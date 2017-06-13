The New York Times Is Expanding Comments With the Help of Google's AI (recode.net) 4
An anonymous reader shares a Recode report: The New York Times says it is going to expand the availability of online comments from 10 percent of articles to 80 percent by the end of the year, without adding more moderators to its staff. How are they going to do this? With a machine-learning algorithm, of course. The Times today is rolling out a new structure of comment moderation using software from Google called Perspective, developed by the company's incubator, Jigsaw. The Moderator tool will automatically approve some comments and help moderators wade through others more quickly.
Can't wait to test its sarcasm, irony and bullshit detectors.
More seriously, you can play with the shiny new toy here:
http://www.perspectiveapi.com/