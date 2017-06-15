Releasing Vivaldi 1.10, we give you the power for making the Start Page more personal than ever before. You're the one who gets to decide how your Start Page looks, feels and performs. We've also added the much-requested ability to dock the Developer Tools.



Other new features and improvements include:

-Sorting of Downloads in the Side Panel by name, size, date added and date finished, as well as manually.

-Toggle image visibility from the View menu or via configurable keyboard shortcut.

-Quick Commands improvements for users that like to control everything in their browser from their keyboard. The Quick Commands menu lets users navigate to tabs, find search terms, filter lists of available commands and much more.

-Address Bar dropdown list can now exclude bookmarks and typed history.

-Controlling new tabs via third-party extensions with additional functionality, such as productivity tools or reminders.