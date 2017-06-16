Samsung's Bixby Voice Assistant Is Finally Coming to the US -- But Only As a Preview (techcrunch.com) 11
When the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ went on sale in the North American market, it was missing one of its most touted features -- the Bixby smart assistant. Technically, it was available on launch day but its voice functionality was missing due to issues with the English language version, thus rendering the dedicated Bixby button on the side of the S8 and S8+ nearly useless. Today, Bixby Voice is finally making its stateside debut -- but only as a preview. TechCrunch reports: The company is positioning this is a "sneak peak" for the feature that was initially planned to debut on its new flagship phones. Starting this week, a select number of Galaxy S8 and S8+ can sign up to be among the first in the U.S. to test it out. From the sound of it, Samsung's still working on some tweaks here, using this limited launch to basically do some public beta testing. The company didn't have a lot to say about the closed launch, aside from reiterating some of its grandiose plans for making Bixby, "an integral part of our connected ecosystem," according to the company's CTO.
Yet Another Voice Assistant, that I have no intention of using. I'm satisfied with my Galaxy S5 that I'm running rooted Lollipop on. I'm going to check out LG or BLU for the replacement once this finally gives out. At least they don't have one a voice assistant...at least, not one that I know of.
Heh. I'll use a voice-assistant when it runs locally and I have the ability to control what stores.
If it has to connect to someone else's server just to process then I'm sorry, I don't want it.
I would recommend you avoid all LG devices. They pretty much all overheat and bootloop.
Samsung has a terrible record on privacy, security, and safety. From exploding batteries to exploding washing machines to TVs and fridges that spy on you and inject ads into content and are susceptible to ransomware DDoS.
Layer Samsung on top of Android, the world's most insecure, least efficient OS, and you've got a recipe for fucking disaster.
Despite all the lock down (fuck you, Knox), shitty bloatware (S Suggest, Samsung Pay, Samsung Me Too for everything), I still wanted a Note 7 because I thoroughly enjoyed the Note II. But they exploded. And now Samsung has gone so far down the path of shitty apps and services and awful lockdown that I can't follow them. Not even when the device is free (due to work paying for it).
Sorry Samsung, you had your chance. You were on top and all you had to do was iterate to stay on top. Your ever-increasing prices and your insufferable bloatware (such as Bixby) will be the end of you. You're likely too far long the path to reverse course, because you got too big for your bitches.
If you care about security, functionality, and reliability, you get an iPhone. (Check my post history, I fucking hate Apple, but they're the only ones who give half a shit about the quality of their device and the security of their users.)
If you care about the freedom to use your device as you want, you get an AOSP device, not an "Android" branded device since Google keeps locking down "Android" more and more tightly.
If you want both, you have a few halfway-decent but critically flawed options from untrustworthy parties (i.e., Google and their Pixel, Samsung and their shiny bombs, LG and their boot loops and broken speakers and lack of security updates, or One Plus and their rootkits/backdoors).