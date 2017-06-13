Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google AI

The New York Times Is Expanding Comments With the Help of Google's AI (recode.net) 44

Posted by msmash from the AI-to-rescue dept.
An anonymous reader shares a Recode report: The New York Times says it is going to expand the availability of online comments from 10 percent of articles to 80 percent by the end of the year, without adding more moderators to its staff. How are they going to do this? With a machine-learning algorithm, of course. The Times today is rolling out a new structure of comment moderation using software from Google called Perspective, developed by the company's incubator, Jigsaw. The Moderator tool will automatically approve some comments and help moderators wade through others more quickly.

The New York Times Is Expanding Comments With the Help of Google's AI More | Reply

The New York Times Is Expanding Comments With the Help of Google's AI

Comments Filter:

  • Can't wait to test its sarcasm, irony and bullshit detectors.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Slashdot comments should be perfect for testing the detectors. Assuming, of course, the detectors don't commit suicide from all "go kill yourself" comments.

      • They should use it on Google News, first. The health section in particular has become a joke lately. It's starting to get spammed with ads for viagra and marijuana as the 'top' articles. WTF?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by creimer ( 824291 )

          They should use it on Google News, first.

          Or Politico. Every comment gets spammed with at least one "I made $3000 from working from home..." comment.

      • Slashdot comments should be perfect for testing the detectors.

        I doubt it would have a lot of utility, the reading level over there is a lot higher.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by creimer ( 824291 )

          I doubt it would have a lot of utility, the reading level over there is a lot higher.

          Good point. The Beavis & Butthead crowd might find it hard to keep up with the arguments over there.

    • Just calibrate it against those attributes in the source article and it should do fine.

      More seriously, you can play with the shiny new toy here:
      http://www.perspectiveapi.com/

      • All it wants to do is create an echo chamber and easy out - "the AI did it!".

    • Re:Really? (Score:4, Informative)

      by eaglesrule ( 4607947 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @05:09PM (#54612355)

      There is a link in the article to here [perspectiveapi.com] where you can input comments that the system will judge to be 'toxic' or not. There is no sarcasm, irony and bullshit detection that I can tell, only a score that is generated by the combination of keywords used.

      For example, "The cake is a lie" receives a 50% toxicity score, "The cake is bullshit" receives %90, and "There is no reason to believe the cake exists." is scored 3%. This system merely weeds out the laziest of trolls.

      • FIX YOUR LAMENESS FILTER, WHIPSLASH (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        It's really easy to fool the system to let clearly offensive comments through. It's fooled by simply misspelling words that are deemed offensive, which essentially puts it on the level of Slashdot's l4meness filter (more on this later). Consider the following text, "I don't like [n-words]" that I can't even put in a Slashdot comment without triggering the l4meness filter. With the actual n-word, the Perspective API indicates that it's 87% likely to be perceived as toxic. However, replacing the i in the

    • Dearest Nospam007, Please allow me to help you with your technical tests. What you need to get your bullshit past the detector is Search Engine Optimization. An exiting new field created to help you leverage sarcasm in the digital world, without having to worry about machine learning which fails to grasp the irony of the situation.

      If less of their content was behind a paywall it might be more entertaining, though.

  • if (comment contains 'Trump') mod down -1

  • Like Microsoft's Tay [wikipedia.org]

  • Washington Post allows comments on every article, that appear to be real time with excellent S/N ratio.

  • The NYT is all about the narrative, whether it is the article or the comments.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      I don't find the NYT comment section to be moderated for political views. Often at least some of the NYT Picks comments are what you'd call politically opposed to the Times' expected liberal bias. I have had some of my comments tagged NYT Picks that were explicitly critical of an article's journalism (lack of source diversity, bias, etc).

      I do think that when measured in absolute terms, liberal comments dominate but that's mostly a reflection of their readership, but I think even the self-described liberal

Slashdot Top Deals

"What people have been reduced to are mere 3-D representations of their own data." -- Arthur Miller

Close