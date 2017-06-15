Vivaldi 1.10 Released (vivaldi.com) 24
Releasing Vivaldi 1.10, we give you the power for making the Start Page more personal than ever before. You're the one who gets to decide how your Start Page looks, feels and performs. We've also added the much-requested ability to dock the Developer Tools.
Other new features and improvements include:
-Sorting of Downloads in the Side Panel by name, size, date added and date finished, as well as manually.
-Toggle image visibility from the View menu or via configurable keyboard shortcut.
-Quick Commands improvements for users that like to control everything in their browser from their keyboard. The Quick Commands menu lets users navigate to tabs, find search terms, filter lists of available commands and much more.
-Address Bar dropdown list can now exclude bookmarks and typed history.
-Controlling new tabs via third-party extensions with additional functionality, such as productivity tools or reminders.
After all that time! (Score:5, Funny)
>Vivaldi Released
He must have been in prison for a long time
Why do people post unfunny crap like this, desperately trying to be witty and amusing?
To test the sense of humour of anonymous cowards.
I'll be back... (Score:2)
Then he made a career change and was a famous decomposer.
But I think he's long since retired from even that by now.
Vivaldi was a famous composer 1703-1741.
Then he made a career change and was a famous decomposer.
But I think he's long since retired from even that by now.
He was a fan of the dynamics of climate science, he was always for seasons.
Nice to have a browser with a different approach (Score:2)
Impressive browser (Score:1)
I've had Vivaldi for a while now, and I'm a big fan. It seems to be one of the few browsers actually trying something new, has some great features, a nice interface and isn't too heavy (it's not a lite browser, but it's not an awful resource hog). I've never had any stability problems either - I'd definitely recommend it if you want something a bit more flexible than the standard browsers..
Crap linux support (Score:1)
64-bit only rpm or deb. Why not just tarball it like oh i dunno opera used to do.
Wait until they jump on the container bandwagon
"making the Start Page more personal..." (Score:1)
Making the start page more personal? Is that what I need my web browser to improve upon? My start page is about:blank and it loads very, very fast. I really don't need any improvements there.
Amen, my brother. "Start pages" can just die already.
Re: (Score:1)
Mod parent up, please.
New features: (Score:2)
Vivaldi is not what Opera used to be (Score:2)
First, Vivaldi is just a skin on top of Chrome's engine, not a browser of its own right. They did manage to replicate some of Opera's unique features, just not the ones that count. I don't use Opera because I like to write notes on webpages or use sidepanels, I use Opera because it allowes me to set script/plugin/cookie/ad blocking on a per-site basis without the need of a dozen bloated extensions written in shitty JS.
Vivaldi, on the other hand, is an entire browser written in shitty JS, and it shows. It's
