Google Searches Show That America Is Full of Racist and Selfish People

Posted by BeauHD from the national-psyche dept.
gollum123 shares a report by Sean Illing via Vox: "Google is a digital truth serum," Seth Stephens-Davidowitz, author of Everybody Lies , told me in a recent interview. "People tell Google things that they don't tell to possibly anybody else, things they might not tell to family members, friends, anonymous surveys, or doctors." Stephens-Davidowitz was working on a PhD in economics at Harvard when he became obsessed with Google Trends, a tool that tracks how frequently searches are made in a given area over a given time period. As a barometer of our national consciousness, Google is as accurate (and predictive) as it gets. In 2016, when the Republican primaries were just beginning, most pundits and pollsters did not believe Trump could win. After all, he had insulted veterans, women, minorities, and countless other constituencies. But Stephens-Davidowitz saw clues in his Google research that suggested Trump was far more serious than many supposed. Searches containing racist epithets and jokes were spiking across the country during Trump's primary run, and not merely in the South but in upstate New York, Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio, rural Illinois, West Virginia, and industrial Michigan.

  • No kidding... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by irving47 ( 73147 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @11:32PM (#54614473) Homepage

    Partisan politics brings out the worst in people? Who'd have thought?

    • Re:No kidding... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by wickerprints ( 1094741 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @11:50PM (#54614521)

      I think the point is not that politics brings out the worst in people, but rather, that people exhibit a much greater degree of bigotry and tribalism than they would rather admit. The results of this election, and the fact that the more Trump's lies are exposed, the more his supporters angrily make excuses for his behavior. In fact, this is precisely the kind of tactic that racists, xenophobes, bigots, and hypocrites are particularly adept at, since it is the only way they can rationalize the destructiveness of their distorted and regressive worldview: that is to say, they blame everyone else for their own inadequacies by projecting onto others the very transgressions they are guilty of. That's why they complain about their freedom of speech being curtailed; why they attack LGBT people and legal protections as an affront to what they perceive is their right to discriminate; why they still yell and kick and scream about the election months after the fact. For these people, it isn't enough to impose their bigoted will upon the rest of civilized society. It is only enough when they achieve their end goal of killing or converting those who disagree. In other words, it is no different than the radical terrorism espoused by the likes of the so-called "Islamic State." This is the very definition of primitive tribalism taken to the ideological extreme.

      For all the lessons that our own human history should have taught us, we have made remarkably little progress in addressing such diseased thinking.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        "why they still yell and kick and scream about the election months after the fact"
        This description perfectly describes all those opposed to Trump.

        "right to discriminate"
        There is no law against individual discrimination. The laws against discrimination apply to the government, educational institutions, places of employment,areas and other places where racism can be challenged by individuals in court.

        "LGBT people and legal protections"
        The LGBT issue effects a tiny percentage of the population. Blowing up this

        • Re: No kidding... (Score:4, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @01:38AM (#54614891)

          "The majority including myself do not give a shit about this LGBT issue. [...]"

          This is self-evidently false. If nobody cares, why is so much effort put into fighting LGBT equality? If nobody cared, when we asked for marriage equality, the response would have been, "yeah sure, whatever, we don't care".

          • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

            by Anonymous Coward

            "The majority including myself do not give a shit about this LGBT issue. [...]"

            This is self-evidently false. If nobody cares, why is so much effort put into fighting LGBT equality? If nobody cared, when we asked for marriage equality, the response would have been, "yeah sure, whatever, we don't care".

            The thing that has always creeped me out about people who are very conservatives and really religious is their obsession with what gay people and even straight people do in their bedrooms and the uncontrollable urge they have to regulate other peoples sex lives. I am a 'librul', probably what you Americans would call a communist, although where I come from I'm a pretty moderate social democrat and I quite frankly do not waste much time on thinking about what evangelical christian conservatives do in their b

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by stdarg ( 456557 )

            A lot of people feel like the simple request for "marriage equality" is a trojan horse that ends up with priests being sued for not performing gay marriages, or churches losing tax exemption status if they don't perform/recognize gay marriages. A lot of people feel like gay marriage is gross, but maybe should be legal, but again are scared of the trojan horse implications... suddenly gay marriage is going to be taught in schools, children will be taught that it's normal, etc.

            So there are reasons to be again

        • >This description perfectly describes all those opposed to Trump.
          Not nearly as well as it describes Trump himself.

      • Re:No kidding... (Score:4, Interesting)

        by lucm ( 889690 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @12:39AM (#54614707)

        For all the lessons that our own human history should have taught us, we have made remarkably little progress in addressing such diseased thinking.

        The real diseased thinking is what you just posted. Bundle all the shit you can think of under "Trump" and associate the conservatives with that whole bag of vomit. The sad part is that you probably are convinced of at least some of this bullshit.

        You are the true face of hate.

      • Re:No kidding... (Score:4, Insightful)

        by rholtzjr ( 928771 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @01:00AM (#54614785) Journal

        Soooo, ranting, raving, screaming, and name calling is going to solve everything. Calling everybody who disagrees with you an ignorant savage it going to compel them to see your way? Really? Oh please enlighten us o' wise one for we are just too stupid to see the light. SERIOUSLY?

        Get used to it, there are people who do not believe in the same ideals as you. How you deal with it defines the person you are. And right now, you seem like another progressive that has succumbed to the Trump Derangement Syndrome.

        Prove everyone wrong by providing rational discourse and not just using every buzzword that has been used to describe him for the last year.

      • The results of this election, and the fact that the more Trump's lies are exposed, the more his supporters angrily make excuses for his behavior.

        Funnily enough, H Clinton's supporters get blamed for the same reason. In a better world the presidential race would have been Sanders vs Kasich, but it seems "That America Is Full of Racist and Selfish People".

      • More than that, there's probably some moral licensing [wikipedia.org] going on.

        The USA elected a black guy. This proves that Americans aren't racist assholes.This absolves America from the moral culpability of subsequently voting for a racist and sexist asshole.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Bongo ( 13261 )

        A model is that human groups have a certain size they can maintain. A tribe is 200, a kingdom is 200,000, a nation is 2,000,000, and a planet is in the billions.

        What makes a tribe and a kingdom different is how the group organises and what it organises on. So for a tribe, bloodlines and kinship are key, and knowing people around you. Contrast that with a city where everyone you see all day is a complete stranger. So how you relate to others, how you feel about others, how you organise your relationships, an

    • Re:No kidding... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by s.petry ( 762400 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @12:13AM (#54614621)

      How do they count people as "racist" exactly? If I say "he is Japanese" is that counted? Now change Japanese to any Race/Ethnicity/Religion that you like. Is that counted as a "racist"? How about if you search for "Japanese fighter"?

      Google may give some information, but how did his study account for the Streisand effect? How many people would have searched for various groups if not for the media playing the guilt by association game with people they want to smear? An easy example would be Milo Yiannopoulos. (Not defending everything he says or does, but the associations with being a homophobe and racist were used as part of the smear campaign.)

      Recognizing we are different is not in and of itself racist, but a recognition of fact. It is how we treat each other based on our differences that makes a person racist. Today compared to when I was younger, racism is not worse. I'd say in some demographics it's much better, and in others much worse, but overall the same.

      Well known tyrannical strategy at play: Keep the masses pitted against each other and you can do whatever you wish.

      • Re:No kidding... (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @12:42AM (#54614723)

        The goal is to make everybody feel "racist" and guilty about it, then use that to manipulate you to their will.

        Most people I know see through this bullshit already, having seen the racism card overplayed so many times. Congrats, losers, you've made the term impotent and nobody cares anymore. Throw the racism accusations out all you want, we'll just laugh at you.

      • Re:No kidding... (Score:5, Insightful)

        by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @01:40AM (#54614901)

        Telling racial jokes or using racial epitaphs don't necessarily make someone a racist (as the article seems to presume). It could just mean you have a dark sense of humor, or just use humor to make a social statement.

        Were Chris Rock and Richard Pryor racists because they told black jokes and used the evil "N word"? Is someone a racist when they make a racial joke ironically? Are all of Mel Brooks movies racist and hateful because they included holocaust, racial, and Jewish jokes?

        I do know one thing for sure, though. If you go looking for racism and bigotry, you'll always find it--whether it's actually there or not.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mysidia ( 191772 )

          Telling racial jokes or using racial epitaphs don't necessarily make someone a racist

          Also, "racial insensitivity", one supposedly "racist" act of any kind, or making a story or meme depicting someone in a racially-stereotyped role such as a gender X member of race Y good at sport Z or loving to Q, does not in itself mean someone is racist.

        • I do know one thing for sure, though. If you go looking for racism and bigotry, you'll always find it--whether it's actually there or not.

          Maybe it's easy to find racism and bigotry everywhere, because it actually is everywhere? (I assumed you used “everywhere” as a hyperbole).

      • in some demographics it's much better, and in others much worse

        I like the use of "demographics" here. It is spot on. Comments like this are not about about race, they is* about culture, and some cultures suck.

        discuss various cultures among yourselves...

        * yeah, I did that on purpose, whose has racist thinking now?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dbIII ( 701233 )

          * yeah, I did that on purpose, whose has racist thinking now?

          I don't get it - aren't hillbillies white?

          Yes that was on purpose too. It's kind of cute seeing Americans going on about poor usage of the English language.

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by war4peace ( 1628283 )

        An easy example would be Milo Yiannopoulos. (Not defending everything he says or does, but the associations with being a homophobe and racist were used as part of the smear campaign.)

        I quite like the guy, simply because he's politically incorrect.
        And this ties very well into the subject at hand. First I'd like to say that not "America" but the whole world is full of racist and selfish people. It's the nature of human beings, nature which is pushed down and frowned upon by contemporary political correctness. Speaking of which, the term originates from USSR, where it had a very different meaning: you were politically correct if your discourse was in line with the communist propaganda.
        Anyw

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dbIII ( 701233 )

          I quite like the guy, simply because he's politically incorrect.

          Have some kids and then think about what that guy is suggesting is OK to be done to them and you'll get some understanding of how incorrect he is and why people don't like him.

          • Re:No kidding... (Score:4, Insightful)

            by aevan ( 903814 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @03:00AM (#54615119)
            Because they are hypocrites that only read headlines and internet tabloids? (Not that he wasn't a sensationalist either that was loose with opinion).

            But a gay jew man that has an extreme preference for black partners, talking about his childhood situation... is hardly a 'homophobic racist promoting pedophilia' like he's portrayed - but that's okay because he's 'Literally a Nazi'. Meanwhile a certain lesbian 'heroine of the year' is lauded, though in her book she talks about grooming and effectively raping her sister, and supported blissfully unironically by those that have on record said the exact thing Milo is being damned by them.

            Cognitive Dissonance should be the word of the year.

            ----

            Aside: there are some of us who type pure random shit into google just because we know they love to overanalyse everything to try and figure out the user. Between that, random searches on (mis)heard song lyrics, movie quotes, crap from news and so forth? Not sure the validity of any data you could mine based on searches.
            • You might be onto something with song lyrics. As I mentioned in another post, I wasn't able to find a single country radio station on a recent drive through all of Ohio. At least 1/3 of the stations played rap though.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by nasch ( 598556 )

              You really think the tiny, tiny number of people who purposely enter random search terms are going to have any effect on the trends of the billions of searches on Google every day? And so what if people search for song lyrics? What effect will that have on any correlations this guy or anyone else is studying?

        • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

          by Powercntrl ( 458442 )

          the silent majority

          ...is a misnomer.

          63 million votes were cast for Trump
          73.5 million people voted against Trump
          approximately 90 million eligible Americans - did not vote at all.

          The real "silent majority" didn't bother to vote.

          source [theguardian.com]

        • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

          by nasch ( 598556 )

          The problem is such statements ("I dislike Asians because their food smells") are not racist.

          "prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one's own race is superior."

          Sounds like textbook racism to me. The fact that there's a tangible reason for the prejudice doesn't make it not racist. If he had just said "I don't like the smell of Asian food" that would be fine, but "I dislike Asian people because their food smells" is racist. This person would hold a negative prejudice toward someone of Asian descent who grew up in some other p

      • How do they count people as "racist" exactly? If I say "he is Japanese" is that counted? Now change Japanese to any Race/Ethnicity/Religion that you like. Is that counted as a "racist"? How about if you search for "Japanese fighter"?

        Are you trying to convince us that since it isn't racist to refer to somebody's nationality, it is also not racist to call black people 'Sambo' or to refer to Jews as 'Yids'? And perhaps, if you take the words simply as words, they are only sounds - the racism is in the attitude you have to other people. However, since words only have meaning in a context, and some words have mostly been used to express racist views, theyd are certainly now widely perceived as racist slurs.

        I think, from a research point of

    • Partisan politics brings out the worst in people?

      Or perhaps the worst in people brings out partisan politics.

    • Not just for white folks anymore.
      equality has been established, STFU - Q.E.D.

      Obama 2020

    • Partisan politics brings up the Us vs Them instinct in us. I know that I am not bad, so the other people who don't see things as I do must be.
      This is a often a reflexive emotional responce to a disagreement. Normally as enlightened individuals we can stop our primitive brain and try to reason out why the other side may have an issue.
      This time Trump used this emotional responce than continually enforced it. For the population who are undereducated and tend to not practice their minds this bombardment of th

  • Nice leftist echo chamber you got here (Score:3, Insightful)

    by HBI ( 604924 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @11:35PM (#54614481) Journal

    Vox is a leftist advocacy site and doesn't even try to sugarcoat it.

    I'd like to see you link to something from say, Mike Cernovich. Never will happen, but if you're going to link to this partisan tripe, might as well go both ways.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Two thoughts: First, this is just another variant of 'Trump won because people are racist'. Clearly that's true to some degree no doubt, but continuing to act as if that's the rational behind all or even a majority of Trump voters (who were not necessarily Trump supporters, there's a difference) isn't exactly endearing the left to anyone outside the echo chambers, or helping to set up whoever runs in 2020 to do better. If there's on thing the middle/low class white people aren't going to want to hear (aga

      • Clearly that's true to some degree no doubt, but continuing to act as if that's the rational behind all or even a majority of Trump voters (who were not necessarily Trump supporters, there's a difference) isn't exactly endearing the left to anyone outside the echo chambers, or helping to set up whoever runs in 2020 to do better. If there's on thing the middle/low class white people aren't going to want to hear (again) it is someone from a classist institute like Harvard telling them they are racist.

        For fuck's sake, someone always has to bring up how the "left" would win over Trump supporters, if the left could just stop being so insulting towards them.
        Think about this for a second: These are people who ignored every single repulsive aspect of Trump's policies and the campaign he ran. They willingly voted for a man who said, and I quote "I could stand in the middle of fifth avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose any voters." Here's a hint: That means even Trump realizes his own supporters ar

    • Re:Nice leftist echo chamber you got here (Score:5, Informative)

      by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @12:27AM (#54614669) Journal

      I'd like to see you link to something from say, Mike Cernovich.

      You mean the guy who thinks his cum has magical properties? (No, I'm not joking about that. Well, yeah, I'm joking about it, but it's actually true. Cernovich thinks his pecker-snot is magical.)

      Here, I'll gladly link to something from Mike "Juicebro" Cernovich and his patented "Gorilla Mindset" and patented "nootropics".

      https://wonkette.com/612835/a-... [wonkette.com]

      And just so you don't think I just picked a left-wing blog in order to show what Mike "Juicebro" Cernovich is about, here's a little something-something about him from the National Review:

      http://www.nationalreview.com/... [nationalreview.com]

      The reason you won't see anything from Mike Cernovich linked here is because he is a goddamned laughing stock.

    • Re:Nice leftist echo chamber you got here (Score:4, Insightful)

      by bradley13 ( 1118935 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @02:02AM (#54614981) Homepage

      Typical Vox article, where "pro-Trump" = "racist". Continuing to deny even the remotest possibility that Hillary! was just too corrupt for many people to swallow, and that she is indicative of the political elite orchestrating the presidential election.

      Bernie was never meant to be a real threat to Hillary! but the D constituents are just as fed up with the 1% as anyone else. Even without those carefully crafted primary rules, Bernie almost got out of control. The R side of the equation didn't have those rules in place, so Jeb did get displaced. That left Trump-the-outsider running against Hillary!-the-corrupt, and that's why he won.

      It seems to me that even progressive publications like Vox would see through what's going on here. It's no longer (only) progressive vs. conservative. This is a different battle, orthogonal to the first one: it's the political elite pulling the levers behind the scenes, vs. actually having control of your own government.

  • Fascinating (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Jzanu ( 668651 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @11:35PM (#54614483)
    While this is only partially damning to the US compared to the thousands of other things it is failing at, this method of data collection ignores the need for sampling. Even taking a census of collected data is nothing but a biased sample due to the sheer quantity of data that is never entered into a google search. At best the changes in frequencies may show the behavior of whatever subset of the area targeted participates, but it remains a convenience sample with limited use in larger inference.

    • Conclusions by rationale (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Okian Warrior ( 537106 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @11:55PM (#54614557) Homepage Journal

      While this is only partially damning to the US compared to the thousands of other things it is failing at, this method of data collection ignores the need for sampling. Even taking a census of collected data is nothing but a biased sample due to the sheer quantity of data that is never entered into a google search. At best the changes in frequencies may show the behavior of whatever subset of the area targeted participates, but it remains a convenience sample with limited use in larger inference.

      And further, it draws conclusions about the data by "rationale". Explaining a reasonable-sounding rationale for the data is not the same as testing a hypothesis.

      For example, I'm sure "severed head of Donald Trump" was a big search item a couple of weeks ago. Did this mean that a large part of the population wanted to do him harm?

      A lot of people have been searching "Jihad" recently. Can you conclude anything about the people doing the searches, other than they heard something in the news and wanted to find out more?

      Could it be that people google things that appear to be are racist and selfish because... they wanted to find out more about what's going on?

      • Did this mean that a large part of the population wanted to do him harm?

        Well, more Americans want to see Trump impeached than support him. That's been shown in many polls (including those with moving averages over time).

      • A lot of people have been searching "Jihad" recently. Can you conclude anything about the people doing the searches, other than they heard something in the news and wanted to find out more?

        Perhaps they have been reading "Dune"? That's where I first came across the word, decades ago.

      • Maybe there was a big "Huckleberry Finn" book report due that week.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by nasch ( 598556 )

        True, but "I hate Muslims"? "Kill Muslims"? Some of the search terms seem pretty clear cut. And no, someone looking to understand the mindset of people who hate Muslims is probably not going to google "I hate Muslims". More likely something like "why do people hate Muslims".

        • Thats it... you found the truth if it...

          Everything I type into a google search is a reflection on you and the millions of other people that exists while I type it in.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )

      While this is only partially damning to the US

      Not much point naming the country either - a wildcard could have been used because everywhere is more racist and selfish than advertised especially when as you suggested it's a self-selected group skewing the results.

  • All of a sudden? (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @11:44PM (#54614501)

    So after decades and decades of diminishing racism all of a sudden America becomes a nazi state? Puh-leese Boris.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Diminishing racism was a problem to those who want to control others, so they started these divide and conquer campaigns that convinced the public that every other race was the cause of all their problems. White people were the cause of all black people's ills, blacks were the problems in white societies, Mexicans were taking all the American jobs, whites had stolen Mexican land which needed to be taken back, and Muslims had to be shoved into vastly differing-in-ideology Western countries en masse without a

  • Damn, slashdot! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Okian Warrior ( 537106 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @11:58PM (#54614569) Homepage Journal

    Slashdot has been bloody awful lately.

    Pointless political articles and click-bait headlines with little or no tech aspect, just what the audience wants to see!

  • "not merely in the South" (Score:5, Interesting)

    by AdamStarks ( 2634757 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @12:47AM (#54614741)

    As if to say "We all agree to assume that the South is generally racist, but did you also know that the North also has some racism?"

    I'm not going to say the South doesn't have a problem with racism, but a kind of "Our shit stinks less than yours" presumption comes across, whether or not it's intended. It's a specific example of the broader issue of cultural elitism, alongside making fun of rednecks, assuming those with drawls are stupid, and calling Californians ditzes.

    I myself am not a target of any of these kinds of slights. My accent is (mostly) all-American, I work in the tech industry, and I've lived in and/or visited plenty of different cities/states/countries, so I have the privilege to pretend these little jabs aren't aimed at me. But how's about we stop with bigotry, on all ends? Don't assume black people are lazy, don't assume women give a shit about your feelings, don't assume gay men want to fuck you, and don't assume southerners are ignorant. Such a thing is at best a roundabout way of navigating your foot into your mouth.

    None of this really has anything to do with the article itself, but rather some minor phrasing at the end of the summary. Just like CowboyNeal intended.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by amiga3D ( 567632 )

      I remember as a child in Georgia I was going to racially integrated schools watching buses burning in Boston. It never occurred to me that the North wasn't integrated already. Then when I joined the US Air Force in 1979 I went to tech school and going to my room and seeing my room mate had a Confederate Flag, the Stars and Bars, on his wall. I asked him where he was from thinking Carolinas or maybe Alabama. Imagine my surprise to find out he was a Yankee from New York. He loved Lynyrd Skynyrd too, he had Gi

  • Really? (Score:3)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @02:54AM (#54615101)

    This is hardly news. The rest of the world knows that since before the Internet and Google.

  • I don't think Ohio and Pennsylvania are what everyone is used to thinking of them. I recently drove coast to coast and I have to say that Pennsylvania just didn't have that feeling of a poor, ran down place anymore. It's nice and clean and just gave off the ritzy rather than gritty vibe.. The biggest shock was Ohio. I couldn't find a single country station during the whole drive through it. I also couldn't find a single Country Kitchen in Ohio. It's like the whole North East doesn't end until Chicago

  • ... population is stupid and democracy is an insane method of government.

  • Oh, the irony... What would you call such a negative generalisation about people living in the south, I wonder?

