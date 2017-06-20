It's Too Hot For Some Planes To Fly In Phoenix

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


In Phoenix on Tuesday, temperatures were forecast to climb as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit, causing more than 40 American Eagle regional flights out of Phoenix's international airport to be canceled. NPR reports: American Airlines said in a statement that the Bombardier CRJ aircraft used on some shorter routes have a maximum operating temperature of 118 degrees. For bigger jets, the threshold is higher. The carrier says that, for example, Airbus aircraft have a maximum operating temperature of 127 degrees and that for Boeing, it is 126 degrees. As USA Today reports: "Extreme heat affects a plane's ability to take off. Hot air is less dense than cold air, and the hotter the temperature, the more speed a plane needs to lift off. A runway might not be long enough to allow a plane to achieve the necessary extra speed." Bianca Hernandez, a meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, tells NPR that Phoenix is seeing an unusually strong high-pressure system, which is causing the soaring temperatures.

  • 120 whatchyamacallit (Score:2)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And that's about 49c for the rest of the world.

  • Coal Powered Steam Catapults (Score:4, Funny)

    by Camel Pilot ( 78781 ) on Tuesday June 20, 2017 @07:51PM (#54657659) Homepage Journal

    Time for the city of Phoenix to submit a federal DOE grant to install “goddamn steam” catapults to solve this problem and specify it to be coal fired will be a sure fire way to get approval.

  • Isn't it ironic? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Tuesday June 20, 2017 @07:52PM (#54657663) Journal
    The same phenomenon that allowed hot-air balloons to first lift man to the heavens now grounds him.

    • Not exactly the same phenomenon. Heat outside a hot air balloon will ground it even more easily than it grounds an airplane. That's why hot air balloons usually fly in the mornings.

  • I'd rather be dead in California than alive in Arizona.

    -Lucille Bluth

  • Not that uncommon worldwide (Score:3)

    by Strider- ( 39683 ) on Tuesday June 20, 2017 @08:04PM (#54657721)

    This actually isn't all that uncommon around the world, at least to varying degrees.

    Hot air, at high(er) altitudes is less dense, which will affect the performance of an aircraft to various degrees. The usual effect is that reduces the aircraft's MTOW (Maximum Take Off Weight). If it drops below a certain point, it's either uneconomical to fly the plane, or it can't carry enough fuel to do its job.

    Many years ago, Air Canada used to fly to India using Airbus A340s. At certain times of year, it was hot enough in Delhi that they could not take off with sufficient fuel to do DEL->YYZ direct, and instead they would have to make a technical stop in Turkey to refuel the aircraft. This is also one of the reasons why most long-haul international flights fly in and out of Delhi at night. The air is cooler, giving the airliners better performance.

  • Nothing but June Gloom this year

  • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    Nothing new or myterious. High altitude airports (i.e. Denver) struggle with it all the time. Helicopters, in particular, have to pay close attention to DAlt. A friend told me an entertaining story of spending a week trying to get a chopper to take off from a plateau in Nairobi... combination of a weird pressure change and a heat wave.

  • If the issue is really air density then how do CRJ planes take off from Denver? Assuming that this page [analyticcycling.com] has the physics correctly accounted for then the density of air at Phoenix (331m above sea level) at 49C is 1.059 kg/m^3 whereas the air density in Denver (1600m) is only 0.9978 kg/m^3...and that is if you assume the same air pressure - the density in Denver will actually be a lower than this because the pressure is less.

    Perhaps one way to design around this would is to build a longer runway but if tha

