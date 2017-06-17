Announcing 'build', Auto-Configuration In 1000 Lines Of Makefile

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Posted by EditorDavid from the making-build dept.
Christophe de Dinechin created the XL programming language -- and as descubes he's also Slashdot reader #35,093. Today he shares his latest project, a simple makefile-based build system that he's split from ELFE/XL: Most open-source projects use tools such as autoconf and automake. For C and C++ projects, build is a make-based alternative that offers auto-configuration, build logs, colorization, testing and install targets, in about 1000 lines of makefile. A sample makefile looks like this:

BUILD=./
SOURCES=hello.cpp
PRODUCTS=hello.exe
CONFIG= <stdio.h> <iostream> clearenv libm
TESTS=product
include $(BUILD)rules.mk


  • I'll stick to using Ant for my Python projects.
  • I have a similar make based build system called MakeXS. It's used in the Austria C++ project. It has similar features but my plan was to migrate away from make. Now that Google has released bazel I'm thinking of migrating to it instead.

