Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Technology

6 Female Founders Accuse VC Justin Caldbeck of Making Unwanted Advances (techcrunch.com) 45

Posted by BeauHD from the sad-reality dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Yesterday The Information reported on allegations made by half a dozen women working in the tech industry who say they have faced unwanted and inappropriate advances from Silicon Valley venture capitalist, Justin Caldbeck, co-founder and managing partner of Binary Capital. The women include Niniane Wang, co-creator of Google Desktop and a prior CTO of Minted; and Susan Ho and Leiti Hsu, co-founders of Journy, a travel planning and booking service. The Information also talked to three other women who said Caldbeck made inappropriate advances to them. It says these women did not want their names disclosed for fear of retaliation from the VC -- and because of wider concerns they might suffer a backlash from men in the industry who don't see inappropriate advances as a problem. Among the allegations made to The Information are that Caldbeck sent explicit text messages to women; that Caldbeck sent messages in the middle of the night suggesting meeting up; that Caldbeck suggested going to a hotel bedroom during a meeting; that Caldbeck made a proposition about having an open relationship; and that Caldbeck grabbed a woman's thigh under the table of a bar during a meeting. Several of the women reported finding Caldbeck's advances so awkward they gave up on continued dealings with him. In Caldbeck's initial statement, he "strongly" denied the allegations and claimed: "I have always enjoyed respectful relationships with female founders, business partners, and investors." However, in response to The Information's story, his tone changed significantly: "Obviously, I am deeply disturbed by these allegations. While significant context is missing from the incidents reported by The Information, I deeply regret ever causing anyone to feel uncomfortable. The fact is that I have been privileged to have worked with female entrepreneurs throughout my career and I sincerely apologize to anyone who I made uncomfortable by my actions. There's no denying this is an issue in the venture community, and I hate that my behavior has contributed to it." Caldbeck has since released a full statement to Axios, where he says he "will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from Binary Capital..."

6 Female Founders Accuse VC Justin Caldbeck of Making Unwanted Advances More | Reply

6 Female Founders Accuse VC Justin Caldbeck of Making Unwanted Advances

Comments Filter:
  • This news is:

    Probably largely true,
    probably what he did isn't illegal (just awkward),
    and he's probably already been punished by his company.

    tbh there's no reason to publicize anyone in this story, the situation's been handled. Let people move on with their lives.

    • First, it's been verified by the guy. He's admitted his guilt, apologized, and stepped down. No "probably" about it.

      Second, this is a tech site, and we're talking about venture capital in the tech sector, so given all that, plus it undeniably being true, it's certainly an appropriate story for slashdot.

      Third, if the story hadn't been publicized so much, he would have stuck with his original lies, while slandering the women by basically calling them liars.

      • First, it's been verified by the guy. He's admitted his guilt, apologized, and stepped down. No "probably" about it.

        For anything reported in the news, there's a probability distribution. It's probably true.

  • So what (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    He didn't abuse his position as employer because he's not their employer. He's a guy making passes at women, and they reject him. Any inability to handle the social awkwardness of that is their issue to be dealt with by them getting a thicker skin.

    But then this is just whineyness here. They're not actually doing anything except complaining about his annoying passes at them. The equivalent of telling the wife about a husbands infidelities. So he should also shake it off as socially awkward.

    Have you ever made

  • I had a co-worker get fired for
    He: "Would you like to have dinner?
    She: "No."
    He: "Oh. Ok. Thank you."

    Very respectfully delivered - by that I mean the "Thank you" wasn't sarcastic. I didn't think that was at all inappropriate but HR took a dim view of it. They were the same level, not management to a subordinate. (An HR person was in the same room when this happened, she didn't report it.)

    Now, in this case, things were quite inappropriate in my view, and I only wish one of them had been like an old girl frien

Slashdot Top Deals

If a train station is a place where a train stops, what's a workstation?

Close