'Why I Decided To Disable AMP On My Site'

Web developer Alex Kras on Monday listed a number of reasons why he dislikes Google's AMP project, and why he pulled support for it on his website. From his post: Back in the day we used to have WAP pages -- specific web pages that were presented only to mobile devices. Opting into AMP, for publishers, is kind of like going back to those days. Instead of using responsive design (making sure that one version of the site works well on all devices) publishers are forced to maintain two versions of each page -- their regular version for larger devices and mobile phones that don't use Google and the AMP version. The benefit of AMP is that it imposes tough restrictions on content, making it load fast. The issue with this approach is that AMP becomes a subset of the original content. For example, user comments are often removed. I also find the way images load in AMP to be buggy. AMP tries to load an image only when it becomes visible to the user, rendering a white square instead of the image. In my experience I've seen it fail fairly regularly, leaving the article with an empty white square instead of the image. [...] It's up to publishers to decide if they want to add AMP support on their site. Users, however, don't have an option to turn AMP off. It would be nice if Google provided a user level setting to turn results rendered as AMP off. Unfortunately, even if they were to add this option, it wouldn't help much when Twitter of Facebook would decide to server AMP. Further reading: Kill Google AMP before it KILLS the web - The Register, The Problem With Google AMP, 2 Billion Pages On Web Now Use Google's AMP, Pages Now Load Twice As Fast. John Gruber on open web: Fuck Facebook.
designing their pages properly
Then what's the "proper" way to accommodate the fat fingers of users of touch screen devices without needing excessive scrolling for users with more precise pointing devices? Adding padding around links improves usability on touch screens but increases the scrolling for mouse or trackpad users. And controlling the padding with a CSS media query breakpoint based on viewport width doesn't help because a touch-operated iPad held in landscape orientation has more pixels than a trackpad-operated netbook.
The vast majority of websites become crippled when I browse their mobile version, and I am talking about those "responsive designs" (which the summary seems to indicate they are the "good option"), not just AMP. Even on my 5" phone - i.e. a prime target for "mobile web" content - I usually have to switch to the regular website to retain functionality that I consider essential (but the designers apparently do not). I don't mind having to pan & zoom a bit when everything I need is right there on the page
That's what AMP is supposed to fix. "Responsive Design" means "Load the whole god damned thing, all 4 gigabytes, all the massive JavaScript, everything; then apply CSS to show it friendly-like on a Mobile Phone so it doesn't look like shit." AMP provides an alternate location, so your cell phone downloads only half a megabyte of crap, and starts downloading the 15MB of images as you scroll the page. It can also supply cut-back JavaScript and skip loading scripting blocks for high-intensity features that
If the CSS loads all the desktop-version images, it's badly coded and/or the browser doesn't use the CSS properly.
If the CSS loads all the desktop-version images, it's badly coded and/or the browser doesn't use the CSS properly.
What's the proper way using HTML and CSS to specify a separate image for desktop or mobile? Internet Explorer fails to support the srcset property of the img element at all, and srcset in Edge has severe distortion issues [microsoft.com].
It is obvious that this happens. As a Linux user I now have a PC with a BIOS that tries to do everything, that starts a boot loader that tries to do everything, running a display manager that tries to do everything, so I can launch my web browser that tries to do everything, so I can load a website that tries to do everything to load ads that try to do everything.
... and all I wanted to see was a puppy.
Seven CSS declarations improve its readability [bettermoth...ebsite.com].
To summarize the summary of the summary: people are a problem.
Yeah, except for those stupid sites that detect the mobile browser regardless of what UA is reported by this feature and force you to use the mobile version no matter what. Fuck those sites.
so what if it doesn't compact to remove 1/2 of the info I want to read. Pinch and zoom bitches
And in the same way they block indexing by search engines, Facebook forbids The Internet Archive from saving copies of posts.
That's not bad thing though; nothing of value is lost and the storage space could be used for more valuable stuff.
My biggest gripe with AMP is that it breaks same-page-searching. If you have a specific phrase you're searching for on a very long article, it just doesn't work well because all the search results still seem to be rendered underneath the article, and same-page searching seems to go through each of those first, and sometimes still can't find text after that on the AMP page. When I'm looking something up on mobile, I often just want to find a something quick, not read an entire article.
I don't whether AMP is responsible, but I visited a site about a week ago with progressive content and image load as I paged down. This is annoying, but nothing new.
Since I wanted to CTRL-F to search within the page, I spent 5 s manually pressing PG-DOWN to fully load the page.
Imagine my horror when I discovered that most of the top of the page—previously loaded already—had now disappeared from my document, and was doing progressive load on the way back up.
