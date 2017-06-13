The New York Times Is Expanding Comments With the Help of Google's AI (recode.net) 44
An anonymous reader shares a Recode report: The New York Times says it is going to expand the availability of online comments from 10 percent of articles to 80 percent by the end of the year, without adding more moderators to its staff. How are they going to do this? With a machine-learning algorithm, of course. The Times today is rolling out a new structure of comment moderation using software from Google called Perspective, developed by the company's incubator, Jigsaw. The Moderator tool will automatically approve some comments and help moderators wade through others more quickly.
Can't wait to test its sarcasm, irony and bullshit detectors.
They should use it on Google News, first. The health section in particular has become a joke lately. It's starting to get spammed with ads for viagra and marijuana as the 'top' articles. WTF?
They should use it on Google News, first.
Or Politico. Every comment gets spammed with at least one "I made $3000 from working from home..." comment.
Slashdot comments should be perfect for testing the detectors.
I doubt it would have a lot of utility, the reading level over there is a lot higher.
More seriously, you can play with the shiny new toy here:
http://www.perspectiveapi.com/
One could make a game of this.
"I'd cheerfully like to offer the suggestion, helpfully of course, that you may suffer from a severe form of cranial-lower-orifice impaction. If you would be so kind as to allow it, I'd also like to point out that you appear to have had a complete cerebral cortextectomy, and your ideas are as one might expect from the aftermath of such an event. Please do kindly ingest a large bucket of bovine digestion byproduct, as I feel this may help you see a better point of view in the
Narrative control API. (Score:1)
All it wants to do is create an echo chamber and easy out - "the AI did it!".
Re:Really? (Score:4, Informative)
There is a link in the article to here [perspectiveapi.com] where you can input comments that the system will judge to be 'toxic' or not. There is no sarcasm, irony and bullshit detection that I can tell, only a score that is generated by the combination of keywords used.
For example, "The cake is a lie" receives a 50% toxicity score, "The cake is bullshit" receives %90, and "There is no reason to believe the cake exists." is scored 3%. This system merely weeds out the laziest of trolls.
It's really easy to fool the system to let clearly offensive comments through. It's fooled by simply misspelling words that are deemed offensive, which essentially puts it on the level of Slashdot's l4meness filter (more on this later). Consider the following text, "I don't like [n-words]" that I can't even put in a Slashdot comment without triggering the l4meness filter. With the actual n-word, the Perspective API indicates that it's 87% likely to be perceived as toxic. However, replacing the i in the
Dearest Nospam007, Please allow me to help you with your technical tests. What you need to get your bullshit past the detector is Search Engine Optimization. An exiting new field created to help you leverage sarcasm in the digital world, without having to worry about machine learning which fails to grasp the irony of the situation.
If less of their content was behind a paywall it might be more entertaining, though.
it's not a "ban" function, it's a censorship function. Just like we have already seen in Twitter, Facebook, and the majority of MSM. A "ban" leaves a trace so is not nearly as nefarious or evil as a selective blackout of information and opinion.
The idea that the best lies contain a thread of truth is not something new. Hell, Socrates talked about exactly that aspect of the Sophists and why that made them evil. It's easy to manipulate when you "appear" to be open and honest.
if (comment contains 'Trump') mod down -1
Now I wish I could mod this post: "funny, -1"
I for one welcome our new AI censors.
Like Microsoft's Tay [wikipedia.org]
Washington Post allows comments on every article, that appear to be real time with excellent S/N ratio.
The NYT is all about the narrative, whether it is the article or the comments.
I don't find the NYT comment section to be moderated for political views. Often at least some of the NYT Picks comments are what you'd call politically opposed to the Times' expected liberal bias. I have had some of my comments tagged NYT Picks that were explicitly critical of an article's journalism (lack of source diversity, bias, etc).
I do think that when measured in absolute terms, liberal comments dominate but that's mostly a reflection of their readership, but I think even the self-described liberal