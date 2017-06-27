Microsoft Bringing EMET Back As a Built-In Part of Windows 10 (arstechnica.com) 17
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will include EMET-like capabilities managed through a new feature called Windows Defender Exploit Guard. Microsoft's EMET, the Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit, was a useful tool for hardening Windows systems. It used a range of techniques -- some built in to Windows, some part of EMET itself -- to make exploitable security flaws harder to reliably exploit. The idea being that, even if coding bugs should occur, turning those bugs into actual security issues should be made as difficult as possible. With Windows 10, however, EMET's development was essentially cancelled. But as more mitigation capabilities have been put into Windows, the need for a system for managing and controlling them has not gone away. Some of the mitigations introduce application compatibility issues -- a few even require applications to be deliberately written with the mitigation in mind -- which means that Windows does not simply turn on every mitigation for every application. It's here that Exploit Guard comes in.
Java Killer! (Score:2)
At my employer...a VERY large Defense company, they had pushed out EMET.
It promptly broke almost all of our Java application (Kills the virtual machine). The third party desktop support people are authorized to disable or remove it.
Re: (Score:2)
[EMET] promptly broke almost all of our Java application (Kills the virtual machine).
Sounds like it knows just what to do. If it gets rid of Flash as well, we're golden.
;)
EMETic indeed (Score:2)
Last Remote Root hole in OpenSSH ? Oh yeah, NEVER. (Score:1)
Are there hacks, exploits, and malware for other operating systems? Sure! However, consider that these full-p3wnd remote exploits seem to get released as zero day at least once a year for Windows OS's and often
Pressing question (Score:2)
So the question is, since it's called "Defender," do you need to run their lukewarm, signature-based Defender antivirus to use the EMET features? Because that would be a deal-breaker for me.
Re: (Score:1)
It would be a better solution technically, but Windows exists largely on support for legacy software. Microsoft would lose a lot of their lock-in. If I have to buy or write new software anyway, why wouldn't I run it on Linux instead?