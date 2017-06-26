Google Replaces Gchat With Hangouts Today

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: The day dreaded by stubborn office workers around the country has finally arrived. At some point today, Google will replace its Google Talk feature in Gmail -- known colloquially to most of the world as Gchat -- with Google Hangouts. The reasoning: Google's announcement of the switch back in March touts Hangouts' better features and integration with other Google products over the barebones Gchat, which launched way back in 2005.

  • And I only mean Slackware in reference to the nerds on Slashdot.

    Slack [slack.com]

    (Stoot, we still don't forgive you for ending Glitch)

  • Hangouts doesn't have specific contacts (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Too bad it contains a bunch of people I don't want to talk to over chat.
    GTalk contained a specific list of contacts I cared to talk to over chat (like AIM/MSN before it).
    I don't use hangouts, I don't like hangouts.

  • Just give me back GoogleTalk (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Everything since GTalk has been garbage.

    What's the problem with wanting a low-RAM-footprint, standalone chat program, that I don't have to open up aRAM-guzzling web browser to access?

    Big surprise, Google, not everybody spends every waking moment with your browser open (mostly because it's a RAM-guzzling, forced advertising dystopia.).

    Seriously, the closest they have to a standalone application for hangouts is a plug-in for Chrome. Fuck Chrome. Why would I just use a browse whose entire purpose is to adver

    • it's not like google would have a vested interest in you keeping your (their) browser open 24/7. They definitely wouldn't pull bullshit like this in order to nudge you in that direction. A company who's motto was 'do no evil' would never, ever employ such underhanded tactics..

  • So What. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mfh ( 56 ) on Monday June 26, 2017 @02:12PM (#54693007) Homepage Journal

    I'm unimpressed to be quite honest. If an app is any good, a user will use it until something better comes along. Google can't understand that and they force users into their versions of whatever popular app exists. Google+ was an example of this kind of shakedown. It's terrible. Facebook is no better but Google+ was simply awful.

    If something is good people will use it. Youtube is good so people use it all the time... but Youtube administrative causes a lot of users big trouble. Look at people who lose their revenue because some professional squatting company comes along and files bogus DCMAs against legitimate Youtube users who were merely applying the fair-use rules appropriately in the first place.

    Google doesn't really care about you. They don't care about your audience or your beliefs or values. They just want to force their own profit margins and grow their garden of trust until the next big harvest.

  • other than in Gmail on a desktop PC browser. why no search feature in the Hangouts app, Google? for some reason I thought you were supposed to be good at searching

  • XMPP service (Score:5, Informative)

    by DrYak ( 748999 ) on Monday June 26, 2017 @02:16PM (#54693035) Homepage

    Currently the XMPP server is still available (and can chat to Google Hangout users)
    For now.
    Let's hope that Google will at least maintain this access.

  • While I am not entirely happy with this move, my sincere hope is that Google will improve its YouTube app, both on desktop/Chrome and Android with addition of a feature that lets the video remain visible as I browse comments.

    This isn't so hard.

    I have submitted many requests for this but they just seem not to listen, sadly.

  • I still use Gchat because Google Voice integrates into it quite well, i can easily make calls, screen incoming,and manage contacts all in one place. It also has a nice and simple low resource usage chat feature, I really hope they change their mind or at least provide the same functions for voice in Hangouts. (last time I checked, 3 weeks ago, they didn't).

  • It's Google -- they'll change it again in a couple years.

  • Trust me here, now. (Score:3)

    by thegreatbob ( 693104 ) on Monday June 26, 2017 @02:57PM (#54693341) Journal
    You want this. Why? Because Google wants you to want it. /logic

