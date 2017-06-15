Vivaldi 1.10 Released (vivaldi.com) 20
Releasing Vivaldi 1.10, we give you the power for making the Start Page more personal than ever before. You're the one who gets to decide how your Start Page looks, feels and performs. We've also added the much-requested ability to dock the Developer Tools.
Other new features and improvements include:
-Sorting of Downloads in the Side Panel by name, size, date added and date finished, as well as manually.
-Toggle image visibility from the View menu or via configurable keyboard shortcut.
-Quick Commands improvements for users that like to control everything in their browser from their keyboard. The Quick Commands menu lets users navigate to tabs, find search terms, filter lists of available commands and much more.
-Address Bar dropdown list can now exclude bookmarks and typed history.
-Controlling new tabs via third-party extensions with additional functionality, such as productivity tools or reminders.
Re:
Nice to have a browser with a different approach (Score:2)
Impressive browser (Score:1)
I've had Vivaldi for a while now, and I'm a big fan. It seems to be one of the few browsers actually trying something new, has some great features, a nice interface and isn't too heavy (it's not a lite browser, but it's not an awful resource hog). I've never had any stability problems either - I'd definitely recommend it if you want something a bit more flexible than the standard browsers..
Crap linux support (Score:1)
64-bit only rpm or deb. Why not just tarball it like oh i dunno opera used to do.
Wait until they jump on the container bandwagon
Amen, my brother. "Start pages" can just die already.
Mod parent up, please.
