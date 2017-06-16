EU Poised To Fine Google More Than $1 Billion in Antitrust Case (marketwatch.com) 31
Google is braced for a fine of potentially more than 1bn euro ($1.18 billion) as Brussels prepares to make the first of three antitrust decisions on the search group's practices, the first sanction by a leading competition regulator on the way it operates. From a report: The penalty, expected to be announced in the coming weeks, could exceed the record 1.1 billion euro bill slapped on Intel, in 2009 for anti-competitive behavior in the computer-chip market, the two people told The Times. The European Commission's antitrust body declined to comment to MarketWatch on the FT report, but referred to the latest steps taken in the case against Google. In July last year, the commission reiterated its conclusion that the search giant had "abused its dominant position by systematically favoring its comparison shopping service in its search result pages." Google and its parent company Alphabet were then given 10 weeks to respond to the findings. Reuters reported last month that Google had attempted to settle the dispute with the EU three times in the last six years, but the sides had failed to reach a compromise.
right target, wrong reason.
systematically favoring its comparison shopping service in its search result pages.
I have problems with Google, but
.... fining them for favoring its own shopping service? Come on. It's their search engine, and their shopping service, and I don't like it and don't use it. Easy enough.
What they need to be fined for is collecting data on people who are NOT their customers and turning the entire web not to mention email into a giant surveillance network with Google trackers embedded everywhere. Most people have no idea how to avoid the Google Big Data Machine even if they are trying to a
I have problems with Google, but
.... fining them for favoring its own shopping service?
Usually the argument is that if you are legally considered a monopoly (which Google probably is under EU law) then it is illegal for you to use your monopoly position in that area to promote or favor your other products or business areas. It's essentially the same thing that Microsoft ran afoul of with IE that led to requirements by the EU that Windows users would be able to select which browser they wanted to use when installing Windows. Whether or not you agree with that law, it is still the law that companies are required to abide by.
It's the abuse of a dominant position in a field in an attempt to gain a dominant position in another field.
Think Microsoft trying to push IE and IIS onto everyone and getting away with it because they are the dominant OS. This is anti-competitive and anti-capitalist. The capitalist model requires competition to ensure better product eliminate inferior ones. Propping up a mediocre product with a dominant market position in another market to make it that way competitive to a superior product should go agains
In Google search? You don't say...
Not sure... (Score:1)
Nobody has to use MS, the alternative is actually free. You also don't have to use IE, every single alternative is free AND has no drawback (unlike Linux, where you could at least argue that software for Windows doesn't run easily on it).
So what's different with Google again?
But in this case, no one has to use Google.
But it is the dominant search engine, and that's what the EU uses as a criterium.
The EU did not choose that Google would violate antitrust laws. Google did.
Google needs better lawyers
If Google had better lawyers, maybe their attempt to drag this out without resolution would have extended past ten years rather than a mere six.
Net Neutrality
Isn't making Google pay for this traffic a violation of Net Neutrality?
No judge, no jury
Why comment, if you don't need to convince anyone — neither beyond reasonable doubt nor even on the preponderance of evidence?
not all of Google
It's technically correct. Google is the search company, the parent is Alphabet (one of the stupidest corporate names ever). The suit is against Google, not Alphabet.