Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Advertising Social Networks Businesses The Almighty Buck The Internet

Time Warner Will Spend $100 Million On Snapchat Original Shows, Ads (techcrunch.com) 19

Posted by BeauHD from the big-spender dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Time Warner and Snap Inc. have announced a new deal that will bring increased ad spending and the development of new made-for-Snapchat shows. People familiar with the deal tell TechCrunch that it is valued at about $100 million spent over the next two years. The newly created shows will span a variety of genres, including scripted drama, daily news shows, documentaries and comedy. The shows will be similar to those already released by other networks on Snapchat, and run 3-5 minutes in a vertical format. Right now there is about one new show airing per day -- this deal will push that to about three news shows per day, varying between the different genres outlined above. Snap will take 50 percent of the ad revenue generated by these shows and the content partners will keep the other half, according to the WSJ.

Time Warner Will Spend $100 Million On Snapchat Original Shows, Ads More | Reply

Time Warner Will Spend $100 Million On Snapchat Original Shows, Ads

Comments Filter:

  • ...yet another monopolistic mega-corp demonstrates the financial benefits of ripping off customers for years, and is looking for creative ways to re-classify said revenue as a "business expense".

    (If this is actually being viewed as an investment, they should fire the idiot trying to sell that idea.)

  • So there had been a time where instead of watching random TV I would instead watch random YouTube videos. Then I joined Facebook and instead spent those minutes there. Then Facebook did this really annoying thing with their videos where they randomly start an ad in the middle. So I decided to poke around SnapChat's "discover" which is now loaded with a combination of recent events and mindless "entertainment". Their ads are 10 seconds and you can skip them just like you can skip any snapchat. However

Slashdot Top Deals

You can't cheat the phone company.

Close