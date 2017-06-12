The Internet Of Things Is Becoming More Difficult To Escape (npr.org) 57
An anonymous reader writes: After a long day, many of us try to set down our technology and unplug from the world around us. But, according to a new report by the Pew Research Center and Elon University's Imagining the Internet Center, over the next few years, that will become much more difficult to do. The Internet of things will continue to spread between now and 2026, until human and machine connectivity becomes ubiquitous and unavoidably present, according to experts who participated in what Pew described as a "nonscientific canvassing." About 1,200 participants were asked: "As automobiles, medical devices, smart TVs, manufacturing equipment and other tools and infrastructure are networked, is it likely that attacks, hacks or ransomware concerns in the next decade will cause significant numbers of people to decide to disconnect, or will the trend toward greater connectivity of objects and people continue unabated?" The answers they gave were telling: 15 percent said significant numbers of people would disconnect while 85 percent said most people would just move more deeply into connected life. Unplugging is futile, and plugging in is unavoidable. It's already difficult to create distance from the technology that surrounds us, but as connectivity increases, it might become impossible to do so.
I agree. Simply refusing to pay for the service will get you disconnected. However, companies are actively pushing these things. I worked for a major (at the time) appliance manufacturer. Why would anyone want their stove, clothes washer, or refrigerator connected to the internet? The lame excuses preferred simply boggle the mind with their stupidity (so you don't have to wait for your oven to warm up when you get home? Really? So you'll know when your clothes are finished washing? Want I know when t
You will be assimilated, or you'll have to wash your clothes with a 20 yr old machine.
And in a stroke of irony, that 20yr old machine will probably still last longer than a brand new IoT connected machine.
And that right there is the trick. Until IoT is legally mandated by the government (and I hope that is a long way off, but we all know some kind of connection will eventually be required on things like cars), stick to older cars and older appliances. Get yourself a Jeep, Subaru, Volvo, etc-a car that can run for decades, and barring any bad luck you can avoid a connected cars for years. Ditto for appliances-fridge, drip coffee maker, oven, microwave, etc; unless you have some desire to always have the latest and greatest, any of these should last you a long time as well (again, barring any bad luck)
I would say if I have to either buy a "smart fridge" that won't cool unless constantly connected to the Internet, versus buying an older model which does work, or even a three way fridge (propane/natural gas/electricity), I can go with electricity. Same with washers and dryers and other appliances. A 20 year old dishwasher works just as well as a new one. Nobody will be able to tell that your clothes came out of a gold dryer from the 1970s, provided it works well.
RVing and camping taught me how little on
I know they are angling that way...BUT, in my whole adult life, I've yet to have had an appliance (stove, oven, refrigerator, deep freezer, washer, dryer, dishwaher, garbage disposal...etc) to have ever stopped working due to lacking a software update?!?!
Mechanical failures, sure....but what software update would be needed to simply continue to wash, cool, cook or dry something?
"It's not 'unavoidable' in any way shape or form "
It is because the masses are stupid. I tried the "disconnect" but all Valve and big videogame companies had to do was wait for another generation of kids teens who are irrational. The fact that world of warcraft exists is a sign we live in a technological idiocracy.
Take videogames on the PC for instance, DRM/MMOS/STEAM exists because the average person on our planet is technology illiterate to an extreme degree. If you want to game you have no influence
We just brought a used 2015 Mazda 5 (the most recent model in the states, they stopped selling them after that). It seems to be free of wireless connectivity and touchscreens, but that didn't stop the salesman pushing their crappy and very expensive warranty, because "There are lots of computers in there and they might break".
Watching a salesman trying to instill a fear of computers in me was fascinating, given I've spent 30 years designing them, some of them designed to go in cars.
You are like the Amish: when is something "too modern"? You have a list of things that you want in a vehicle. Other people have a different list. It seems silly. Maybe your list is too much for me! What do you need cruise control for?
Why are there some people (like you apparently) who INSIST that you either immediately adopt ALL new technology, OR you're a Luddite, rejecting ALL technology? Why is it so hard for people like you to understand that some of us use technology WE feel is appropriate for our needs/desires/uses, and the heck with the rest of it? I need a car or pi
Unfortunately, and sadly...this is getting harder and harder to find.
To make matters worse, many of the new vehicles not only have wireless 3G or better transmitters on them, but the
To make matters worse, many of the new vehicles not only have wireless 3G or better transmitters on them, but they are so tightly integrated into the cars system, that you cannot simply disable them, without crippling the car to the point to where it may not run.
That's not believable. That would create a HUGE safety problem. Anyone who told you that was lying to you, friend, trying to sell you shit you don't want or need.
It's not 'unavoidable' in any way shape or form and this whole story is complete and utter BULLSHIT. You do not have to BUY ANY 'IoT' things AT ALL to start with, and you do not HAVE to use them, either.
The proliferation of IoT in damn near every device around you is exactly why this whole story is NOT bullshit. Even if YOU choose to not to participate, you WILL become part of the bigger monitored world, whether you like it or not.
And the more YOU choose not to participate in a society that desires and demands interconnected citizens, the more YOU will become a monitored anomaly. The analogy today would be refusing to wash your body or wear deodorant on a regular basis; certain actions make it rather eas
The proliferation of IoT in damn near every device around you is exactly why this whole story is NOT bullshit. Even if YOU choose to not to participate, you WILL become part of the bigger monitored world, whether you like it or not.
And the more YOU choose not to participate in a society that desires and demands interconnected citizens, the more YOU will become a monitored anomaly. The analogy today would be refusing to wash your body or wear deodorant on a regular basis; certain actions make it rather easy to find the outlier.
OTOH, refusing to wash your body or wear deodorant on a regular basis will make it harder for anyone to get close enough to monitor you.
Are you sure?
Are you going to be able to buy a "non-smart" TV in the near future? Or will all of them include some kind of networking? Worse, how long until TV manufacturers think it's a good idea to make you connect to their central server to "register" your TV. Of course so you can always get the latest and greatest updates. You don't want to? Sorry, no option, because your TV gets delivered with just the firmware to download the programming fitting your country. Of course, for your convenience.
Nobody is
>You want to buy a "dumb" TV? Try EBay.
Or don't plug in the ethernet and block its MAC address on wireless.
That's what I did. It took 30 seconds to block the MAC address and -10 seconds to not plug in the ethernet.
>What do you do when you can't turn off its wifi, and it connects automatically to your neighbor's xfinity free wifi? how you will you even know when this is happening?
Nominally I can turn off its wifi. That might be an unsound assumption, but I do have free wifi in my house (we have a store downstairs), so I blocked it at the AP as well.
Of course there's some corner case scenario where someone determined to hack my TV might be able to exfiltrate data, but I don't see how that can be monetized so I'm not
You will be one of the few who doesn't buy any, but you know how herd immunity works for vaccinations, right? This will be the same basic idea.
Ah, one of the 15%. You'll fit right in here.
Slashdot, pioneer of unsocial media.
Sounds like you need to grow some balls buddy....
And if the only option does have them (thinking small appliances, not cars), find the wifi and break it. If the device stops working, return it as defective (as in fails to operate without the crap I don't want).
decade? (Score:3)
> concerns in the next decade will cause significant numbers of people to decide to disconnect
Not in the next decade, but now.
30 years ago I wanted things like "networked thermostat or blinds or whatever", it was called domotic, it was on an intranet and it seems cool, but very expensive.
Now there is a lot of connected devices (some still $$$) but there is no way I want my devices on others people servers (clouds) with poor security and closed firmware.
And you know what, finally, we don't need IoT, I don't need my washer/dryer on the internet, I can close my blinds myself too.
Why? (Score:4, Insightful)
Huge Mess for Control (Score:3)
The internet of things is a mess. I really dislike that catchphrase too. I believe the idea of a physical connection to the internet being unavoidable is very much a logical fallacy.
I prefer things that do not loop in because I can control them better. When I buy them I own those products and that means I get to decide how to use them.
The moment I realized I would have to install an app to make my coffee maker work, was the same moment I bought a stainless microfilter and a french press and took that thing back to the store.
Throw out anything that loops in -- you don't need it! The ONLY reason they want to do that is to get you hooked. Either so you don't use someone else's coffee or so you don't use refilled ink. Whatever. Just put your money on good quality gear that is more analog and you'll be MUCH happier.
And the last place one should look for any kind of scientific discovery is through non-scientific canvassing. The opinions of the unwashed masses are popular ones, but that does in no means make them correct.
Cliche (Score:2)
The old science fiction cliche repeated again
Resistance is futile!
Resistance is useless!
The Paranoid Path (Score:2)
The real reason incandescent lightbulbs were terminated is that LED bulbs are so much easier to build advanced tracking electronics into without notice, and since they last much longer the devices will be in place for much longer...
Paranoia or Future Reality, you decide. Something to make you wonder the next time you see an abnormally cheap LED bulb.
If you break open an LED bulb you might find a small black chip wired to the power lines, and it might have printed on it: "NSA PoE: You No Touch!" If you do, and it does, you are being spied on. The LED bulb has a camera with sends 64K resolution films to the NSA using their own super-secret proprietary Power Over Ethernet back all the way to their secret headquarters, which is NOT that big black glass building in the mall parking lot.
Oh, if it doesn't have the chip, the LED bulb was OK, but you can't u
Incandescent bulbs are huge waste of electricity and have a very dull ugly color.
No, CRI of Incandescent bulbs is 100. Name any commercially available LED lighting system that achieves the same. You of course can't because no such thing currently exists.
Article focuses on misuse, not dislike (Score:3)
This article focused on how people put up with risk to get what they want, their prime example was car accidents are accepted to because we love cars.
The problem is that the LOT usually is for the benefit of the COMPANY, not the owner. They find something that people want just a little bit and sell it based on that convenience. Take the silly "BUG MY HOUSE" products now being sold, that offer internet searches and music in exchange for letting companies place always on microphones in your home. Huge benefit to the corporations, hue invasion of your privacy, all in exchange for not having to take your phone out of your pocket and tap one button before making the request.
Yes, silly people buy these things. But people d not have to. Their advantage is minimal and I truly doubt it will ever achieve the ubiquity of cars, fridges, TVs, etc.
This is typical. In general IOT is not a huge innovation allowing new consumer things for a minor cost, instead it is a huge corporate benefit with a minor consumer benefit.
It's not revolutionizing our life, it is just revolutionizing corporate business.
As such, it will probably be similar to Premium cable channels, like HBO. Some people, but not all or even most, will buy these things. Many people will refuse.
It just seems silly to us, because we don't have it and it's new and unnecessary in most cases. But
God's Debris (Score:2)
Scott Adams might be right. God committed suicide and we are the aftermath trying to put him back together again. Once computers are omnipresent, our only choice will be to become one with the hive mind.
On a more serious note, computers have been for several decades now enhancing our human ability. Very few jobs are immune as a person that uses a computer can out compete the person who doesn't. In areas like accounting, one person can now do the job that 10 people used to do. As computers continue to m
As GE CEO Immelt Announces Retirement, (Score:2)
It wouldn't be so bad if (Score:1)
... these things had good security. It seems that you can't go a month without hearing about some IoT hack or another. It's bad enough when it's an IoT camera in a kid's toy (or nursery camera), but how long before somebody uses an IoT stove to start a house fire?
'Connected' is not the problem... (Score:3)
Even my new CPU cooler requires cloud login! (Score:2)
I bought one of these awesome, super duper water coolers from NZXT. The Kraken X62
https://www.nzxt.com/products/kraken-x62
Pretty cool colors and what not. The control panel for it (CAM software) asks for a cloud login which then of course runs every time you login. There seemed to be a problem just after I got it where the settings for fan, pump, and colors would not save between restarts. It has a guest mode, but even that lost settings or would insist on loading with reduced functionality without the clou
Cracked pottery dialed up to 11 (Score:2)
What's increasingly difficult to stomach is festering evil pervading tech industry.
Used to be somewhat focused on creating better tools to get shit done.
Now it's basically marketing Trojan horses to the public. Massive firms engaged in intentionally psychologically engineering products to maximize technological addiction and pervasive cyber stalking leveraged against consumer to ensure not one extra cent is ever left on the table.
The reality has always been dwindling returns on connectivity. IoT goons are