6 Female Founders Accuse VC Justin Caldbeck of Making Unwanted Advances (techcrunch.com) 47
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Yesterday The Information reported on allegations made by half a dozen women working in the tech industry who say they have faced unwanted and inappropriate advances from Silicon Valley venture capitalist, Justin Caldbeck, co-founder and managing partner of Binary Capital. The women include Niniane Wang, co-creator of Google Desktop and a prior CTO of Minted; and Susan Ho and Leiti Hsu, co-founders of Journy, a travel planning and booking service. The Information also talked to three other women who said Caldbeck made inappropriate advances to them. It says these women did not want their names disclosed for fear of retaliation from the VC -- and because of wider concerns they might suffer a backlash from men in the industry who don't see inappropriate advances as a problem. Among the allegations made to The Information are that Caldbeck sent explicit text messages to women; that Caldbeck sent messages in the middle of the night suggesting meeting up; that Caldbeck suggested going to a hotel bedroom during a meeting; that Caldbeck made a proposition about having an open relationship; and that Caldbeck grabbed a woman's thigh under the table of a bar during a meeting. Several of the women reported finding Caldbeck's advances so awkward they gave up on continued dealings with him. In Caldbeck's initial statement, he "strongly" denied the allegations and claimed: "I have always enjoyed respectful relationships with female founders, business partners, and investors." However, in response to The Information's story, his tone changed significantly: "Obviously, I am deeply disturbed by these allegations. While significant context is missing from the incidents reported by The Information, I deeply regret ever causing anyone to feel uncomfortable. The fact is that I have been privileged to have worked with female entrepreneurs throughout my career and I sincerely apologize to anyone who I made uncomfortable by my actions. There's no denying this is an issue in the venture community, and I hate that my behavior has contributed to it." Caldbeck has since released a full statement to Axios, where he says he "will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from Binary Capital..."
If there's something to this, then they should report this to the cops instead of broadcasting massive smear campaigns.
Behavior can be very inappropriate without being illegal. Context matters. My wife has send me explicit text messages late at night. That doesn't mean it is appropriate for me to do the same to a female subordinate. In neither case is it illegal, nor should it be.
Actually, it is illegal to do so to a subordinate. It's called abusing a position of authority. Courts award money for that.
If there's something to this, then they should report this to the cops instead of broadcasting massive smear campaigns. Oh right, filing false reports is illegal so they resort to this instead.
Feminists just don't want women to have to be held accountable for the truth. So much for equality.
He's since admitted to it, apologized, and stepped down. So it wasn't a smear campaign. Looks more like it's men who don't want women to hold them accountable.
Smear campaign? How can it be a smear campaign when he's since copped to it all and apologized? The only people being smeared here are the women. Read the comments - it's amazing (but not surprising) how many comments are attacking the women for (1) complaining in the first place, (2) assuming that it's probably not true so there must be other motives, (3) blame the women for "misunderstanding", (4) "it's not complaint-worthy".
And yet you all claim there's no discrimination based on sex (or at least no "un
yup (Score:2)
Probably largely true,
probably what he did isn't illegal (just awkward),
and he's probably already been punished by his company.
tbh there's no reason to publicize anyone in this story, the situation's been handled. Let people move on with their lives.
First, it's been verified by the guy. He's admitted his guilt, apologized, and stepped down. No "probably" about it.
Second, this is a tech site, and we're talking about venture capital in the tech sector, so given all that, plus it undeniably being true, it's certainly an appropriate story for slashdot.
Third, if the story hadn't been publicized so much, he would have stuck with his original lies, while slandering the women by basically calling them liars.
First, it's been verified by the guy. He's admitted his guilt, apologized, and stepped down. No "probably" about it.
For anything reported in the news, there's a probability distribution. It's probably true.
Or more likely their unfamiliarity with American culture us why they mistook his pleasanteries for unwanted advances. That's why foreigners should stay on the other side of the wall.
Among the allegations made to The Information are that Caldbeck sent explicit text messages to women; that Caldbeck sent messages in the middle of the night suggesting meeting up; that Caldbeck suggested going to a hotel bedroom during a meeting; that Caldbeck made a proposition about having an open relationship; and that Caldbeck grabbed a woman’s thigh under the table of a bar during a meeting.
Yep. Just pleasantries.
American culture? Like Donald Trumps "pussy grabbing"? Apparently lying, serial philandering, defrauding creditors, overt racism, and an addiction to Twitter are all acceptable to a large segment of the population. It might be American culture, but it's certainly not cultured.
I agree that "foreigners should stay on the other side of the wall" - for their own safety. Especially if they're dark-skinned. DWB no longer stands for Driving While Black, but Dying While Black.
We're not talking about rape. Nobody's accused him of that.
What he's accused of is making advances towards women over whom he exercised some form of power. If you don't understand why that's wrong, then you're part of the problem.
Given the fact he's already resigned his position and published a not-quite-apology/not-quite-admission, it would seem that *the allegations that were actually made* have some basis in fact.
Anyone with experience of Asian cultures would know to take their accusations with a very large bag of salt.
Anyone with experience of Asian cultures would recognise your prejudice from about 10,000 li away.
3 comments, all critical of the women for complaining.
Those sounds mostly like anons but you are right that there are some men on slashdot that seem to be uncomfortable with the prospect of working side-by-side with women. I condemn them and their old world view.
whether it's about pay,
muh wage gap? [youtube.com]
sexual harassment, discrimination in its many forms
It's true that the world is far from perfect but I try to work every day to improve it when and where I can. However, the reality is that the business world is structured in a way that is most beneficial to the company rather than the employees of the company itself. This is the natur
I think that you will find that that isn't true any more. Today (and perhaps always) the business world is structured in a way that is most beneficial to the CEOs of large companies rather than any other group.
So what (Score:1)
He didn't abuse his position as employer because he's not their employer. He's a guy making passes at women, and they reject him. Any inability to handle the social awkwardness of that is their issue to be dealt with by them getting a thicker skin.
But then this is just whineyness here. They're not actually doing anything except complaining about his annoying passes at them. The equivalent of telling the wife about a husbands infidelities. So he should also shake it off as socially awkward.
Have you ever made
He didn't abuse his position as employer because he's not their employer.
Way to miss the point.
The women were all in contact with the VC in a professional capacity. Some as founders hoping to secure funding from his fund for their businesses.
"Employer-employee" is not the only sort of unequal-power relationship to be found in a "work" or "business" setting.
And if he doesn't want women complaining about his poor conduct in a business setting, perhaps he shouldn't conduct himself thus in a business setting.
Wondered (Score:2)
I had a co-worker get fired for
He: "Would you like to have dinner?
She: "No."
He: "Oh. Ok. Thank you."
Very respectfully delivered - by that I mean the "Thank you" wasn't sarcastic. I didn't think that was at all inappropriate but HR took a dim view of it. They were the same level, not management to a subordinate. (An HR person was in the same room when this happened, she didn't report it.)
