agree. Simply refusing to pay for the service will get you disconnected. However, companies are actively pushing these things. I worked for a major (at the time) appliance manufacturer. Why would anyone want their stove, clothes washer, or refrigerator connected to the internet? The lame excuses preferred simply boggle the mind with their stupidity (so you don't have to wait for your oven to warm up when you get home? Really? So you'll know when your clothes are finished washing? Want I know when t

    • Maybe.... my wife's new vehicle comes with 3G internet built-in... there are dubious for-pay features, but even if you don't pay, they're apparently required to give you free 911 and Assistance calling. She's not asked me to look into disabling it, but it isn't hard to imagine that (even if it isn't the case now) it'd be considered safety equipment and be illegal to disable.

  • > concerns in the next decade will cause significant numbers of people to decide to disconnect

    Not in the next decade, but now.

    30 years ago I wanted things like "networked thermostat or blinds or whatever", it was called domotic, it was on an intranet and it seems cool, but very expensive.
    Now there is a lot of connected devices (some still $$$) but there is no way I want my devices on others people servers (clouds) with poor security and closed firmware.
    And you know what, finally, we don't need IoT, I do

  • Why would you want to add all this complexity to your life, I just don't get it. Appliances are supposed to free up your time but if you go gonzo trying to optimize their use you will achieve exactly the opposite.

  • The internet of things is a mess. I really dislike that catchphrase too. I believe the idea of a physical connection to the internet being unavoidable is very much a logical fallacy.

    I prefer things that do not loop in because I can control them better. When I buy them I own those products and that means I get to decide how to use them.

    The moment I realized I would have to install an app to make my coffee maker work, was the same moment I bought a stainless microfilter and a french press and took that thing

Slashdot Top Deals

I am more bored than you could ever possibly be. Go back to work.

Close