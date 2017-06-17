Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Software Programming

Announcing 'build', Auto-Configuration In 1000 Lines Of Makefile (github.com) 12

Posted by EditorDavid from the making-build dept.
Christophe de Dinechin created the XL programming language -- and as descubes he's also Slashdot reader #35,093. Today he shares his latest project, a simple makefile-based build system that he's split from ELFE/XL: Most open-source projects use tools such as autoconf and automake. For C and C++ projects, build is a make-based alternative that offers auto-configuration, build logs, colorization, testing and install targets, in about 1000 lines of makefile. A sample makefile looks like this:

BUILD=./
SOURCES=hello.cpp
PRODUCTS=hello.exe
CONFIG= <stdio.h> <iostream> clearenv libm
TESTS=product
include $(BUILD)rules.mk


  • Wrong tool! Focus on what we need! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, 2017 @05:08PM (#54639987)
    The C and C++ world does not need another build system, it needs dependency management systems! It needs tools like https://conan.io/ [conan.io], tools where you can specify what libraries you need independent of what is installed on the host system. Essentially, we need a system like Maven but for native code.

    Multiple versions locally that don't conflict (so .deb doesn't cut it), control over C++ ABI and build type, transitive dependency closure, the works. Work on that, not another damn build system!

  • I'll stick to using Ant for my Python projects.

  • Like MakeXS (Score:3)

    by ozzee ( 612196 ) on Saturday June 17, 2017 @05:13PM (#54640009)
    I have a similar make based build system called MakeXS. It's used in the Austria C++ project. It has similar features but my plan was to migrate away from make. Now that Google has released bazel I'm thinking of migrating to it instead.

