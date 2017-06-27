Facebook Crosses 2 Billion Monthly Users (theverge.com) 20
Facebook has announced that it now has over 2 billion monthly active users. From a report: That's up from the 1.94 billion total that the company cited as part of its most recent earnings report in May. Mark Zuckerberg shared the news directly, and Fast Company has a story on Facebook's constant efforts to keep pushing growth upward. "It's an honor to be on this journey with you," Zuckerberg wrote. Facebook's other apps are faring well, too: Messenger has over 1.2 billion monthly users and Facebook-owned WhatsApp tallies a similar figure. Twitter, by comparison, has 328 million monthly active users. Instagram has over 700 million.
Facebook has over 2 billion users and manages to cross each and every one of them?
Their Indian users get dotted.
Is it just me? I am happy and proud that I am not among the 2 billion. While I congratulate FB, I have seen no disadvantage to my not being on the platform.
Like I have asked before, what am I missing really?
Like I have asked before, what am I missing really?
The possibility of logging in to all sorts of sites for making comments, without having to supply any relevant credentials. That's the only thing that I use Facebook for. I don't know what is in my account; probably it is overflowing with trash. That's what Facebook is good for - as a trash sink.
it is 10 million real users and 1.990 billion bots.
There are 7 Billion (roughly) people in the world, and the majority don't have Internet, phones, or power. If you are in doubt, look at the populations of India and China. The majority do not live in cities, but the sticks.
People who "facebook" have numerous accounts. Facebook in fact requires separate accounts for businesses. People had different accounts for work, different accounts for politics, different accounts for family/friends, and there are massive amounts of bot accounts which you can rent fo
The non-user base is shrinking... (Score:3)
My 98 FB avatars are celebrating! (Score:1)
An email is not a person.
Even adding cell phones won't work, if you control the swtich.