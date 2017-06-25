Self-Driving Cars Are Safer When They Talk To Each Other (engadget.com) 28
An anonymous reader quotes Engadget: A University of Michigan public-private partnership called Mcity is testing V2V, or vehicle to vehicle communication, and has found that it makes their autonomous prototypes even safer. V2V works by wirelessly sharing data such as location, speed and direction. Using DSRC, or Dedicated Short Range Communication, V2V can send up to 10 messages per second. This communication allows cars to see beyond what is immediately in front of them -- sensing a red light around a blind curve, or automatically braking for a car that runs a stop sign... The catch of V2V? It has to be installed in the majority of cars and infrastructure (such as traffic lights) to function adequately.
You know the old joke... (Score:3)
For some reason... (Score:2)
The Forbin Project comes to mind.
Re: (Score:2)
The Forbin Project comes to mind.
My personal favorite from that era is the 1977 movie, "Demon Seed," [amzn.to] based on a novel by Dean Knootz, about a husband who builds an AI to control his house and the AI traps his wife to impregnate her. AIs will go from sex maniacs to homicidal killers in popular culture a few years later.
Stop getting in the way of natural selection (Score:1)
Great because what we need is just to throw even more overcomplex, unpredictable tech at the problem rather than to simply get people to put their damn phones down when driving.
Re: (Score:1)
Well, the idea is that you can use your phone in a self-driving car. And radio communications technology is not all that unpredictable.
Re: (Score:2)
>> Well, the idea is that you can use your phone in a self-driving car.
I'd rather not be obliged to pay extra for all that tech whenever I buy a car, and just not be able to update my facebook profile. Besides, so-called self-driving cars actually aren't. Not yet anyway.
>> radio communications technology is not all that unpredictable.
Would you want to bet your life on it?
Re: (Score:1)
Would you want to bet your life on it?
We do, all the time, especially when you take a ride in an airliner. Almost all your communications are by radio, and it will remain that way, until we develop 'sub-space' communications. And if you don't want to buy a car, don't. Most of us eagerly await the self-driving variety. Regardless of the irrational fear, it will save many thousands of lives compared to the road-raged human.
"Self" driving? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Thanks for agreeing with me.
Re: (Score:2)
So expecting technology to continue to improve is over complex and unrealistic, while "just" changing human nature is "simple"? Whatever.
Re: (Score:2)
>> "just" changing human nature is "simple"?
Of course it is. Do you think we've always had cellphones? No-one uses their cellphone while driving in Europe because of the strict laws. This isn't human nature it's pig-headed american nature.
Re: (Score:2)
No-one uses their cellphone while driving in Europe because of the strict laws.
Total bullcrap. Why would you even write such patent nonsense? "No one"? Really?
Texting and talking on cellphones in Europe is less than in America [cdc.gov] but is still common and is a major cause of accidents.
Right up to the point... (Score:4, Insightful)
Some bad guy programs his car to give out false information causing lots of accidents. Would be a great way for a bank robber or other bad guy to slow pursuing authorities.
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, just slap in some security later.
I mean, you don't need to design for that, right? Just lob everything in, make it do cool stuff, wait for everyone to attack it, THEN think about how it could be misused. Then hang onto that for a few years until someone dies or people start to complain a lot, and try to retro-bolt-on some rubbish security theatre to devices already out in daily use that never talk home.
And then realise that if you have millions of cars talking together reliably, over some public frequ
Re: (Score:3)
Safety critical systems are designed with "defense in depth". So incoming information would be correlated with information from other sources. SDCs have a database with locations of intersections, signs, traffic lights, etc. If a traffic light is around a blind corner, V2V comm could give a "heads up" that the light was red, so the SDC could pre-emptively brake. But if the other car lied, and said the light was green when it was really red, the following SDC would still see the green light with its own
It would be cool (Score:2)
I drive a car with level 1 automation [speed control only].
Two weeks after I bought the car it paid for itself IMHO -- driving at dusk on two lane 50mph packed road; we were all doing 50mph (rare). I saw and was ready to take any action to a car (maybe two) pulling out making a right in front of me. I never saw the Jeep making a left into traffic behind the guy making a right. And then just didn't GO.
The car slammed on the brakes for me before I even saw the new car. I was more reacting to my car and what t
The quality of scientific publishing has dropped (Score:1)
It should be a trivial logical argument to suggest that "more accurate information leads to less error generated behaviour." One should note that the clause "accurate information" is a hell of stated requirement, but the measurement estimation of accurate true scores from error contaminated dimensions is a well studied field. Dealing with that in a online manner is more difficult, but a growing field.
chain of command (Score:2)
I speak only to my car, and my car speaks only to God.
Good for Motorcyclists (Score:2)
Good, now lets get beacons available to motorcyclists, so morons don't come in to their lanes, or turn left in front of them.
In breaking news, Sun is HOT. (Score:2)
And water is wet.
What, you think doubling processing power and number of sensors is not going to increase safety? Not to mention the fact that one of the cars is usually ahead of the other, so it gets information about static obstacles before it could normally see them?
It is safer among prototypes (Score:2)
A University of Michigan public-private partnership called Mcity is testing V2V, or vehicle to vehicle communication, and has found that it makes their autonomous prototypes even safer.
It will be safer until some asshat decides for fun or profit to screw with the system. It's easier to make a system safer when the hackers don't have access to it yet.
What worries me about a lot of this stuff isn't whether they can make the technology work but rather whether they can adequately secure the technology. I work in the auto industry and device security is simply something NOT a part of the engineering culture because it's never really needed to be. It's not that the engineers are dumb or are
Learn the lesson of every multi-player game ever (Score:2)
V2V is fine, but they better not put any significant stock in it - use like with gaming you cannot really trust what any external client sends without layers of verification.
Otherwise, way to easy to hack a fake obstacle the car has to stop for in order to hijack the car, or perhaps coordinate swerving of two oncoming cars so they hit...