Time Warner Will Spend $100 Million On Snapchat Original Shows, Ads (techcrunch.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Time Warner and Snap Inc. have announced a new deal that will bring increased ad spending and the development of new made-for-Snapchat shows. People familiar with the deal tell TechCrunch that it is valued at about $100 million spent over the next two years. The newly created shows will span a variety of genres, including scripted drama, daily news shows, documentaries and comedy. The shows will be similar to those already released by other networks on Snapchat, and run 3-5 minutes in a vertical format. Right now there is about one new show airing per day -- this deal will push that to about three news shows per day, varying between the different genres outlined above. Snap will take 50 percent of the ad revenue generated by these shows and the content partners will keep the other half, according to the WSJ.
Re: (Score:2)
In other related news... (Score:2)
...yet another monopolistic mega-corp demonstrates the financial benefits of ripping off customers for years, and is looking for creative ways to re-classify said revenue as a "business expense".
(If this is actually being viewed as an investment, they should fire the idiot trying to sell that idea.)
Snapchat and other elective time wasters... (Score:2)