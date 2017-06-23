If You Can Decentralize the Internet, Mozilla Has $2 Million For You (cnet.com) 14
Mozilla and the National Science Foundation want a new internet. And they want it to be free and accessible for everybody. From a report: They'll pay $2 million for it. On Wednesday, the two organizations issued a call to action for "big ideas that decentralize the web" as part of the "Wireless Innovation for a Networked Society" challenges. The challenges include getting the internet to communities off the grid, with proposals like a backpack with a computer and Wi-Fi router inside.
Implement standalone Access Points to each smartphone, they should be enabled by default and become active either on request or when no other type of Internet Access is available.
use packet over shortwave, sure its only like 9600bps but it will go for (lots and lots and lots of) miles
THIS IS THE WAY THE INTERNET WAS DESIGNED! (Score:2)
The Internet was designed to be distributed so that it had no central point of attack/vulnerability. Was NOBODY paying attention for the last 20 years while money-grubbing businesses jockeyed for control, thus creating the very problem that it was designed to circumvent??!!
HOW FUCKING STUPID DO YOU HAVE TO BE??!!
Its the DNS system and the SSL racket (Score:2)
If they want to decentralize the web, DNS and the SSL racket has to change. Domains have been completely compromised by both business interests, particularly the
.com domains which have been squatted to hell and back, and government interests that can take away those names just because your politically inconvenient (See: Torrent sites).. And the SSL racket has to go, why the hell should we have to pay huge sums of cash to companys that *clearly* can not guarantee the integrity of the trust chain for certi
...And they want it to be free and accessible for everybody.
The mega-corporations already control all the on ramps. Of course, if Mozilla intends to rewire every household in the United States, then they might have a chance of hitting their goal.
NEITHER OF THOSE IS "DECENTRALIZATION."
So a price is set for Mark Zuckerberg's head... (Score:2)
" "Everything has gone wrong. That's the thing, it's not about what will happen in the future it's about what's going on right now. We've centralized all of our data to a guy called Mark Zuckerberg, who's basically the biggest dictator in the world as he wasn't elected by anyone." https://politics.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org]