Vivaldi 1.10 Released (vivaldi.com) 24

Posted by msmash from the browsers-world dept.
Reader x_t0ken_407 writes: Vivaldi, the successor to Opera 12.16 (Presto) in spirit, admittedly has a long way to go but continues to steadily mature with the release of version 1.10:

Releasing Vivaldi 1.10, we give you the power for making the Start Page more personal than ever before. You're the one who gets to decide how your Start Page looks, feels and performs. We've also added the much-requested ability to dock the Developer Tools.

Other new features and improvements include:
-Sorting of Downloads in the Side Panel by name, size, date added and date finished, as well as manually.
-Toggle image visibility from the View menu or via configurable keyboard shortcut.
-Quick Commands improvements for users that like to control everything in their browser from their keyboard. The Quick Commands menu lets users navigate to tabs, find search terms, filter lists of available commands and much more.
-Address Bar dropdown list can now exclude bookmarks and typed history.
-Controlling new tabs via third-party extensions with additional functionality, such as productivity tools or reminders.


  • After all that time! (Score:5, Funny)

    by TechyImmigrant ( 175943 ) on Thursday June 15, 2017 @05:24PM (#54628927) Homepage Journal

    >Vivaldi Released

    He must have been in prison for a long time

  • One thing I like about Vivaldi is it breaths fresh air not only into the browser community but it's approach to user interface and add-on architecture in general. Vivaldi is so far the fastest browser I've used and....not google data mining nonsense like I find with Chrome. Let's hope it's user base increases. We all win when we have more alternatives.
    • Vivaldi still isn't as useful, nor customizable as Opera 6. Though we might have to say Opera 9/10 if we include the horrid tab-stack implementation.

  • Impressive browser (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I've had Vivaldi for a while now, and I'm a big fan. It seems to be one of the few browsers actually trying something new, has some great features, a nice interface and isn't too heavy (it's not a lite browser, but it's not an awful resource hog). I've never had any stability problems either - I'd definitely recommend it if you want something a bit more flexible than the standard browsers..

  • Crap linux support (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    64-bit only rpm or deb. Why not just tarball it like oh i dunno opera used to do.

  • "making the Start Page more personal..." (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Making the start page more personal? Is that what I need my web browser to improve upon? My start page is about:blank and it loads very, very fast. I really don't need any improvements there.

  • Now with FIVE seasons.

  • First, Vivaldi is just a skin on top of Chrome's engine, not a browser of its own right. They did manage to replicate some of Opera's unique features, just not the ones that count. I don't use Opera because I like to write notes on webpages or use sidepanels, I use Opera because it allowes me to set script/plugin/cookie/ad blocking on a per-site basis without the need of a dozen bloated extensions written in shitty JS.
    Vivaldi, on the other hand, is an entire browser written in shitty JS, and it shows. It's

