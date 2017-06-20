It's Too Hot For Some Planes To Fly In Phoenix (npr.org) 29
In Phoenix on Tuesday, temperatures were forecast to climb as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit, causing more than 40 American Eagle regional flights out of Phoenix's international airport to be canceled. NPR reports: American Airlines said in a statement that the Bombardier CRJ aircraft used on some shorter routes have a maximum operating temperature of 118 degrees. For bigger jets, the threshold is higher. The carrier says that, for example, Airbus aircraft have a maximum operating temperature of 127 degrees and that for Boeing, it is 126 degrees. As USA Today reports: "Extreme heat affects a plane's ability to take off. Hot air is less dense than cold air, and the hotter the temperature, the more speed a plane needs to lift off. A runway might not be long enough to allow a plane to achieve the necessary extra speed." Bianca Hernandez, a meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, tells NPR that Phoenix is seeing an unusually strong high-pressure system, which is causing the soaring temperatures.
Except all those airports that already route around heat. And the airplane engineers. And probably a bunch of people that work at airports. And airplane nerds. Etc. You get it. I think.
This is one effect of global warming no one foresaw.
Uh, it's actually a pretty well-known issue. Lots of flights in the Middle East tend to be scheduled at night or in cooler parts of the day to avoid such problems. Larger planes with more powerful engines can often cope with higher temperatures, but it's a problem for less powerful planes that can't accelerate enough to get off the ground with a short runway.
It's a known issue. But so far not a common-enough one to extend runways or do expensive plane redesigns.
Waiting to fly at night is one solution. Another solution is to lighten the load, by limiting the number of passengers, or carrying less extra cargo. Shorter flights can still take off in the heat since they have less fuel to weigh down the aircraft.
Not that uncommon worldwide (Score:3)
This actually isn't all that uncommon around the world, at least to varying degrees.
Hot air, at high(er) altitudes is less dense, which will affect the performance of an aircraft to various degrees. The usual effect is that reduces the aircraft's MTOW (Maximum Take Off Weight). If it drops below a certain point, it's either uneconomical to fly the plane, or it can't carry enough fuel to do its job.
Many years ago, Air Canada used to fly to India using Airbus A340s. At certain times of year, it was hot enough in Delhi that they could not take off with sufficient fuel to do DEL->YYZ direct, and instead they would have to make a technical stop in Turkey to refuel the aircraft. This is also one of the reasons why most long-haul international flights fly in and out of Delhi at night. The air is cooler, giving the airliners better performance.
Density altitude (Score:2)
Nothing new or myterious. High altitude airports (i.e. Denver) struggle with it all the time. Helicopters, in particular, have to pay close attention to DAlt. A friend told me an entertaining story of spending a week trying to get a chopper to take off from a plateau in Nairobi... combination of a weird pressure change and a heat wave.
More than Air Density? (Score:2)
