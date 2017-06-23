Google Will Now Hide Personal Medical Records From Search Results

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Mark Wilson, writing for BetaNews: Google has updated its search policies without any sort of fanfare. The search engine now "may remove" -- in addition to existing categories of information -- "confidential, personal medical records of private people" from search results. That such information was not already obscured from search results may well come as something of a surprise to many people. The change has been confirmed by Google, although the company has not issued any form of announcement about it.

