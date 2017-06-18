Auto Makers Threatened By Both Tech Company Autos And Ridesharing (caranddriver.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes Car and Driver: For automakers, the first bit of bad news is that people seem quite receptive to buying a vehicle from a tech brand such as Apple or Google, according to Capgemini's 17th Cars Online report, which surveyed some 8000 consumers in eight countries... Consumer interest in buying cars from tech brands has grown from 49 percent in its 2015 study to 57 percent in the latest report... There is also the growing popularity of ride-sharing services offered by the likes of Uber and Lyft. Fewer people will feel the need to have their own car if it's easy and inexpensive to order up a cab on their smartphones. Capgemini's survey found that 34 percent of car buyers see ride sharing and related services as a genuine alternative to owning a vehicle.
The car companies already realize all of this, which is why they are also getting into the autonomous car and ride sharing business. They are late though, and they will probably move too slowly because of fear of cannibalizing existing sales. But they at least see the writing on the wall so time will tell if they can get their act together in time.
they are also getting into the autonomous car and ride sharing business.
The problem is that that is a much smaller market. A normal car is idle 95% of the time, so a ride-share car that is idle on 50% of the time, can replace 10 normal cars.
I used to rent cars when I arrived at an airport. Now, I just take Lyft. It is cheaper, more convenient, and saves me half an hour at the airport both coming and going.
But that means fewer cars need to be manufactured.
I usually rent because Uber isn't there when I need it.
Automakers forget they make hardware (Score:1)
Another issue is marginal technologies that undermine reliability. Direct injection for example, who wants to deal with engine sludge just to get 5% better gas mileage? Not me.
I think key problem is that automakers forgot that they are in the hardware business.
GM is a hardware company. Tesla is a software company. Tesla is worth 100 times as much per unit of revenue.
Automakers know they are in the hardware business. They also know they need to get into the software business in a really big way.
Everybody wants a car.
I don't have one, and I don't plan to buy one. And I know many people who don't own a car though they had the money to buy one. So this is not a given.
People don't necessarily want a car. They want to get from A to B. A car is a means to an end, not a value per se.
There just isn't enough metal to go around.
The earth's crust contains about 2.5e18 tons of aluminum and 1.25e18 tons of iron.
There are roughly 7 billion humans, so there is enough for each person to have 2.8 billion tons of aluminum and 1.8 billion tons of iron.
The real big advantage of tech companies. (Score:4, Interesting)
Their clout is so high, it is not being talked about as much as the pension obligations of the big three, or the clout of labor unions over the manufacturers. If the cars made by tech alliance by passes the NADA, it would be a boon to the consumers.
When haven't car companies felt threatened? (Score:2)
In my life, I have read about how the North American car companies have been threatened by:
- Japanese Imports
- The Gas Crisis
- Better Japanese Imports
- Korean (and other low-cost geography) Imports
- Technology
- German Imports
- Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
And have stayed in business. If anything, the greatest risk to their businesses is their own complacency and unwillingness to recognize deficiencies in time to allow external threats to establish themselves as niche (and larger) players.
And now Google Appl
It's pretty hard to fail when the government decides you're never allowed to fail and will bail you out.
And have stayed in business.
... except for the occasional bailout.
Car Companies Don't Build Cars. (Score:1)
The Government does.
There are so MANY government mandates that REALLY the NTSB designs the cars.
Autonomous, on-demand rides (Score:2)
Owning a car means wasting a lot of money on insurance, depreciation, property tax, etc. When you can summon a robo-car with your phone, the incentive to own a car goes away. The auto makers will still sell cars, but the customers will be quantity buyers, and sales volume will be a lot less.