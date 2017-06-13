Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Tesla Model X the First SUV Ever To Achieve 5-Star Crash Rating in Every Category (tesla.com) 10

Posted by msmash from the going-forward dept.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has awarded the 2017 Tesla Model X five-star crash safety ratings in every category. From the company's blog: More than just resulting in a 5-star rating, the data from NHTSA's testing shows that Model X has the lowest probability of injury of any SUV it has ever tested. In fact, of all the cars NHTSA has ever tested, Model X's overall probability of injury was second only to Model S. Model X performs so much better in a crash than gas-powered SUVs because of its all-electric architecture and powertrain design. The rigid, fortified battery pack that powers Model X is mounted beneath the floor of the vehicle creating a center of gravity so low that Model X has the lowest rollover probability of any SUV on the road. No other SUV has ever come close to meeting and exceeding this rollover requirement.

  • lowest probability of injury(*) of any SUV it has ever tested

    (*) of the person inside the SUV. People in the other vehicle are SOL.

    • Sure, but that's true if you get hit by a semi too, or honestly if you're in a car of any kind and get ploughed by an F-350 or above even. it's not like they mounted guns on the thing and told the NHTSA "go mad max on any vehicle coming towards you" to game the test and make it safer at the cost of being lethal to others

