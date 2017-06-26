Google Replaces Gchat With Hangouts Today (axios.com) 33
An anonymous reader shares a report: The day dreaded by stubborn office workers around the country has finally arrived. At some point today, Google will replace its Google Talk feature in Gmail -- known colloquially to most of the world as Gchat -- with Google Hangouts. The reasoning: Google's announcement of the switch back in March touts Hangouts' better features and integration with other Google products over the barebones Gchat, which launched way back in 2005.
hangouts has been around for a while and i have long preferred it but...they really are terrible at this.
True, but hangouts is much worse.
But with "better features and integration with other Google products".
and worse integration with everything else
Actually, Google Talk was fricking awesome. Especially when it still supported XMP, and there were a number of desktop and mobile clients for it.
Now this is all history, and you have to use the sanctioned Google app, which does like to crash a lot. So yes, Google Talk was great (at some point). Hangouts is just ok.
Bingo. For my part, it's because Hangouts doesn't play nice with other chat clients, such as Pidgin, whereas GTalk played nice with all of them, given that it was built on an open protocol, XMPP, rather than the proprietary protocol Hangouts uses. While it's possible to get Hangouts working in Pidgin by using some extensions that are buggy and missing key features, it's an inferior experience to what I had with GTalk.
Hangouts doesn't have specific contacts (Score:1)
Too bad it contains a bunch of people I don't want to talk to over chat.
GTalk contained a specific list of contacts I cared to talk to over chat (like AIM/MSN before it).
I don't use hangouts, I don't like hangouts.
Just give me back GoogleTalk (Score:2, Insightful)
Everything since GTalk has been garbage.
What's the problem with wanting a low-RAM-footprint, standalone chat program, that I don't have to open up aRAM-guzzling web browser to access?
Big surprise, Google, not everybody spends every waking moment with your browser open (mostly because it's a RAM-guzzling, forced advertising dystopia.).
Seriously, the closest they have to a standalone application for hangouts is a plug-in for Chrome. Fuck Chrome. Why would I just use a browse whose entire purpose is to adver
it's not like google would have a vested interest in you keeping your (their) browser open 24/7. They definitely wouldn't pull bullshit like this in order to nudge you in that direction. A company who's motto was 'do no evil' would never, ever employ such underhanded tactics..
So What. (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm unimpressed to be quite honest. If an app is any good, a user will use it until something better comes along. Google can't understand that and they force users into their versions of whatever popular app exists. Google+ was an example of this kind of shakedown. It's terrible. Facebook is no better but Google+ was simply awful.
If something is good people will use it. Youtube is good so people use it all the time... but Youtube administrative causes a lot of users big trouble. Look at people who lose their revenue because some professional squatting company comes along and files bogus DCMAs against legitimate Youtube users who were merely applying the fair-use rules appropriately in the first place.
Google doesn't really care about you. They don't care about your audience or your beliefs or values. They just want to force their own profit margins and grow their garden of trust until the next big harvest.
and still no way to search through Hangouts (Score:2)
XMPP service (Score:5, Informative)
Currently the XMPP server is still available (and can chat to Google Hangout users)
For now.
Let's hope that Google will at least maintain this access.
They should do way more (Score:2)
While I am not entirely happy with this move, my sincere hope is that Google will improve its YouTube app, both on desktop/Chrome and Android with addition of a feature that lets the video remain visible as I browse comments.
This isn't so hard.
I have submitted many requests for this but they just seem not to listen, sadly.
You actually read YouTube comments? Personally, I'm not quite that masochistic.
Google Voice.. (Score:1)
No need to worry. (Score:2)
