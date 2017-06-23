Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Google Will Stop Reading Your Emails For Gmail Ads

Posted by msmash
Google will soon stop scanning emails received by some Gmail users, a practice that has allowed it to show them targeted advertising but which stirred privacy worries. From a report: The decision didn't come from Google's ad team, but from its cloud unit, which is angling to sign up more corporate customers. Alphabet's Google Cloud sells a package of office software, called G Suite, that competes with market leader Microsoft. Paying Gmail users never received the email-scanning ads like the free version of the program, but some business customers were confused by the distinction and its privacy implications, said Diane Greene, Google's senior vice president of cloud. "What we're going to do is make it unambiguous," she said. Ads will continue to appear inside the free version of Gmail, as promoted messages. But instead of scanning a user's email, the ads will now be targeted with other personal information Google already pulls from sources such as search and YouTube.

Google Will Stop Reading Your Emails For Gmail Ads

  WHOA

    by Anonymous Coward
    Didn't see that coming.

  We Already Know All About You

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 23, 2017 @01:02PM

    We already know all about you and no longer need to continue to read your email.

    Besides, your sad, pathetic lives were depressing our mail reading Ad-bots.

  So, how long until they shut it down?

    by Anubis IV ( 1279820 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @01:07PM

    Kidding aside, if they're no longer mining free users for useful information, it becomes nothing more than a vehicle for delivering ads. Given that Gmail is a gateway into the Google ecosystem for a lot of people, I seriously doubt that they'd kill it entirely, but I wouldn't bet on seeing any more major increases to the storage space allotted for the free tier.

    • The free tier is already at 15GB... how much more email space does a person need?

      • Isn't that 15GB across the Google ecosystem. So if you use Drive, or store full resolution photos, etc, then you could hit that pretty quickly.

      Re:

        by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

        The free tier is already at 15GB... how much more email space does a person need?

        It's not just email space anymore - it's actually shared space between GMail, GDrive and probably other services...

      Re:

        by Zocalo ( 252965 )
        17GB if you did a security check or whatever it was a few years back. Thing is though, that's not just your email space - it's the total of your Google storage space for Drive and Photos as well, so if you are really into the Google ecosystem it can add up fast. Sure, you can have multiple free accounts, but that removes a lot of the convenience. As the poster above said, "we already know all about you and no longer need to continue to read your email"; for some users Google has well into diminishing ret

    • I don't think they reasonably can shut it down while they have all these other services tied to it. They'd have to go to a lot of effort to un-tie them. It's probably easier just to keep gmail going than to do all of that, and this is a way to make it cheaper — by avoiding lawsuits.

  Read what they said

    by al0ha ( 1262684 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @01:19PM
    Google will no longer scan emails for the purposes of advertising targeting. They never said they would no longer scan emails altogether.

    Speak No Evil :P
    • Exactly. Google now scans your emails for a completely different, yet evidently more profitable, reasons.

    Re:Read what they said

      by Albanach ( 527650 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @01:45PM

      They never said they would no longer scan emails altogether.

      I'd be pretty pissed if they did. It's nice to grab your phone and see that evening's flight details, or get a reminder that you have a bill due in three days, etc.

      These are features that make my life easier and are only possible by having a computer scan my email.

      • Google sent me an email the other day telling me that it was going to start adding events to my calendar from ALL emails. They were telling me they were literally going to fill my calendar with spam appointments. I was auto-opted in and this would be be my only notification of it. How can you trust a calendar you cant explicitly control? I imagine a future where people show up to events they didnt sign up for simply because some spammer sent them a properly formatted email.

        Google is useful until it isnt.

    • I hope they don't stop scanning e-mails. Their spam filters wouldn't be very effective otherwise.

      Intent is everything.

  • This will pave the way for google managed [NSA approved] email encryption.

  • I'll no longer get ads to join the Secret Service as a security technician?

    • You've already been hired. The pay is zero dollars per month.

      Re:

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        You've already been hired. The pay is zero dollars per month.

        When a college roommate joined the FBI as a network technician, he got to carry a gun. Will the Secret Service let me carry a gun and take potshots at the malware?

  • People who use browsers to read emails deserve those ads.

