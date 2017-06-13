Firefox 54 Arrives With Multi-Process Support For All Users

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader writes: Mozilla today launched Firefox 54 for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. The new version includes the next major phase of multi-process support, which streamlines memory use, improving responsiveness and speed. The Electrolysis project, which is the largest change to Firefox code ever, is live. Firefox now uses up to four processes to run webpage content across all open tabs. This means that complex webpages in one tab have a much lower impact on responsiveness and speed in other tabs, and Firefox finally makes better use of your computer's hardware.

  • Why processes instead of threads? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @02:44PM (#54611387)
    Why are they using 4 separate processes to improve load times of multiple tabs/windows instead of just multiple threads?
    • I can't speak for their reasoning, but Windows threads are definitely less portable (multiproc should leave less cross-platform stuff to wrangle). Also shared address space and environment between threads and the main program (might be appropriate from a security standpoint). It used to be that Windows threads did not scale (performance-wise) very well, though I don't know how much that has changed since this was published:
      https://pdfs.semanticscholar.o... [semanticscholar.org]

      If anyone has insight on Windows multithreading
      • If only C++ had thread support natively since 2011, then we'd have something portable we could use for the last half decade in native code applications.

    • Because it is the way is done in Chrome.

      Now more seriously, is because of sandboxing. A process is forbiden to read or write on the memory space of another process, meanwhile every thread indide a process can read/write in the memory space of it's sister's threads (i am a spanish speaker. hebra=thread is femenine for us)...

      So, if you used threads instead of processes, thread handling tab from malicious website a, coud trivially snoop/hack/crash websites in tabs b,c,d,e....

      With processes, this becomes much m

  • Almost Released (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We're not quite released yet. Any minute now.

  • Now if they would just make the Android version multiprocess as well.

    It's a real pig compared to Chrome, but it's the only Android browser I know of that supports plugins like uBlock and Disable HTML5 Autoplay.

  • Will we be able to reduce--or eliminate--the use of things like NoScript to keep FF's awful Javascript interpreter (IMHO) from hosing up the browser? Other browsers seem to handle some web pages that cause FF to crash and burn.

  • Their website is still delivering the installer for 53.0.3

