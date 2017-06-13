Firefox 54 Arrives With Multi-Process Support For All Users (venturebeat.com) 30
An anonymous reader writes: Mozilla today launched Firefox 54 for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. The new version includes the next major phase of multi-process support, which streamlines memory use, improving responsiveness and speed. The Electrolysis project, which is the largest change to Firefox code ever, is live. Firefox now uses up to four processes to run webpage content across all open tabs. This means that complex webpages in one tab have a much lower impact on responsiveness and speed in other tabs, and Firefox finally makes better use of your computer's hardware.
from what i understand , for security. to sandbox each website in its own process.
But that's not the case here either.
Also you can of course decide which memory is shared or not using threads too.
I thought the idea was that one process could crater without taking the rest of the browser with it.
https://pdfs.semanticscholar.o... [semanticscholar.org]
If anyone has insight on Windows multithreading performance, I'm all ears, as this may be one of the bigger reasons.
Because it is the way is done in Chrome.
Now more seriously, is because of sandboxing. A process is forbiden to read or write on the memory space of another process, meanwhile every thread indide a process can read/write in the memory space of it's sister's threads (i am a spanish speaker. hebra=thread is femenine for us)...
So, if you used threads instead of processes, thread handling tab from malicious website a, coud trivially snoop/hack/crash websites in tabs b,c,d,e....
With processes, this becomes much m
separate processes can run on different cpus (cores). threads are limited to the same cpu.
Wrong. Threads are not limited to the same CPU.
We're not quite released yet. Any minute now.
As in, does in include full source to this "pocket" contraption, now that mozilla bought the company?
The pocket client was always open source.
Now if they would just make the Android version multiprocess as well.
It's a real pig compared to Chrome, but it's the only Android browser I know of that supports plugins like uBlock and Disable HTML5 Autoplay.
Will we be able to reduce--or eliminate--the use of things like NoScript to keep FF's awful Javascript interpreter (IMHO) from hosing up the browser? Other browsers seem to handle some web pages that cause FF to crash and burn.
Their website is still delivering the installer for 53.0.3
And word to the wise:
If you have old or underpowered hardware (as in only two threads, and lower than Core2 Duo), do not install this, and stick to 52-ESR. The penalty for the extra context switches will kill you.
If you are in a memory restricted machine, stick to 52 ESR, as the added overhead of four processes will eat memory away, more so in the 64 bit version.
If you depend on custom NPAPI plug-ins (other than flash), stick to 52ESR, as support for NPAPI (other than flash) is blocked in 53 and onwards.
If you are on XP, stick to 52ESR (this advice is redundant, as newer versions will refuse to intall on XP without some hacking).
If there are plugins that are essential to your workflow, consider either staying on 52 ESR, or do your due diligence, as this multiprocess breaks a lot of ad-ons.
Having said all that, I am happy that firefox is moving in this direction, which I think is the right one, and will bring massive benefits for the years to come in exchange for a little disconfort and inconvenience for a short while...
I am sad that I need to stay on 52ESR (as I need a lot of IPIMI plugins, sabameeting plugins, webex plugins, and lots of other crap to be effective at work).
Hope you enjoy betatesting this for us on the ESR channel, and polishing the rough edges.
Will be seeing you guys in about a year...
;-)
Noticed: 500+ % CPU usage (Score:2)
Noticed the change - Firefox now uses more than 500% cpu to play a YouTube video.