Facebook Has a New Mission: Bring the World Closer Together

Facebook CEO believes the company's primary purpose is a social one -- the same it has had for year -- but he's ready to update this mission for the first time. From a report: "We used to have a sense that if we could just do those things, then that would make a lot of the things in the world better by themselves," Zuckerberg told CNN Tech. "But now we realize that we need to do more too. It's important to give people a voice, to get a diversity of opinions out there, but on top of that, you also need to do this work of building common ground so that way we can all move forward together." The company even has a new mission statement: "To give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together." This marks the first time the company has overhauled its mission, which had previously been "to give people the power to share and make the world more open and connected." Zuckerberg believes he has just the tool for the job: Facebook Groups, which are now used by a billion people. "A lot of what we can do is to help create a more civil and productive debate on some of the bigger issues as well," Zuckerberg told CNN Tech.
I don't see a change in "mission statement" changing any of that, or undoing all the harm so far...
Wasn't that always FB's mission, to bring people closer together? That what social media is about, isn't it?
That what social media is about, isn't it?
I thought it was about ripping society apart by not being open to others ideas and opinions just ones in your own social circles...
Sheep get easier to control when they are all part of the same flock and trained similarly... That's all this is. Not gonna create any global harmony except through the mechanism of making people think they are bettering themselves through giving up thought autonomy. Generally the bigger the echo chamber is, the less diversity of ideas occurs.
Facebook is already doing something similar to that with advertising, taking your interactions with Facebook and combining it with third-party personal data to track you on the Internet. Read that in "Chaos Monkeys: Obscene Fortune and Random Failure in Silicon Valley" [amzn.to] by Antonio Garcia Martinez. The author sold his engineers and company to Twitter and got hired by Facebook in a three-way deal.
I've never seen anything better at dividing people than Facebook. It encourages a mob mentality, whipping people up with the crisis of the day, the two minutes hate.
Either sign on to the memes or get run over.
