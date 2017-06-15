Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Software The Internet

Vivaldi 1.10 Released (vivaldi.com) 20

Posted by msmash from the browsers-world dept.
Reader x_t0ken_407 writes: Vivaldi, the successor to Opera 12.16 (Presto) in spirit, admittedly has a long way to go but continues to steadily mature with the release of version 1.10:

Releasing Vivaldi 1.10, we give you the power for making the Start Page more personal than ever before. You're the one who gets to decide how your Start Page looks, feels and performs. We've also added the much-requested ability to dock the Developer Tools.

Other new features and improvements include:
-Sorting of Downloads in the Side Panel by name, size, date added and date finished, as well as manually.
-Toggle image visibility from the View menu or via configurable keyboard shortcut.
-Quick Commands improvements for users that like to control everything in their browser from their keyboard. The Quick Commands menu lets users navigate to tabs, find search terms, filter lists of available commands and much more.
-Address Bar dropdown list can now exclude bookmarks and typed history.
-Controlling new tabs via third-party extensions with additional functionality, such as productivity tools or reminders.


Vivaldi 1.10 Released More | Reply

Vivaldi 1.10 Released

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Remember Darwin; building a better mousetrap merely results in smarter mice.

Close