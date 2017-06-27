Google Slapped With $2.7 Billion By EU For Skewing Searches (bloomberg.com) 41
Google suffered a major regulatory blow on Tuesday after European antitrust officials fined the search giant 2.4 billion euros, or $2.7 billion, for unfairly favoring some of its own search services over those of rivals. The European Commission concluded that the search giant abused its near-monopoly in online search to "give illegal advantage" to its own Shopping service. Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition commissioner, said Google "denied other companies the chance to compete" and left consumers without "genuine choice." The hefty fine marks the latest chapter in a lengthy standoff between Europe and Google, which also faces two separate charges under the region's competition rules related to Android, its popular mobile software, and to some of its advertising products. From a report: Google has 90 days to "stop its illegal conduct" and give equal treatment to rival price-comparison services, according to a binding order from the European Commission on Tuesday. It's up to Google to choose how it does this and it must tell the EU within 60 days of its plans. Failure to comply brings a risk of fines of up to 5 percent of its daily revenue. [...] "I expect the Commission now to swiftly conclude the other two ongoing investigations against Google," Markus Ferber, a member of the European Parliament from Germany. "Unfortunately, the Google case also illustrates that competition cases tend to drag on for far too long before they are eventually resolved. In a fast-moving digital economy this means often enough that market abuse actually pays off and the abuser succeeds in eliminating the competition." Google has been pushing its own comparison shopping service since 2008, systematically giving it prominent placement when people search for an item, the EU said. Rival comparison sites usually only appear on page four of search results, effectively denying them a massive audience as the first page attracts 95 percent of all clicks. In a blog post, Google said the EU has "underestimated" the value Google's services brings to the table. "We believe the European Commission's online shopping decision underestimates the value of those kinds of fast and easy connections. While some comparison shopping sites naturally want Google to show them more prominently, our data show that people usually prefer links that take them directly to the products they want, not to websites where they have to repeat their searches. We think our current shopping results are useful and are a much-improved version of the text-only ads we showed a decade ago. Showing ads that include pictures, ratings, and prices benefits us, our advertisers, and most of all, our users. And we show them only when your feedback tells us they are relevant. Thousands of European merchants use these ads to compete with larger companies like Amazon and eBay. [...] Given the evidence, we respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today. We will review the Commission's decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case," wrote Kent Walker, SVP and General Counsel at Google.
I'm not sure how this one works. Google can find information, in this case about products. Searching for a product would normally just bring up Amazon, and skip the price comparison altogether. Is Google just not allowed to supply this service?
My guess is that it's about the "shopping" bar with pictures and prices. I think that they would have to either remove this or add a couple of links which are to price comparrison sites rather than directly to products.
I would think that the "shopping" tab would be OK as anyone would expect that this would lead to Google's service, just as they would expect searches revealing a maps tab top go to google maps and not bing maps, open streetmap, or others.
Google has a 'maps' tab at the top of their UI, which is perfectly fine.
However, when you search for "maps" in google search (here in EU on a local server), a link for Bing maps only shows up on result page 11, and openstreetmap or yahoo maps don't show up at all.
That's probably because Google users use Google maps. In the US, Google just shows you a map if you search for something mappable, like a hotel, a particular store, or an address. Clicking it takes you to the Google Maps result.
Imagine if you searched for a nearby pharmacy, then had to look up their hours, then go to Google Maps to search for such pharmacies near you. Instead, if I type "CVS Pharmacy Hours" into Google, it gives me that immediately, as well as a map showing the nearest one--which takes
Funny in the UK on the first page I get:
Google Maps
OS (Ordnance Survey) online
www.streetmap.co.uk
The AA maps, routes, traffic
https://www.viamichelin.co.uk/... [viamichelin.co.uk]
Map - Wikipedia
Excellent news. (Score:2)
This judgement makes me happy.
(as an aside, it does also bring revenue in from an entity that appears to abuse the Dutch Sandwich tax process..)
But which law is broken? If they don't have monopoly, they aren't abusing a monopoly.
I'm kind of confused by the summery, it states Google has "near-monopoly". They are being punished for "nearly" having monopoly?
Either they have monopoly or they don't.
If they don't have a monopoly, they aren't doing anything wrong.
Have you tried reading the article ? It explains it right here:
Today's Decision concludes that Google is dominant in general internet search markets throughout the European Economic Area (EEA), i.e. in all 31 EEA countries. It found Google to have been dominant in general internet search markets in all EEA countries since 2008, except in the Czech Republic where the Decision has established dominance since 2011. This assessment is based on the fact that Google's search engine has held very high market shares in all EEA countries, exceeding 90% in most
The French term is "abus de position dominante", in which case it translates into anything youd do where you're trying to kill off competition by using a large market share. Not the same as a monopoly.
/. being more supportive of that particular decision back then...
I believe it is the same laws that got MS fined regarding the IE situation a few years ago. I remember
The law is against abusing a dominant market position. Arguing whether a monopoly has to be absolutely total is irrelevant.
Here's your citation: http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal... [europa.eu]
My emphasis in the following:
Article 102
(ex Article 82 TEC)
Any abuse by one or more undertakings of a dominant position within the internal market or in a substantial part of it shall be prohibited as incompatible with the internal market in so far as it may affect trade between Member States.
Such abuse may, in particular, consist in:
(a) directly or indirectly imposing unfair purchase or selling prices or other unfair trading conditions;
(b) limiting production, markets or technical development to the prejudice of consumers;
(c) applying dissimilar conditions to equivalent transactions with other trading parties, thereby placing them at a competitive disadvantage;
(d) making the conclusion of contracts subject to acceptance by the other parties of supplementary obligations which, by their nature or according to commercial usage, have no connection with the subject of such contracts.
You are not punished for a monopoly or nearly a monopoly; neither of those things is illegal. They are punished for abusing a dominant market position: being a near-monopoly is one way to have a dominant market position.
I just got confused that the summery didn't mention the abuse of dominant market position and instead mentioned the irrelevant "near-monopoly".
EU law != US law.
This is utterly insane (Score:2)
This fine is moronic on so many levels I'm just cringing in disbelief:
they don't owe anything to anyone, they are free to show whichever results they want to and deem necessary.
Not according to the law.
How on earth can they abuse their "monopolistic" position if there's none?
They have over 90% market share. That's enough according to the law.
Google is not selling you their search engine
The complaint is that they are using their free search to promote their other businesses over competing businesses.
how is google showing up in a google search abuse? Will they fine Amazon for having amazon sales show up in amazon search?
Amazon doesn't have market dominance in search, so that's not relevant.
Suppose that 90% of all washing machines sold in the EU were Bosch washing machines. They would have market dominance.
Then, suppose Bosch announced that you would void your warranty unless you used Bosch branded detergent. That would be an abuse of dominant market position - muscling in on the detergent market by leve
That and people don't go to Amazon to search for non-Amazon sources of a product.
Monopolies aren't illegal. Its abusing your dominant position that's illegal (like using your monopoly on search results to push your other products above those of your competitors).
The EU doesn't sell a shopping service so what the fuck are you talking about?
Is Google forced down anyone's throat? (Score:2)
Google "denied other companies the chance to compete" and left consumers without "genuine choice."
We should start right there. Who forces anyone to use Google in the first place?
That's got google's attention! (Score:2)
Once upon a time a European country making a fuss about anything was yawn worthy for a large, multinational corporation.
Here's a $2.7 billion fine - that time of regulatory commissions having no teeth is over.
I know I know...when the UK leaves the EU it can have it's fat politicians bribed for peanuts in comparison and bent over by such a large company also because it will be desperate for tax revenue...but for now let's enjoy the regulatory muscle provided by "unelected officials".
Available only in certain countries? (Score:1)
I live in Finland which is part of EU. I haven't even heard about this Google Shopping before. Is this feature shown only in some countries?
I tried disabling ad blocker and still couldn't get anything like that to appear. I even googled for "Google Shopping" and while the main page of it loads, it doesn't show any products when I try to click some of the categories or when I try to search products.
