Google Fights Bay Area Housing Prices With Pre-Fab Housing (siliconvalley.com) 44
An anonymous reader quotes the Bay Area Newsgroup: With rental costs skyrocketing and homes out of reach for many, Google has hit on a solution that may help it attract workers to the crushingly expensive Bay Area. The tech giant plans to buy 300 units of modular housing to serve as temporary employee accommodations on its planned "Bay View" campus at NASA's Moffett Field, according to a source familiar with the plan. Experts heralded the move as not only good for Google, but as a potential template for others to follow as the high cost of construction combined with expensive real estate make affordable housing hard to come by... Modular housing has the potential to be "a real game changer" for the Bay Area housing crunch, said Matt Regan, senior vice-president of public policy at the Bay Area Council, a business group of which Google is a member...
The Bay Area boasts many sites suitable for modular rental housing, undeveloped so far largely because the cost of traditional building is too high for the rent the facilities could generate, Regan said. With prefab housing costing up to 50 percent less, "all of a sudden sites like that become economically feasible to develop," Regan said.
Moffett Field is government owned property. Google has absolutely no right to it. It is home to a significant population of burrowing owls, which are an endangered species.
Now these people are gonna turn it into a frigging trailer park for silicon valley trash.
That being said, it won't be long until you start seeing JP style coffin hotels start springing up. The main problem with bay area housing and the lunacy surrounding it is NIMBYism at its worst - the majority of places will build high density to handle surging populations and rising rents, but the city fragmentation (the 'bay area' is at least 30 mostly independent cities all packed toge
And factual commentary on your personal life experience and commuting conditions in relation to the Google project merits down-moderation?
Moffett Field is government owned property.
It is federal property, and thus city and county zoning laws can't be enforced, and the NIMBYs and BANANAs can't just stop everything from being built. Google is building there because it is the only place they can build.
The South Bay is miles and miles of low-rise sprawl, with plenty of room for new housing, new businesses, etc. But it is very difficult to build anything. Liberals hate to hear it, but NIMBYism is a major cause of inequality in America. The lack of growth and sky high prices reduce oppo
Moffett Field is...home to a significant population of burrowing owls, which are an endangered species.
Before this military airfield was leased to Google, how did your burrowing owls like the 129th Rescue Wing of the California Air National Guard, operating the MC-130P Combat Shadow and HH-60G Pave Hawk aircraft?
Company housing is often paired with a company store.
Why doesn't Google have Dorms on their Campus?
Because that is illegal. At least for a while, they allowed camper trailers in their parking lots, but I don't know if that is still true. They provide shower facilities for both campers and bike-to-workers.
Earn $200K a year, live in a trailer!
Earn $200K a year, live in a trailer!
If it means I don't have to fight traffic for an hour to get to work (even if I'm in a bus), I'd be happy to take that salary and live in the cheap housing.
I live in Fremont, just across the bay from Google and Facebook. If I were offered a job at either of them I would consider turning it down solely because of the commute problem in this area. In nominal conditions I can make it to Stanford Hospital in about 38.5 minutes. In commute conditions without access to the commuter lane that can stretch to 2 hours or more.
Would 300 units even make a dent in the problem? The Google lunch area alone (been there) accommodates several times that number. At best
Prefab building stuff is often glued together. Mmmmmmm, glue.
They ought to do a bunch of these eco-fabulous container homes, not just because they're granola-friendly but because they're seismically secure...
This is meaningless dribble. Prefab housing will never be built in numbers large enough to be anything other than green-washing. If Google wanted to do something meaningful about housing prices it would do one of two things:
Set up shop in a place where housing isn't already undergoing a huge shortage.
Lobby to remove height based restrictions for housing.
These are the only two real world options. You have to either change the supply (remove height restrictions) or you have to change the demand (set up shop e
Company town https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] and scrip https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] ?
