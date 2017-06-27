Volvo's Driverless Cars 'Confused' by Kangaroos (bbc.com) 49
An anonymous reader shares a report: Volvo's self-driving technology is struggling to identify kangaroos in the road. The Swedish car-maker's 2017 S90 and XC90 models use its Large Animal Detection system to monitor the road for deer, elk and caribou. But the way kangaroos move confuses it. "We've noticed with the kangaroo being in mid-flight when it's in the air, it actually looks like it's further away, then it lands and it looks closer," its Australia technical manager said. But the problem would not delay the rollout of driverless cars in the country, David Pickett added.
The difference is the lack of training data. Volvo didn't try hard enough to get this right.
I'm guessing that the system assumes that any object in it's path is on the ground. Anything in the air would appear to be further away as the ground would only rise up to meet it in the distance. Basically, they didn't throw bouncy balls at the car to see what would happen....
PS: One of the US ads for car safety includes signs indicating that bouncing balls have kids following them.
Volvo isn't in the habit of testing their cars upside-down.
I know it's passé to read TFA, but:
Volvo's safety engineers began filming kangaroos' roadside behaviour in a nationally recognised hotspot for collisions in 2015.
There's a picture of a Volvo vehicle with "Kangaroo detection data collection vehicle" printed on its side.
So... they're working on it, with good training data.
I would like to invite you to be a valuable and ongoing member of our technology development team. Also, I would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
Only when I'm drunk.
I expect that Volvo did most of the training with animals they find on the road in Sweden. The White Tailed Deer lives in North America.
Either way. Seems like this indicates a need to analyse the sensor data from this type of source to identify it properly in the future. Or the need for an extra sensor type.
If the shape of the object interferes with your code then you're doing it wrong. Whether it is a kangaroo, a bird, a box, a balloon, or a sheet of glass, if something is in the roadway, you need to stop. Because of the lack of intelligence and depth perception, I would expect a self driving car to pretty much require a second sensing mechanism like sonar, radar, etc...
But Moose live in Sweden. Moose are much larger than deer, but share the same basic body type (large body on relatively long and thin legs). Special caution needs to be taken with moose, since their eyes don't glow in the dark, and they have tendencies to bite. In fact, a moose once bit my sister.
I'm confused by Kangaroos too.
Let's not jump to conclusions.
In the Animatrix, the machines have more than two eyes.
I don't know why people in A.I./etc are so obsessed with doing everything with a single camera. Those things are cheap these days.
Two cameras would probably be smart. Nature evolved to have multiple eyes for a reason (plus it introduces a fail-safe).
With that said. It's probably NOT the cameras that are expensive, but writing code to interpret data from two different cameras and merge it into an interpreted 3D image that is expensive.
Even better would be to integrate data from all sensors into one vision: camera + IR + ultrasound + radar + lidar, all around the vehicle, and then construct a unified 3D model of the surroundings.
These are the types of things that just make all of the hype totally obviously completely garbage. No animal on the planet would run into a kangaroo. Perhaps the entire concept of the sensor is just way off.
I have memories of the way machine guns evolved. From large gatling systems to the smallest of springs. These cars are still at the large gatling systems.
No animal on the planet would run into a kangaroo. Perhaps the entire concept of the sensor is just way off.
Except for humans. According to TFA there are 16,000 kangaroo strikes per year.
Seems like you're both right (although you're much more right.) Humans' sensors aren't great for depth perception at night, which is when most animal strikes occur — and according to WP, most roos are nocturnal. If the excuse is that the roo "looks" like it's closer or further away depending on whether it's in the air, then I suspect the flaw is inadequate depth sensing. The car should be dramatically better at this than a human before it's allowed to run around at speeds over a walking pace.
The good thing is that the car's sensors and algorithms can be fixed. It sounds like it's mostly a case of Volvo overlooking the effect of jumping animals. According to the Volvo information about their autonomous cars, they have camera, radar, laser, and ultrasonic sensors. With the right algorithms, the car should be much better than a human at detecting animals at night, and respond much quicker too.
The car should be dramatically better at this than a human
Better than a human is good enough for now.
The good thing is that the car's sensors and algorithms can be fixed. It sounds like it's mostly a case of Volvo overlooking the effect of jumping animals. According to the Volvo information about their autonomous cars, they have camera, radar, laser, and ultrasonic sensors. With the right algorithms, the car should be much better than a human at detecting animals at night, and respond much quicker too.
There will always be unknown objects at or near ground level. With camera, radar, laser, and ultrasonic sensors, how did they screw up the depth perception that badly? Will it be able to detect a small child? What about a medium size child? What about a box? What about a bumper that fell of a car? What about a flock of birds? What about a chair,cage of turkeys,sofa,trashcan,bale of hay, etc.. that fell off a truck. If you're designing it for known obstacles, you're likely doing it wrong. Every huma
Every human driver out there is able to detect something that isn't suppose to be there and take corrective actions even if they don't know what the unknown object is.
Yeah, this. If I don't know what a thing is, I still hit the brakes, because I don't know what its density is and that might be important. If it turns out to be a plastic bag or something, well, that's OK so long as the person behind me wasn't following too close. And since I have a nice safe car with lots of crumple zones, frankly I don't really give a shit if someone drives up my ass as long as I don't go off the road, and they have enough insurance to replace my nice safe car.
Not very many 1200 kg animals roll along the ground at 120 km/h. Newton's first law of motion combined with the square-cube law makes this a non-trivial problem. I think the key to self-driving cars is for them to not kill any more people than human driven cars already do, luckily for self-driving cars we human drivers established a fairly easy baseline to pass.
With your analogy, we didn't simply give up, we still used machine guns even if they were not perfected.
But these are all software problems, and we humans have gotten pretty good at that. It's an interesting case here because it's an unusual animal that travels in a way most other animals don't, but there's nothing here that can't be fixed by adding in some code.
What's more interesting to me is that Volvo is trying to test it's cars in Australia, where there's long stretches of unpaved roads and all sorts of weird things that cross the road. Does the car stop when it sees a snake in the road crossing? How
under the EULA we are not at fault just be lucky that it was not kid / baby as under the EULA we do not need to do any think to help you in court or wave the NDA so we can give out log's / source code / etc to your legal team.
to kill all kangaroos.
(If I were Bender Bending RodrÃguez, the obvious solution would be to kill all humans, but since I'm not Bender Bending RodrÃguez, that's not the solution.)
then they'll really be hurtin'
Obviously they should arm the kangaroos with stinger missiles. [snopes.com]
What's with the boxing? Who the hell taught them to fight like men? WHY?
And marsupials are just flip-floppers. Birth but still inside the mother's pouch? Come on out already. Are they going for a second birthday?
Wait, so everything Down Under is out to kill you, and now they've developed stealth technology?! We're doomed!