Google Will Now Hide Personal Medical Records From Search Results

Mark Wilson, writing for BetaNews: Google has updated its search policies without any sort of fanfare. The search engine now "may remove" -- in addition to existing categories of information -- "confidential, personal medical records of private people" from search results. That such information was not already obscured from search results may well come as something of a surprise to many people. The change has been confirmed by Google, although the company has not issued any form of announcement about it.
But do they still index and keep copies of it in house? (I bet real money they do.)
Better question: Why are such records stored on servers sufficiently accessible that Google can index them in the first place?
