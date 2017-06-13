Firefox 54 Arrives With Multi-Process Support For All Users

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


An anonymous reader writes: Mozilla today launched Firefox 54 for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. The new version includes the next major phase of multi-process support, which streamlines memory use, improving responsiveness and speed. The Electrolysis project, which is the largest change to Firefox code ever, is live. Firefox now uses up to four processes to run webpage content across all open tabs. This means that complex webpages in one tab have a much lower impact on responsiveness and speed in other tabs, and Firefox finally makes better use of your computer's hardware.

  • Why processes instead of threads? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @02:44PM (#54611387)
    Why are they using 4 separate processes to improve load times of multiple tabs/windows instead of just multiple threads?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      from what i understand , for security. to sandbox each website in its own process.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by aliquis ( 678370 )

        But that's not the case here either.

        Also you can of course decide which memory is shared or not using threads too.

        • I thought the idea was that one process could crater without taking the rest of the browser with it.

    • Re:Why processes instead of threads? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by thegreatbob ( 693104 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @03:02PM (#54611515) Journal
      I can't speak for their reasoning, but Windows threads are definitely less portable (multiproc should leave less cross-platform stuff to wrangle). Also shared address space and environment between threads and the main program (might be appropriate from a security standpoint). It used to be that Windows threads did not scale (performance-wise) very well, though I don't know how much that has changed since this was published:
      https://pdfs.semanticscholar.o... [semanticscholar.org]

      If anyone has insight on Windows multithreading performance, I'm all ears, as this may be one of the bigger reasons.
      • If only C++ had thread support natively since 2011, then we'd have something portable we could use for the last half decade in native code applications.

    • Because it is the way is done in Chrome.

      Now more seriously, is because of sandboxing. A process is forbiden to read or write on the memory space of another process, meanwhile every thread indide a process can read/write in the memory space of it's sister's threads (i am a spanish speaker. hebra=thread is femenine for us)...

      So, if you used threads instead of processes, thread handling tab from malicious website a, coud trivially snoop/hack/crash websites in tabs b,c,d,e....

      With processes, this becomes much m

  • Almost Released (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We're not quite released yet. Any minute now.

  • Android version (Score:3)

    by samwichse ( 1056268 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @02:53PM (#54611449)

    Now if they would just make the Android version multiprocess as well.

    It's a real pig compared to Chrome, but it's the only Android browser I know of that supports plugins like uBlock and Disable HTML5 Autoplay.

  • Will we be able to reduce--or eliminate--the use of things like NoScript to keep FF's awful Javascript interpreter (IMHO) from hosing up the browser? Other browsers seem to handle some web pages that cause FF to crash and burn.

  • Their website is still delivering the installer for 53.0.3

  • And word to the wise:

    If you have old or underpowered hardware (as in only two threads, and lower than Core2 Duo), do not install this, and stick to 52-ESR. The penalty for the extra context switches will kill you.

    If you are in a memory restricted machine, stick to 52 ESR, as the added overhead of four processes will eat memory away, more so in the 64 bit version.

    If you depend on custom NPAPI plug-ins (other than flash), stick to 52ESR, as support for NPAPI (other than flash) is blocked in 53 and onwards.

    If you are on XP, stick to 52ESR (this advice is redundant, as newer versions will refuse to intall on XP without some hacking).

    If there are plugins that are essential to your workflow, consider either staying on 52 ESR, or do your due diligence, as this multiprocess breaks a lot of ad-ons.

    Having said all that, I am happy that firefox is moving in this direction, which I think is the right one, and will bring massive benefits for the years to come in exchange for a little disconfort and inconvenience for a short while...

    I am sad that I need to stay on 52ESR (as I need a lot of IPIMI plugins, sabameeting plugins, webex plugins, and lots of other crap to be effective at work).

    Hope you enjoy betatesting this for us on the ESR channel, and polishing the rough edges.

    Will be seeing you guys in about a year... ;-)

  • Noticed the change - Firefox now uses more than 500% cpu to play a YouTube video.

