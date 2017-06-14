Facebook Built an AI System That Learned To Lie To Get What It Wants (qz.com) 31
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: Humans are natural negotiators. We arrange dozens of tiny little details throughout our day to produce a desired outcome: What time a meeting should start, when you can take time off work, or how many cookies you can take from the cookie jar. Machines typically don't share that affinity, but new research from Facebook's AI research lab might offer a starting point to change that. The new system learned to negotiate from looking at each side of 5,808 human conversations, setting the groundwork for bots that could schedule meetings or get you the best deal online. Facebook researchers used a game to help the bot learn how to haggle over books, hats, and basketballs. Each object had a point value, and they needed to be split between each bot negotiator via text. From the human conversations (gathered via Amazon Mechanical Turk), and testing its skills against itself, the AI system didn't only learn how to state its demands, but negotiation tactics as well -- specifically, lying. Instead of outright saying what it wanted, sometimes the AI would feign interest in a worthless object, only to later concede it for something that it really wanted. Facebook isn't sure whether it learned from the human hagglers or whether it stumbled upon the trick accidentally, but either way when the tactic worked, it was rewarded.
This proves something (Score:3, Interesting)
'Artificial' intelligence isn't so artificial. Nature rules, babe
But this is not AI.. (Score:3)
That is because the current cesspool that is media reporting cannot comprehend the difference between Artificial Intelligence (AI), which this is not, and Machine Learning (ML), which this is.
Machine Learning is what is exploding right now, and AI has not really moved one step closer, mostly because that would require incremental low-impact learning feedback - something that is not yet even attempted in ML systems.
So, this is not a bad example of Machine Learning, and has nothing at all to do with AI.
I do w
Re: (Score:2)
Not eBay, Wall Street... That's where the hot bot action is.
And right, the machines aren't composing any ideas yet, but all indications are that they will coldly and cruelly follow nature's path, same as every other life form, including humans, has done so far.
Re: (Score:2)
THIS.
Artificial Intelligence is the quest for Data (Star Trek)
Machine Learning is the quest to model Dilbert's Boss and install it as your boss.
Fuck 'Game Theory' and its 'myriad real world applications'.
Only a matter of time.... (Score:2)
My first thought:
Great, when's it going to run for Congress?
Re: (Score:1)
Hey now this thing will need many more capabilities before it's ready for such duties. It will have to learn how to leverage bigotry, do nonsense math (a very unnatural ability for a computer), perform basic bald-faced corruption, and it will need to be fitted with a robot arm so that it can grab women by the pussy without consent.
Years later while at Harvard (Score:2)
it stole the idea for facebook from some weird square-headed twins, and the rest is history.
Crying wolf... (Score:2)
Without labels and repeated trials, of course lying is a good strategy to get your desired result.
The only reason people don't lie is because other people might identify them as liars in the future.
Basic game theory...
Then again, maybe I'm lying right now!
So... (Score:2)
CEO as a Service (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, that would be"
CeoAss
future of customer service (Score:2)
Of course you would, Facebook. Of course you would. Manipulating your users is your core competency.
I can't wait till I have to face off with filing a claim on my insurance against a bot that is optimized to deny claims under any pretense, is optimized to deny appeals based on any pretense, and will generally fuck me over unless I hire out an equivalent lawyer-bot to represent me. Maybe we're already at that point.
HFT? (Score:2)
Don't HFT bots already do something similar?
Mark is AI now? (Score:2)
Provenance: (Score:2)
LOL! (Score:1)