Microsoft Warns of 'Destructive Cyberattacks', Issues New Windows XP Patches
Ed Bott, reporting for ZDNet: Citing an "elevated risk for destructive cyberattacks," Microsoft today released an assortment of security updates designed to block attacks similar to those responsible for the devastating WannaCry/WannaCrypt ransomware outbreak last month. Today's critical security updates are in addition to the normal Patch Tuesday releases, Microsoft said. They'll be delivered automatically through Windows Update to devices running supported versions, including Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, and post-2008 Windows Server releases. But in an unprecedented move, Microsoft announced that it was also making the patches available simultaneously for manual download and installation on unsupported versions, including Windows XP and Windows Server 2003. The new updates can be found in the Microsoft Download Center or, alternatively, in the Update Catalog.
from the job-security-for-non-microsoft-it-workers dept
You have it backwards. Who is going to apply these patches? Who is going to help businesses migrate off of old, unsupported versions of Windows (onto newer versions of Windows--let's be real here)?
Answer: Not non-Microsoft-IT-workers.
But don't worry, there is plenty of work for all, when you consider all of the upatched OpenSSL, ImageMagick and SAMBA out there. Or, you know, WordPress.
How many Microsoft employees can I expect to show up at my location to apply all these patches?
Answer: None.
There are no XP updates this month. What the hell is this guy talking about?
None for Win 7 either. Somebody messed up bad.
It would be nice if either TFA actually linked to the patches.
ZDnet links here:
https://portal.msrc.microsoft.... [microsoft.com]
There are 4 pages of patches so I assume XP is on one of them.
My assumption appears to be wrong, I can't find any XP patches on that page.
You assume wrong. Nothing for XP in any of the 4 pages.
It would also be nice if MS would make available for download that final Win XP service pack.
Seriously, final service packs for obsolete/unsupported versions of Windows have to be removed from the download site?
Seriously
... they literally set the precedent exactly a month ago.
and before that, the conficker manual patch for XP.
But I guess you could say it's "unprecedented" since the beginning of this month...
Does it add any new telemetry tracking... ahm, "features" to those "obsolete" products?
Depends on why someone is running XP. If it's for business and software relies on that os for some reason, that's one major case. Another is the case of older folks who don't know much about computers so they are running the same thing they have ran since they bought the machine. Maybe they never ran an update?
True story. I got a call from my ex about her father's computer and I'm a nice person so I head over to his place because he "can't get the inte
http://www.catalog.update.micr... [microsoft.com]