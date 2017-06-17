Announcing 'build', Auto-Configuration In 1000 Lines Of Makefile (github.com) 12
Christophe de Dinechin created the XL programming language -- and as descubes he's also Slashdot reader #35,093. Today he shares his latest project, a simple makefile-based build system that he's split from ELFE/XL: Most open-source projects use tools such as autoconf and automake. For C and C++ projects, build is a make-based alternative that offers auto-configuration, build logs, colorization, testing and install targets, in about 1000 lines of makefile. A sample makefile looks like this:
BUILD=./
SOURCES=hello.cpp
PRODUCTS=hello.exe
CONFIG= <stdio.h> <iostream> clearenv libm
TESTS=product
include $(BUILD)rules.mk
Multiple versions locally that don't conflict (so
.deb doesn't cut it), control over C++ ABI and build type, transitive dependency closure, the works. Work on that, not another damn build system!
Everyone thinks that automake+autoconf+libtool are horrible so they create their new build tool. Then once their new build tool gets close to having similar functionality that automakte+autoconf+libtool has they often tend to be far more ugly and horrible.
And it does not help that we have braindead things like i.e Java JNI where there is a jni.h file in a well hidden non-standards location with a jni_md.h in a system dependent subfolder (so you might have
.../freebsd/jni_md.h or ../win32/jni_md.h and so on
