Indian Scientists Are Experimenting With Drone Seed-bombing To Plant a Forest (factordaily.com) 15
An anonymous reader shares an article: "I'm basically from that area (Gauribidanur in Indian state of Karnataka); son of a farmer, came to academia... keen to bring back my younger days, when the river used to flow for three to four months a year. I need to rejuvenate it," says professor KPJ Reddy over a phone conversation. It's quite apparent from his tone that this experiment means a lot to him. A day earlier, on June 5, World Environment Day, Reddy, in collaboration with two other scientists at the Department of Aerodynamics, Bangalore, Dr H N Science Centre, and the Department of Forest, collectively held their first ever drone-seeding trial on the banks of river Pinakini in the Gauribidanur area in Karnataka's Kolar district. "For that, the only way is to reach by air. Doing it with big aircraft is expensive, and take-offs and landings are a problem. So the only way to do it is through drones," he says, when we meet a few days later at the IISc Campus in Bangalore. Over tea with professor S N Omkar, chief research scientist at IISc, he further elaborates on their plans. "What we have in mind is to at least seed 10,000 acres, and we will be doing this every year, for three consecutive years," he says.
Actually... (Score:2)
loading a ton of seeds into a "bomb" sounds like a great way to spread them across large distances.
Re: (Score:2)
Unless your "bomb" damages the seeds in the process.
Re: (Score:2)
lots of ways to make sure most of the force goes outward and not inward (which you would want anyway if you are doing a seeding mission).
1 bomblets with a secondary low power charge
2 shaped charges pointing outward
3 use DIRT as part of the payload (you might want to use some version of Miracle Grow(TM) depending on the target area)
heck can you see a B-52 doing this kind of drop?? (bonus if the pilot is long haired and wearing beads/fringe)
Re: (Score:2)
I am not sure it matters. Forests don't disappear because of a "lack of seeds", so just spraying seeds won't bring them back. What happened to the original forest?
Here in California, our live oak forests are slowly disappearing. It is not due to a lack of seeds, but a lack of wolves. The wolves were exterminated more than a century ago. Since then, the deer population has exploded, and they devour the oak seedlings, but don't eat the foul tasting invasive eucalyptus seedlings. In the presence of wolve
Re: (Score:2)
Clearly, the solution is to breed giant monster deers that can eat those hundreds of years old big gnarly oaks.
Inaccessible [Re:It sounded cool] (Score:2)
Until he said they could only do 10000 acres. Come on, that's nothing. Use a tractor.
From the summary: "the only way is to reach by air." The linked article states more specifically: "Hills are very funny. You can’t access those places, you need mountain climbers to get there."
If you need mountain climbers to get there, you can't plant with a tractor.
the link: https://factordaily.com/iisc-b... [factordaily.com]
Re: (Score:2)
If you need mountain climbers to get there, you can't plant with a tractor.
That's not the engineering solution.
You just need better tractors.
Where'd the Old Forests Go? (Score:3)
If you don't know what destroyed the old forests, you'll not have much luck creating new ones. Goats in the area? Fageddaboudit. Villagers chopping down everything to feed animals, cook food, warm huts, make charcoal? That's what makes it impossible to regrow forests in places like Haiti: the people cut them down faster than anyone can grow them.
Re: (Score:2)