Man Sentenced to Death For Blasphemous Facebook Comments In Pakistan (gizmodo.com) 46
In what is believed to be "the first time the death penalty had been awarded in a case related to social media," a 30-year-old man in Pakistan has been sentenced to death for blasphemy in comments made on Facebook. Gizmodo reports: The prosecutor told The Times of India that Taimoor Raza was arrested "after playing blasphemous and hate speech material on his phone on a bus stop in Bahawalpur, where a counter-terrorism officer arrested him and confiscated his phone." It was the material on Raza's phone that led to his arrest. The Guardian reports that the accused's brother said Raza "indulged in a sectarian debate on Facebook with a person, who we later come to know, was a [counter-terrorism department] official with the name of Muhammad Usman." Raza's defense attorney told The Guardian the initial charges were limited to "insulting remarks on sectarian grounds," which carries a maximum two-year jail sentence, but that "derogatory acts against prophet Muhammad," which carry a death sentence, were added later. According to The Times of India, Raza will be able to appeal the ruling to the Pakistani High Court and the Supreme Court. Facebook said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened and concerned by the death sentence served in Pakistan for a Facebook post. Facebook uses powerful systems to keep people's information secure and tools to keep their accounts safe, and we do not provide any government with direct access to people's data. We will continue to protect our community from unnecessary or overreaching government intervention."
PRISM (Score:3)
> Facebook uses powerful systems to keep people's information secure and tools to keep their accounts safe, and we do not provide any government with direct access to people's data.
So was Snowden lying when he said the NSA could look up phone, e-mail and other private communication? Or is Snowden a Limited hangout? Has America forgotten about the spy network?
Re: (Score:2)
You see the language "Facebook does not provide any government with direct access to people's data" This might even be the literal truth, it doesn't preclude 3rd parties having access to that data and making it available to government(s) though, even if those 3rd parties would not exist were it not for government funding.
Re: (Score:2)
The keyword here is "direct access" and "we". The access can be indirect, per request, or intentionally week enough at the right places in order for the authorities to tap into.
When religion makes laws (Score:5, Insightful)
This has less to do with Facebook and more with what happens when you let imaginary friends rule your life.
Re: When religion makes laws (Score:1)
This is disingenuous. There's a state where the official religion is Christian, specifically Catholicism. It's called the Holy See, and operates from the Vatican City state. No such rules or laws like that exist within the Holy See. If religion is the problem, how come stuff like this doesn't also occur within the Holy See? Be honest and admit that fundamentalist Islam is the problem here. It's why there are stupid laws like death sentences for blasphemy and evils like ISIL. Before you point to things like
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Do they do so in the name of God, or because they find gays icky?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/africa/how-uganda-was-seduced-by-anti-gay-conservative-evangelicals-9193593.html
Things get hard when "soft power" is used in the wrong way.
Of cause Saudi Arabian Muslim evangelists are doing far worse and probably inspired the problem in the article.
Re: (Score:2)
Stop imposing your liberal white ideals on them, you literal neocolonial racist murderer.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Congratulations, you found the one religiously run state that doesn't have any need for such laws. Well, maybe because that particular state is very special in a lot of aspects. One of them probably being that to get in, you first and foremost have to have drunk the cool-aid and totally love it, or you just would not be there. It's not like you can be born in the Holy See (yup. Only country in existence with 100% (former) foreigners making up the population). You pretty much HAVE TO be all-in on the whole r
Re: (Score:2)
This has less to do with Facebook and more with what happens when you let imaginary friends rule your life.
Huh? Facebook is what happens when you let imaginary friends rule your life.
Re: (Score:3)
The friends are real, not imaginary, although the friendship may be imaginary. There's a difference.
Re: (Score:2)
That would make a pretty neat song for They Might Be Giants or someone like that.
Re: (Score:2)
The people are real. What's imaginary is the friendship.
Re: (Score:1)
More from the religion of peace (Score:2, Insightful)
At what point do we drop the political correctness and accept that Islam in the present day is more violent than other religions? I don't care about the past of Christianity, Judaism, and other religions. Violence committed in the name of the Gods of those religions is generally considered blasphemy. Christians might tell you that you're going to hell and say offensive things to you, but they're thankfully not killing people like the Muslims are.
When do we decide that the Islamic religion of the present day
Re: (Score:2)
Islam isn't a person and thus cannot be violent at all. Islam is a bunch of words and ideas.
Now there are places where some "less enlightened" people are in power and one of the bases for their power as well as their beliefs happen to be islamic in nature.
Seeing as christianity offers similar words on which similar legislature could be created it is nothing but a coincidence that it isn't the western world that is born from islam and african, arab and asian regions that are dealing with a cancerous interpre
Re: (Score:2)
why you just not say that "followers of islam use it for personal power more often".. or something along those lines.
thats what it really is. btw buddhists can be violent about other religions too when it suits their group interests.
the state religious police is a power faction that has power so it tries to keep the power and in order for it to matter it has to keep using said power. now.. why the fuck would you do business with countries that do shit like that? you shouldn't. and not with other countries
When in Rome (Score:1)
Do as the Romans.
If you can't do the time, don't do the crime.
End of discussion.
Re: (Score:2)
Do as the Romans.
If you can't do the time, don't do the crime.
End of discussion.
I would be happy to let the muzzes go around killing eachother in their own hell-holes, but only if they applied the "when in Rome" when they come to the West. Instead they demand special privilege, abuse children and murder people.
Religion of peace (Score:1)
This is why Islam scares me (Score:1)
This is frighting. With friends like Pakistan and Saudi Arabia who needs enemies?
On to Facebooks statement
> Facebook uses powerful systems to keep people's information secure and tools to keep their accounts safe,
Bullshit because they sell peoples data to companies. They have for a long time and privacy is deliberately made difficult by them.
> and we do not provide any government with direct access to people's data.
No. All they need do is call you up and say "pretty please". If FB is serious
"Islam is evil!" No... (Score:2)
"Islam is evil!" No, shitty third world governments are evil. They find all sorts of reasons to oppress people, Christian, Muslim, or whatever,
Re: (Score:2)
This is hilarious. First off, let's throw away the logical fallacy that assumes all Muslim governments are 3rd world, or, that non-3rd-World Muslim governments have great human rights records. (::cough::Saudi Arabia::cough::)
You're the same people who scream about separation of church and state, and then fail to notice when Muslim controlled governments are extremely oppressive.
http://www.unzcloud.com/wp-con... [unzcloud.com]
Oh look at that, only 1.1 billion (that's "billion" with a 'b') Muslims believe that Sharia Law sh
Pakistan sounds lovely (Score:2)
Isn't that where they charged a toddler with murder? Classy place. [theguardian.com] Another example of how religion just makes everything better.
Pakistan tourism advice; don't go, and tell everyone you know not to go (they already know).
Let's just get ahead of everything (Score:1)
[Insert something anti-Islamic and possibly confuse Arabs and Pakistanis]
[Not realise Pakistan is not in the Middle East and post something potentially or obviously anti-Islamic]
[Argue whether or not the second and third options are the same thing]