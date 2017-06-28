Microsoft's Telemetry Shows Petya Infections in 65 Countries Around the World (microsoft.com) 25
From a blog post by Microsoft: On June 27, 2017 reports of a ransomware infection began spreading across Europe. We saw the first infections in Ukraine, where more than 12,500 machines encountered the threat. We then observed infections in another 64 countries, including Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Russia, and the United States. The new ransomware has worm capabilities, which allows it to move laterally across infected networks. Based on our investigation, this new ransomware shares similar codes and is a new variant of Ransom:Win32/Petya. This new strain of ransomware, however, is more sophisticated. [...] Initial infection appears to involve a software supply-chain threat involving the Ukrainian company M.E.Doc, which develops tax accounting software, MEDoc. Although this vector was speculated at length by news media and security researchers -- including Ukraine's own Cyber Police -- there was only circumstantial evidence for this vector. Microsoft now has evidence that a few active infections of the ransomware initially started from the legitimate MEDoc updater process. A New York Times reports how rest of the world is dealing with Petya. From the article: A fuller picture of the impact will probably emerge in the coming days. But companies and government offices worldwide appeared less affected than the WannaCry attack, notably in places like China, which was hard hit in May. Reports from Asia suggested that many of the companies hit were the local arms of European and American companies struck on Tuesday. In Mumbai, India, a port terminal operated by A.P. Moller-Maersk, the Danish shipping giant, was shut after it disclosed that it had been hit by the malware. In a statement, Indian port authorities said they were taking steps to relieve congestion, such as finding places to park stranded cargo. The attack shut the terminal down on Tuesday afternoon. On the Australian island of Tasmania, computers in a Cadbury chocolate factory owned by Mondelez International, the American food company, displayed the ransomware message, according to the local news media.
MS Users Deserve It (Score:3, Insightful)
Companies and individuals that choose Windows deserve what they get. An inherently insecure operating system, which they have no control over.
Companies and individuals that do not back up their data deserve what they get. Total data loss.
Companies and individuals that pay ransomware authors deserve what they get. More malware targeted at their systems.
Re: (Score:1)
It's the norm. It's not the "gold standard." That means something different. If it were the gold standard that would mean it was the clear best, the one that all others aspire to and are measured against.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. They are confusing de-facto standard with gold standard.
Re: MS Users Deserve It (Score:2, Funny)
Re: (Score:3)
>>Companies and individuals that choose Windows...
You have no idea what you are talking about. Furthermore, plenty of mission critical, and hell, even day to day, software, ONLY runs under Windows. So you want to do business, you have no choice, MS or nothing.
And no, WINE won't cut it, many software packages refuse to run under emulation (we have several that way) and are programmed to look for such an environment (including VMs) and shut down if they encounter it.
I'm a linux fan, but people like you
Re: (Score:2)
You are exactly the person the GP was referring to.
You acknowledge that you (or some business) has purposefully chosen software that ONLY runs under windows. That software goes out of its way to ensure you can not run it under emulation (as opposed to embracing those common libraries and making minor updates to make it compatible, as other providers have done). Then you embrace the hole you were shoved into, rather than finding software to avoid these endless recurring issues.
There was no mention of Linux a
Microsoft's infection detecting other infections (Score:2)
Who owns this malware ridden OS? (Score:2, Interesting)
Since we don't 'own' the OS anymore, but simply license it for our use, doesn't that put the responsibility of a malware infection squarely on the 'owner' of the OS?
I've heard this one before... (Score:2)
Telemetry (Score:3)
Welp, I guess that's one good use for Microsoft's spyware *cough* d'ah I mean, telemetry. Now they can see how many of their customers' systems are infected with malware in real time. Sure, if you can't secure the OS, why not then grab a bucket of popcorn and enjoy the fun?
Re: (Score:3)
Just like the commercial (Score:1)
"Oh I'm not a malware protection application, I'm just a malware monitor. You've been infected."
(commercial on TV in the USA, at least)
Act of war (Score:2)
Let's not bullshit or pretend that being "techie" makes it somehow better. Malware = terrorism. And yes, that swings both ways.
Re: (Score:2)
Let's not bullshit or pretend that being "techie" makes it somehow better. Malware = terrorism. And yes, that swings both ways.
Actually Malware = Extortion in this instance
infected (Score:4, Funny)
Yeah, I know, my machine got infected. I know 'cuz I got a call just the other day from a very helpful person. "Hello, I'm from The Microsoft, ok? I'm calling you about your computer, ok? Your computer is infested with the viruses, ok?" He helped me straighten it out. Cost me $300 and my machine runs a little slower now, but I'm sure it was worth it.
Independant updaters. (Score:2)
What this proves is what people have been saying about updaters that come packaged with many applications: they are not secure. Updates need to be done using signed binaries, not simply signed executables. Signed executables on are nice but completely worthless if they are entirely optional. Also, actually checking the signature is a key element to the whole system which is oddly omitted on occasion.
A standardized system for applications to actually do software updates using the Windows Update system (an