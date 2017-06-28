Google Must Delete Search Results Worldwide, Supreme Court of Canada Rules (fortune.com) 28
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled against Google on Wednesday in a closely-watched intellectual property case over whether judges can apply their own country's laws to all of the internet. From a report: In a 7-2 decision, the court agreed a British Columbia judge had the power to issue an injunction forcing Google to scrub search results about pirated products not just in Canada, but everywhere else in the world too. Those siding with Google, including civil liberties groups, had warned that allowing the injunction would harm free speech, setting a precedent to let any judge anywhere order a global ban on what appears on search engines. The Canadian Supreme Court, however, downplayed this objection and called Google's fears "theoretical." "This is not an order to remove speech that, on its face, engages freedom of expression values, it is an order to de-index websites that are in violation of several court orders. We have not, to date, accepted that freedom of expression requires the facilitation of the unlawful sale of goods," wrote Judge Rosalie Abella.
This is quite horrifying. If Canada thinks that Canadian courts can order Google to delete results everywhere in the world, then the same argument says Chinese courts can order Google to delete results everywhere in the world.
Google is also free to stop doing business in Canada.
Is Google even capable to make sure nobody in Canada, including those using VPN, will have access to the illegal search results?
They're not ordering Google to delete results everywhere in the world; just on systems under their control. Which ends up being on the exact same servers they deleted the results for Canada (since google.ca and google.com are the same systems).
They put themselves under Canadian legal jurisdiction, so they can obey the order or they can leave. Which, IIRC, is what they did with China.
I'm not sure it's the best ruling, but short of lobbying the government to change the laws they're not going to change the res
If Canada thinks that Canadian courts can order Google to delete results everywhere in the world, then the same argument says Chinese courts can order Google to delete results everywhere in the world.
That's a reason many global corporations use national subordinate companies, and the global umbrella serves as a shell.
The Canadian subordinate follows Canadian laws, the US subordinate follows US laws, the others in Germany and France and Spain and other nations all follow their own respective laws, and we all get along nicely.
The borderless Internet certainly complicates legal matters. Whatever the activity, some aspect of it is probably illegal somewhere in the world.
I sing Canada's praises but fuck this guy and, for this conversation, fuck Canada.
What is this "state compels you to change the indexing of a few search results we [lol] have picked out" supposed to be? Am I misunderstanding or did they demand the equivalent of "lower this guy's Yelp ranking."?
It would seem Canada's court is claiming global jurisdiction. I think quite a few governments would have a problem with that.
There is only one jurisdiction: The 0.01%'s jurisdiction. Which covers amongst other things, Earth, the multiverse, Heaven and Hell, etc....
Makes their behavior a lot easier to comprehend when you see it that way. As to the legality of it, don't worry. They are still working out the details in the latest international "free trade" agreement, but any legal loopholes that would allow the other 99.98%'s objections to have any impact what so ever will be closed soon enough. After all, we have the best laws that
If you can forgive me for being in the same landmass with Trump, I can make an effort to distinguish you from your own Betters, who Know What's Best.
Looking at you, UK. Your peasant outrages may do nothing but at least I know you disagree.
They may not be able to force Google to do anything, but they can eventually impact Google's ability to do business in Canada. It may be the Great White North of the border country to you, but I assure you there is a significant number of Canadian dollars at stake here. Enough to make it worth Google's time to do what they ask? I'm guessing YES.
Google needs to move all of its servers out of Canada and leave completely because this shit is no good for anyone. The Canadian Supreme Court just fucked up big time.
