Google Must Delete Search Results Worldwide, Supreme Court of Canada Rules (fortune.com) 55

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled against Google on Wednesday in a closely-watched intellectual property case over whether judges can apply their own country's laws to all of the internet. From a report: In a 7-2 decision, the court agreed a British Columbia judge had the power to issue an injunction forcing Google to scrub search results about pirated products not just in Canada, but everywhere else in the world too. Those siding with Google, including civil liberties groups, had warned that allowing the injunction would harm free speech, setting a precedent to let any judge anywhere order a global ban on what appears on search engines. The Canadian Supreme Court, however, downplayed this objection and called Google's fears "theoretical." "This is not an order to remove speech that, on its face, engages freedom of expression values, it is an order to de-index websites that are in violation of several court orders. We have not, to date, accepted that freedom of expression requires the facilitation of the unlawful sale of goods," wrote Judge Rosalie Abella.

  • Google should delete all references to Canada. Wipe them off the face of the map. Blame Canada!
  • Canada is certainly feeling a new sense of self importance dictating decisions for the whole world.

    • Is this the same shitty reporting like last time with France [slashdot.org], where the ruling only applies to .ca/.fr servers, not .com (but regardless from where it is accessed)? In that case, why should contries not be allowed to dictate the legitimacy of content served under their TLD.

      In any case, with the US seeking jurisdiction to get access to servers worldwide [slashdot.org] one might ask, to what degree are countries allowed to execute their jurisdiction onto US servers?

  • Horrifying (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Geoffrey.landis ( 926948 ) on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @02:50PM (#54706505) Homepage

    This is quite horrifying. If Canada thinks that Canadian courts can order Google to delete results everywhere in the world, then the same argument says Chinese courts can order Google to delete results everywhere in the world.

    • Google is also free to stop doing business in Canada.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by c ( 8461 )

      They're not ordering Google to delete results everywhere in the world; just on systems under their control. Which ends up being on the exact same servers they deleted the results for Canada (since google.ca and google.com are the same systems).

      They put themselves under Canadian legal jurisdiction, so they can obey the order or they can leave. Which, IIRC, is what they did with China.

      I'm not sure it's the best ruling, but short of lobbying the government to change the laws they're not going to change the res

      That's a reason many global corporations use national subordinate companies, and the global umbrella serves as a shell.

      The Canadian subordinate follows Canadian laws, the US subordinate follows US laws, the others in Germany and France and Spain and other nations all follow their own respective laws, and we all get along nicely.

      The borderless Internet certainly complicates legal matters. Whatever the activity, some aspect of it is probably illegal somewhere in the world.

    • The USA already enforces its laws on the RoW, so it's reasonable for any other country to do the same.

      The US decided on its own that any data which touches american soil is subject to american laws. This has been tested in the financial world where transactions that were legal in the country they took place were "bounced" in and out of the USA and the yanks deemed that they therefore were subject to their laws, which did not allow that activity to be legal.

      The individuals in question were extradited to

  • Circumvention, people! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's up to us to work around this. We need unfiltered search engines that answer to no authority, instead of all this bickering on who has what rights.

  • It would seem Canada's court is claiming global jurisdiction. I think quite a few governments would have a problem with that.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      There is only one jurisdiction: The 0.01%'s jurisdiction. Which covers amongst other things, Earth, the multiverse, Heaven and Hell, etc....

      Makes their behavior a lot easier to comprehend when you see it that way. As to the legality of it, don't worry. They are still working out the details in the latest international "free trade" agreement, but any legal loopholes that would allow the other 99.98%'s objections to have any impact what so ever will be closed soon enough. After all, we have the best laws that

  • I deeply apologize for my fellow countrymen and women being morons.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Falos ( 2905315 )

      If you can forgive me for being in the same landmass with Trump, I can make an effort to distinguish you from your own Betters, who Know What's Best.

      Looking at you, UK. Your peasant outrages may do nothing but at least I know you disagree.

  • So what? Google is rich, let them pay the fine instead of complying. I'd like to see the Court actually compel Google to do...anything.

    • They may not be able to force Google to do anything, but they can eventually impact Google's ability to do business in Canada. It may be the Great White North of the border country to you, but I assure you there is a significant number of Canadian dollars at stake here. Enough to make it worth Google's time to do what they ask? I'm guessing YES.

  • Google needs to move all of its servers out of Canada and leave completely because this shit is no good for anyone. The Canadian Supreme Court just fucked up big time.

    • I bet they want to continue sell ads in Canada.

    • I doubt they see it that way.... I also doubt Google sees it that way either... It's likely Google will comply for all the services they provide within the country.

    • There's no need to be so extreme. Google, if they haven't done so already, simply needs to break itself up into national subsidiaries. Each subsidiary serves search results only to and within its political boundary, and is structured such that it can't influence, access, or control any other subdivision.

      This is a rough sketch, but the general principle should work to solve the problem of overreaching countries.

  • ... with about 28,000,000 results of "bite me" in 0.82 seconds.

  • So Canada agrees with the U.S. (Score:3)

    by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @03:12PM (#54706693)

    The Canadian Supreme Court, however, downplayed this objection and called Google's fears "theoretical." "This is not an order to remove speech that, on its face, engages freedom of expression values, it is an order to de-index websites that are in violation of several court orders. We have not, to date, accepted that freedom of expression requires the facilitation of the unlawful sale of goods," wrote Judge Rosalie Abella.

    So Canada agrees with the U.S. that Canadian pharmacies illegally selling prescription drugs to Americans should be de-indexed from Google worldwide.

    Whether this is a free speech or an illegal trade is irrelevant and a straw man. The key issue is whether another country can apply their laws in your country. Maybe considering a case with Canada on the benefiting end of the "illegal" trade might give the judges some perspective.

  • You have no extraterritorial jurisdiction, you hosers! Fuck off, eh?

    -jcr

  • The point is not whether this ban threatens free speech, it's if one country can demand a global ban. If Google complies with this, what's to stop say Saudia-Arabia for demanding gay porn be delisted from Google world-wide? If Canada can force Google to delist sites from Google Saudi-Arabia, then Saudi-Arabia can force Google to delist sites from Google Canada. How can they not see that this sword cuts both ways?

  • ..that the US is not the only country with moronic judges.

  • About time Canada showed it owns the Internet and the satellite connections it uses.

