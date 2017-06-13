Firefox 54 Arrives With Multi-Process Support For All Users (venturebeat.com) 23
An anonymous reader writes: Mozilla today launched Firefox 54 for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. The new version includes the next major phase of multi-process support, which streamlines memory use, improving responsiveness and speed. The Electrolysis project, which is the largest change to Firefox code ever, is live. Firefox now uses up to four processes to run webpage content across all open tabs. This means that complex webpages in one tab have a much lower impact on responsiveness and speed in other tabs, and Firefox finally makes better use of your computer's hardware.
Why processes instead of threads? (Score:4, Insightful)
But that's not the case here either.
Also you can of course decide which memory is shared or not using threads too.
I thought the idea was that one process could crater without taking the rest of the browser with it.
https://pdfs.semanticscholar.o... [semanticscholar.org]
If anyone has insight on Windows multithreading
Because it is the way is done in Chrome.
Now more seriously, is because of sandboxing. A process is forbiden to read or write on the memory space of another process, meanwhile every thread indide a process can read/write in the memory space of it's sister's threads (i am a spanish speaker. hebra=thread is femenine for us)...
So, if you used threads instead of processes, thread handling tab from malicious website a, coud trivially snoop/hack/crash websites in tabs b,c,d,e....
Almost Released (Score:2, Informative)
We're not quite released yet. Any minute now.
As in, does in include full source to this "pocket" contraption, now that mozilla bought the company?
The pocket client was always open source.
Android version (Score:2)
Now if they would just make the Android version multiprocess as well.
It's a real pig compared to Chrome, but it's the only Android browser I know of that supports plugins like uBlock and Disable HTML5 Autoplay.
What about their Javascript interpreter? (Score:2)
Will we be able to reduce--or eliminate--the use of things like NoScript to keep FF's awful Javascript interpreter (IMHO) from hosing up the browser? Other browsers seem to handle some web pages that cause FF to crash and burn.
someone should tell them (Score:2)
Their website is still delivering the installer for 53.0.3