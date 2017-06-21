Snapchat's New Snap Map Lets You Share Your Location With Friends (theverge.com) 15
Snapchat is expanding into the world of mapping. A new feature announced on Wednesday called Snap Maps will let the app's 166 million users share their locations with each other, according to a company blog post. From a report: From the default camera view, you pinch with two fingers to zoom out and see the map. Friends who have opted into sharing their location through Snap Map (it's off by default) will appear in Bitmoji form. You can share with select friends, all friends, or with no one if you pick "Ghost Mode." Snapchat is very quick to note that your location is only updated when you open the app -- so there shouldn't be any background tracking to worry about.
They should let you share with anyone (Score:2)
They could if they wished become the new Tinder, simply by letting you share your location and a snap-story (or whatever they call it) with everyone nearby.
Re: They should let you share with anyone (Score:2)
Well, being closer does make it easier.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, if you can't be with the one you love...
Karnak the Magnificent (Score:3)
will now predict the headlines of six months from now: "Bug in Snapchat exposes users' positions to hackers."
Instamap (Score:2)
The Tables Have Turned (Score:2)
Off by default (Score:3)
Letting users opt in if they want a new feature should be the standard, not the exception.
Well done Snapchat!
Allows you or forces you...? (Score:2)
"friends" (Score:2)
Bully! The English language sure is evolving fast.
Aint that just swell?
All my "friends" and I are going to have a gay old time, what with this sharing our locations with each other and such.