NSA Opens GitHub Account, Lists 32 Projects Developed By the Agency (thehackernews.com) 17
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Hacker News: The National Security Agency (NSA) -- the United States intelligence agency which is known for its secrecy and working in the dark -- has finally joined GitHub and launched an official GitHub page. GitHub is an online service designed for sharing code amongst programmers and open source community, and so far, the NSA is sharing 32 different projects as part of the NSA Technology Transfer Program (TTP), while some of these are "coming soon." "The NSA Technology Transfer Program (TTP) works with agency innovators who wish to use this collaborative model for transferring their technology to the commercial marketplace," the agency wrote on the program's page. "OSS invites the cooperative development of technology, encouraging broad use and adoption. The public benefits by adopting, enhancing, adapting, or commercializing the software. The government benefits from the open source community's enhancements to the technology." Many of the projects the agency listed are years old that have been available on the Internet for some time. For example, SELinux (Security-Enhanced Linux) has been part of the Linux kernel for years.
FYI, they've had things on Github for a while. Just maybe not under the NSA name.
... just sayin'.
Eh... not so much. The NSA only makes the tools for a honeypot. Actually deploying them is a CIA job.
Then again, the CIA could be running the op, using the NSA as a cover...
In the very distant past even draft and national service "tests" got used to find low level staff with useful math or language skills.
Now its all about social media, conventions and been online.
The other method is to set up long term educational efforts but other nations/cults/faiths tend to notice such public efforts and flood such courses with their own long term agents.
"The NSA Technology Transfer Program (TTP) works with agency innovators who wish to use this collaborative model for transferring their technology to the commercial marketplace..." while they are actively engaged in technology transfers from both our allies, enemies, and neutral parties to the US...
Surprising number of German innovations become available to American businessmen, even before German researchers fully publish their results. God Bless America.
Who is going to verify that a module you pull from github and use in your code does not have NSA backdoors? Now NSA no longer needs to send its employees to work at Microsoft to write backdoors - all they have to do is convince lazy programmers to reuse NSA modules with backdoors built in and I mean lazy in the best sense of the world - after all, all progress is the result of laziness. If everyone was hardworking we would all live in caves, walk everywhere and rub sticks to start fire.
