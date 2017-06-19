Microsoft Now Lets Surface Laptop Owners Revert Back To Windows 10 S (mspoweruser.com) 11
Microsoft is kind enough to offer Surface Laptop users the option to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro for free until later this year if they don't like Windows 10 S, which is installed by default and is only able to run apps or games that are in the Windows Store. The company is taking that generosity one step further by letting users revert back to Windows 10 S if they installed Windows 10 Pro and aren't happy with the performance and battery life. The option to revert back to the default OS wasn't available until now. MSPoweruser reports: Microsoft recently released the official recovery image for the Surface Laptop which will technically let you go back to Windows 10 S on your device but you'll be required to remove all of your files which is a bit frustrating. The recovery image wasn't available a few days after the Surface Laptop started shipping, but it is now available and you can download it to effectively reset your Surface Laptop. The recovery image is 9GB, so make sure you have a good internet connection before downloading the file. It is quite interesting how Microsoft isn't letting users go back to Windows 10 S from Windows 10 Pro without having to completely reset their devices, as the company would want more users to use its new version of Windows 10 for many reasons. Maybe this is something Microsoft will be adding in the future, but for now, we'll just have to do with the recovery image. If you own a Surface Laptop, you can find the recovery image here.
This is not news.. If your computer came with a license for a given version of Windows, you have always been able to reinstall that versions of Windows.
Why does MS ship one of their own products with the lowest/most limited tier of their OS?
Unless "S" stands for "Supreme", but from what I've seen written about it before, I thought "S" was Microsoft's answer to ChromeOS.
I can understand battery life being poorer for "Pro" if it gives better performance, but there's an issue of performance AND battery life. After re-RFTA, I'm guessing "performance" isn't just speed but again, whatever the measure, I would expect it to be better in "Pro" than "S".
There is a serious amount of complacency within Microsoft if they think that product rollouts like this are acceptable and won't a) confuse and b) anger their customers.
I don't see anything wrong with confusing/angering Windows shee... err, sorry, customers. After all, they created this monster. I can only conclude that they enjoy getting it continuously up the back door. Sort of like right to suicide... no problem if you don't hurt anyone else while you're doing it.