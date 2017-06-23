Google Will Stop Reading Your Emails For Gmail Ads (bloomberg.com) 42
Google will soon stop scanning emails received by some Gmail users, a practice that has allowed it to show them targeted advertising but which stirred privacy worries. From a report: The decision didn't come from Google's ad team, but from its cloud unit, which is angling to sign up more corporate customers. Alphabet's Google Cloud sells a package of office software, called G Suite, that competes with market leader Microsoft. Paying Gmail users never received the email-scanning ads like the free version of the program, but some business customers were confused by the distinction and its privacy implications, said Diane Greene, Google's senior vice president of cloud. "What we're going to do is make it unambiguous," she said. Ads will continue to appear inside the free version of Gmail, as promoted messages. But instead of scanning a user's email, the ads will now be targeted with other personal information Google already pulls from sources such as search and YouTube.
We already know all about you and no longer need to continue to read your email.
Besides, your sad, pathetic lives were depressing our mail reading Ad-bots.
Kidding aside, if they're no longer mining free users for useful information, it becomes nothing more than a vehicle for delivering ads. Given that Gmail is a gateway into the Google ecosystem for a lot of people, I seriously doubt that they'd kill it entirely, but I wouldn't bet on seeing any more major increases to the storage space allotted for the free tier.
The free tier is already at 15GB... how much more email space does a person need?
Isn't that 15GB across the Google ecosystem. So if you use Drive, or store full resolution photos, etc, then you could hit that pretty quickly.
It's not just email space anymore - it's actually shared space between GMail, GDrive and probably other services...
I don't think they reasonably can shut it down while they have all these other services tied to it. They'd have to go to a lot of effort to un-tie them. It's probably easier just to keep gmail going than to do all of that, and this is a way to make it cheaper — by avoiding lawsuits.
I'd be pretty pissed if they did. It's nice to grab your phone and see that evening's flight details, or get a reminder that you have a bill due in three days, etc.
These are features that make my life easier and are only possible by having a computer scan my email.
Maybe you don't have an android phone, or don't use Google Now? This stuff happens every day on Android. My phone lets me know where I parked my car - from the phone sensors, knows where I usually drive to on a Wednesday after work, so tells me the estimated travel time without any other entries, and will pull flight reservations, hotel bookings, bills due, package tracking and more straight f
Google is useful until it isnt.
I hope they don't stop scanning e-mails. Their spam filters wouldn't be very effective otherwise.
Intent is everything.
This will pave the way for google managed [NSA approved] email encryption.
Where do I sign up?
https://gsuite.google.com/sign... [google.com]
There is even an 1 employee option.
You've already been hired. The pay is zero dollars per month.
You've already been hired. The pay is zero dollars per month.
When a college roommate joined the FBI as a network technician, he got to carry a gun. Will the Secret Service let me carry a gun and take potshots at the malware?
No, but you will continue getting ads for weight loss pills and "how to be a writer" courses.
Surprisingly, I don't get those. Not even on Slashdot.
People who use browsers to read emails deserve those ads.