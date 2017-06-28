A New Kind of Tech Job Emphasizes Skills, Not a College Degree (nytimes.com) 168
Steve Lohr, writing for the New York Times: A few years ago, Sean Bridges lived with his mother, Linda, in Wiley Ford, W.Va. Their only income was her monthly Social Security disability check. He applied for work at Walmart and Burger King, but they were not hiring. Yet while Mr. Bridges had no work history, he had certain skills. He had built and sold some stripped-down personal computers, and he had studied information technology at a community college. When Mr. Bridges heard IBM was hiring at a nearby operations center in 2013, he applied and demonstrated those skills. Now Mr. Bridges, 25, is a computer security analyst, making $45,000 a year. In a struggling Appalachian economy, that is enough to provide him with his own apartment, a car, spending money -- and career ambitions. "I got one big break," he said. "That's what I needed." Mr. Bridges represents a new but promising category in the American labor market: people working in so-called new-collar or middle-skill jobs. As the United States struggles with how to match good jobs to the two-thirds of adults who do not have a four-year college degree, his experience shows how a worker's skills can be emphasized over traditional hiring filters like college degrees, work history and personal references. [...] On Wednesday, the approach received a strong corporate endorsement from Microsoft, which announced a grant of more than $25 million to help Skillful, a program to foster skills-oriented hiring, training and education. The initiative, led by the Markle Foundation, began last year in Colorado, and Microsoft's grant will be used to expand it there and move it into other states. "We need new approaches, or we're going to leave more and more people behind in our economy," said Brad Smith, president of Microsoft.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
That's $55K+ plus bonus and don't forget the ebook side hustle and the affiliate link spam.
Rumor has it creimer is going to expand his spam business as soon as he can code a spam bot that doesn't crash to a PoserShell prompt every 2.4 hours.
College degrees were only a proxy for an IQ test (Score:1)
Now they've figured out that skills tests are just as easy and useful a measure of employability.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is that Colleges are not for everyone. However the Job Market makes them as a benchmark to what they want.
Colleges are stuck in Victorian Culture, with a rigid set of requirements for success. Historically people with above average IQ were able to pass college. However now that so many jobs require it. Colleges have lowered the requirements, as to make sure people can still pass college and survive.
Now college for me was valuable, however its value wasn't in Job training, most of the stuff I
Re:College degrees were only a proxy for an IQ tes (Score:4)
Its not so much that college has lowered quality so people can pass to survive, they've lowered quality so more people can pay to attend. It is literally a business at this point, not an educational institution. A college degree is hitting that point where it costs more than a house mortgage, which is INSANE! And while some might try to argue this claim, remember that a college education is per-person, whereas a house generally can fit multiple people.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Uh, about 20+ years ago
...
Your comment loses all relevance in the first few words. The IT industry was incredibly different in the 90's and it was much easier to get your start without a degree. And all you generally need to do is get your foot in the door once and you won't get asked about your degree again (although it could still hurt your chances to climb into upper management).
People who started in the IT business in the 90's without a degree generally had a much easier time than a CS graduate today. I'm glad I got my start in
Re: (Score:2)
Started in 1980 and no college degree and I'm doing reasonably well now.
[John]
Re: (Score:2)
In 1980, to work in computer science all you needed was a familiarity with maintaining a diesel engine and a first-class radio operator's license.
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't start actually _working_ in computers until around 1984 or 1985. Before that it was the Sinclair or Color Computer for learning how to code and BBSs. My first job was maintaining BASIC code on a Leading Edge (IBM Clone) and a Franklin (Apple Clone) computer with some dabbling on a Radio Shack Model 4.
[John]
Re: (Score:2)
I read your dissertation, "Why I Ain't Need No Goddamn Liberal Dental Care". It was most illuminating.
Re: Yes, but... (Score:2)
I done told that teacher lady I learnt all them letters I needed to learn... U S and A! Yeehaw!
Universities hiring lobbyists in 3...2...1... (Score:4, Insightful)
Universities are a HUGE business, if they had their way you'd need a PhD to flip burgers.
Re: (Score:1)
To be fair, that guy is not well paid. We graduate bachelors with a specialty in security and they average at twice the number that was give here. I think $45k is the low 10 percentile of our CS graduate. And we are a state school.
Re: (Score:2)
It all depends on the are of the country. While not as drastic as comparing any part of the USA to say, India, there are still extreme differences in the cost of living depending on where you're at in the USA.
Someone living in Silicon Valley who makes $45k/year may be dumpster diving for food. A guy with the same salary in rural Tennessee probably owns a house, car, and maybe a boat.
Re: (Score:2)
Are cars actually cheaper in Appalachia? I'm willing to fly out and drive one back home if so, I like a good road trip.
Re: (Score:2)
Did he say that?
Re: (Score:2)
He implied it? I mean there lies the rub.
Sure the house is cheaper in Appalachia but if you want to say fuck it and retire to Palm Springs when you turn 65, your house is worth shit and you're basically stuck there.
Imo get a work from home position from a California tech company, and then live in Appalachia while saving the difference. That's how you get ahead and eventually return to civilization.
Re: (Score:2)
I'll spare you the whole joke, but the punchline is "My balls are caught in a bear trap".
but you still need to fake it to get pass HR/Taleo (Score:2)
but you still need to fake it to get pass HR/Taleo.
And for an 80-150K piece of paper loaded with skill gaps.
One big break (Score:2)
Not just "One big break" (Score:2)
If you lack the education to back up your experience, every time you hunt for a job you will need that "One big break" again not to start off at entry level and work your way back up. Seen too many people drop out of college with maybe a year to go to graduate. Some make good money and work for a few years, but they are always at a disadvantage when the job markets tightens up and they find themselves looking for a new job.
Re:Not just "One big break" (Score:4, Insightful)
Seen too many people drop out of college with maybe a year to go to graduate. Some make good money and work for a few years, but they are always at a disadvantage when the job markets tightens up and they find themselves looking for a new job.
This is the important part most people don't consider when they give advice based on their past experience. When I talk with someone in IT with no degree, their opinion about how useful a degree is is generally dependent on if they were out of work sometime around 2001 or 2008. This is when the degree is most important. Sure it isn't too hard to find an IT job without a degree in 2017 when the economy has been doing great for 5+ years. But once the next recession hits you'll find HR departments filtering inbound resumes based on degree real quick.
It is a significant risk to work in a knowledge based industry without a college degree. Some people never get burned, and they'll probably attribute that to skill and hard work instead of dumb luck. But there is always another recession down the road to potentially bring them down to reality.
Re: (Score:2)
It might depend on experience as well. I moved half way across country in 2004 and idled about for several months, living off of the sale of my house, until I hunted for and got a job with IBM. Then in 2007 I changed jobs again. But I don't know if 2001 and 2008 are real specific dates. I know in 2008 we were having all kinds of trouble finding Unix admins and the few who did apply were woefully lacking in skills. One guy claimed to be "afraid" of soft links and never used them. One woman said she worked in
Re: (Score:2)
But, it has always been scraps. And yet, humanity still continues to progress...and the scraps just keep getting better.
Re: (Score:2)
35% cream
Re: (Score:2)
It depends on the company, honestly.
I do not have a degree, but thankfully my break came from an industry where that is essentially a check to get through the door. Once you're through the door, they don't really look for it much anymore.
I had to take a crap help desk job, while working side projects that I could pitch to my management. Thankfully I had management that was willing to sit down and listen to me, and understand the value that what I could do would add to different positions. From there it's
the college degree cost / loans are a turn off for (Score:2)
the college degree cost / loans are a turn off for smart people as well. Do you really want to spend 4-5 years and 80K+ to work at starbucks?? with an wage the does not cover the cost of the loans?
Re:the college degree cost / loans are a turn off (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
You can get a PhD by jumping through hoops too. When I was getting mine, the grad students that did meaningful work were kept far longer than the ones who didn't. If you were good, your adviser would give you more work to do (just run one more experiment, publish in one more journal, etc). This drove a lot of the best and brightest to leave early with a Masters. If you could jump through hoops, you could get the degree with far less effort and far less contribution to the field.
No it's not (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's going to cost about $160k to get my kid through college. She'll make somewhere between $2-$4 million more over the course of her lifetime as a result
Assuming her career is lasts 40 years, you're basically getting about a 7-8% annual return on your investment. And that is a pretty big assumption that she gets a six figure salary within a few years of graduating.
Re: (Score:2)
You're also assuming she gets a job that has something to do with her major, and that she keeps it. No guarantee of any sort for that.
Re: (Score:2)
You're doing it wrong.
If you're talking about a B.S. degree, then $160K is way overkill. The only degrees that should cost that much are M.D. (plus Dental and Vet variants) and J.D.. WTF else costs that unless you've bought the lie that she needs to go to a top private university for 4 full years?
Community College for the first 2 years, focusing on your core classes, then transfer to wherever to finish up. Even a top notch private school will only run $80K or so -- and you should be able to either get a dis
Re: (Score:2)
Tried to get my son to go this route, but he wanted the "college experience". As I was trying to keep my home out of foreclosure during the 2008 downturn, I didn't have the money for him to party for a year. He borrowed $6K from family for two semesters, and promptly flunked out.
schools don't like transferring stuff hurts profti (Score:2)
schools don't like transferring stuff as it hurts there profits so they come up with BS to block classes from transferring
Re: (Score:2)
An AA from a State CC will transfer to a 4-year State U in the same State. That is what they are designed to do.
The Univ won't give you a B.S. with their name on it unless you take a full 2 years from their school, but it is 2 and not 4.
Private schools on the other hand...
Re: (Score:2)
It's going to cost about $160k to get my kid through college
Put away the silver spoon if you don't like the costs.
The bulk of universities in the US charge around $8K-$12K per year. Google's top result says the average was $9650 for the 2016-2017 academic year, and $33480 average at private universities. It's even cheaper to start at a community college then transfer to a bigger school after the associate's degree. Don't complain about the $160K for-profit private school when there is the $40K option that can be paid with scholarships, grants, and subsidized loans.
New? (Score:5, Informative)
It seems strange to call this "new" since a few decades ago, it seems like there were lots of people like this in tech, including my high school buddy who never went to college yet did quite well designing computer printers.
Re: (Score:2)
It seems strange to call this "new" since a few decades ago, it seems like there were lots of people like this in tech, including my high school buddy who never went to college yet did quite well designing computer printers.
That's how it used to be. I started my career with a AA in CS. And some of my classmates were running software programming one-man-shop businesses with only a HS degree (but also studying towards a AA and BS degree.) That was in the early 90's.
But by then we were all seeing the change, the progressive change in academic requirements in job postings. There were people at my first job who wanted me out because I only had a AA degree (regardless of how well I was performing.) So many of us kept studying, g
Re: (Score:2)
It's definitely not new. Decades ago, computer experts were all hired based on their skills rather than the CS degrees, because CS wasn't really a major yet. I've had a whole career in IT without a CS degree, and in fact without any formal training or certifications at all. When I've hired people, I've never hired based on certs or majors.
The focus on official certifications (including college degrees) is much more common among large companies, particularly when the candidate search is being performed b
Re: (Score:2)
It's not new and it's not unique to tech.
Any business is going to want to hire you if you can demonstrate to them that you have the skills and experience to help them make money.
Re: (Score:2)
This is almost exactly how I got started! (Score:5, Interesting)
Used that to get a support position in 2000.
Continued working my way up the ladder in IT jobs for the next 17 years.
Now making a 6 figure income
At least half the people I work with have gone a similar route and the company I work for even has an apprenticeship program for paid work/study position for one year and then advance them into an actual position and they will even take people with no computer skills as long as they have the right personality and drive to succeed in IT.
Re: (Score:2)
Self studied and then paid a modest amount for some classes to obtain my first IT Certification in 1999. Used that to get a support position in 2000. Continued working my way up the ladder in IT jobs for the next 17 years. Now making a 6 figure income At least half the people I work with have gone a similar route and the company I work for even has an apprenticeship program for paid work/study position for one year and then advance them into an actual position and they will even take people with no computer skills as long as they have the right personality and drive to succeed in IT.
Congrats on your personal success. Regarding your company's program, this is the way it should be for technical positions that demand a constant refresh of training and skills to keep up with technology.
An accountant who obtained training 20 years ago can still find value and use most of those skills today. That is not the case for those in IT, and more people outside of IT need to understand that instead of looking down upon the highly skilled IT professional who can still provide great value without bei
Re:This is almost exactly how I got started! (Score:4, Informative)
An accountant who obtained training 20 years ago can still find value and use most of those skills today. That is not the case for those in IT, and more people outside of IT need to understand that instead of looking down upon the highly skilled IT professional who can still provide great value without being a ringknocker with a sheepskin under their belt.
This statement might be true for lower-end IT jobs, but it's bullshit for development work.
A computer science degree from a decent school teaches students a number of things including data structures, algorithms, hardware architecture, project management, etc. Lists, sets, and maps haven't fundamentally changed in decades. Algorithms don't change either. Dijkstra's algorithm were first published in 1959. Hardware architecture hasn't changed all that much over the years. As for project management, the main significant change in that time is that agile processes have become popular. Agile isn't exactly hard to pick up. All of this knowledge I've personally used in my years since graduation and plan to continue to use in the future. In fact, having this base level of knowledge helps me pick up and understand new technologies, which come and go.
Developers definitely benefit from computer science degrees. That's true even 20 years after the fact. Frankly, I wouldn't hire a developer without a degree. Yeah sure, maybe I might miss out on that diamond in the rough. I'd rather not deal with the uncertainty. With a degree, a developer shows that they've been exposed to a basic set of information and persevered through difficult circumstances.
Re: (Score:2)
17 years to earn six figures? From what I hear that's what good programmers make right out of school these days.
Microsoft (Score:1)
Just sees it as an opportunity to pay people less. Same reason they want more women in IT (that they pay 25% less than men) and they keep pushing for foreign workers. Not to say all of those things are bad, just know that Microsoft isn't jumping on the bandwagon because they are so magnanimously generous.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think there's much/any overlap between being able to study for a test and being technically proficient. Most of the people coming out of university with comp sci degrees are mostly useless at doing real world tasks, whereas our top developers are all self taught, or have degrees completely unrelated to their profession. The general impression I have of people with uni degrees in comp sci are children with helicopter parents who wanted their kid to have a good job so they held their hand through high
That new band Aerosmith (Score:5, Insightful)
There is nothing new about this, and in fact it used to be the standard. Indeed, the techies without a degree that really know their shit have always been the best. We don't need hand holding to learn, have a passion not seen in most with a degree, and are experienced in a much more diverse way.
Re: That new band Aerosmith (Score:2)
Re: That new band Aerosmith (Score:2)
Re: That new band Aerosmith (Score:2)
middle-skilled jobs? (Score:2)
Re:middle-skilled jobs? (Score:5, Funny)
with POKEs, duh
Re: (Score:2)
I would hardly call people with 4 year college degrees highly skilled. You can already be happy if they can code their way out of a wet paper bag. And that's for a technical or scientific 4 years degree.
Highly skilled? Not highly skilled? We are making these assessments with respect to what? What's the reference point? I'm sorry, but someone who did a 4-year degree (and who just didn't collect 2.0 grades) will be highly skilled. Highly skilled relative to the general population who did not achieve the same level of education. Highly skilled in their branches of study relative to other educated individuals that studied a different career path, etc.
Sure there are exceptional individuals that do not fit t
Lister would be proud... (Score:2)
Let's just call this what it is - a trade (Score:4, Interesting)
The ability to build a computer, but not understand things like von neumann architecture or how a stack machine works is essentially trade work.
I've seen guys build networks with only a rudimentary understanding of subnetting and routing and no knowledge of the OSI model.
And all of that is OK.
Do you think the guy servicing your car understands the metallurgy behind the castings that make up the block and heads? Probably not.
IT needs a formal apprentice/journeyman type of arrangement for the jobs that simply do not require collegiate level knowledge. An IT union for these jobs probably wouldn't be a bad idea either.
This model works well for many other skilled trades - it could also work well for IT jobs.
more job need an apprentice/trade school system (Score:2)
more job need an apprentice/trade school system vs the old college system.
the 2-4-6+ year blocks are a poor fit for some rolls and some jobs need hands on learning.
CS is a real mixed bag some schools are loaded with theory other have a good amount of hands on work.
Now the ITT's and devry's used to be good but over time they got roped into the the degree system leading to a bit of a bad HR rep.
Now they do have less fluff and filler classes but they can be better off by just being an trade school not tied to
Re: (Score:3)
IT is also a moving target. So while there's merit to the idea of a apprentice/journeyman path, it's kind of difficult when the entire IT environment changes with entire paradigm shifts. IT is NOT like plumbing, electrical, masonry, dental, legal, medical, or engineering where you can build of institutional knowledge. Even us seasoned IT folks have effectively shed new skin in this field multiple times already. Really, the industry is just that damned dynamic!
This isn't news and the article itself is odd (Score:5, Interesting)
I don't have a college degree either but I got into this field in 1997 in the same way. I did attend college for almost 3 years though. I had been programming since a child and had been messing around with computer hardware as well. This is not a new thing. I have friends who did the same a LONG time ago.
The other thing is, this person's ability to tinker with computer assembly and a community college information technology course has little or no application to a role of Computer Security Analyst. I know about this, I've been in nearly every IT and Software Development role there is. When I was a Computer Science major there were also Information Technology roles and the like and those were for people who can't hack it in full on Computer Science. I have a close friend that was like this. He fully admits he couldn't hack it. Brilliant at Physics, not so much at Computer Science. So, he switched to Information Technology.
The other thing is, this problem of not hiring people has nothing to do with people lacking education credentials. People with Computer Science degrees can't find jobs. Today, many companies require ridiculous amounts of experience sometimes they even ask for more years of experience than a particular technology has existed. I do believe in many cases they make the requirements ridiculous just so they can whine and say they can't find "qualified candidates" and have to turn to H1-B Visa.
If we are going to talk about how to make more economic opportunity for people in this field, two things will make the most positive impact in this situation: 1) Companies revive the philosophy to hire smart people and provide on the job training that they might be missing for the company's particular technology preferences and 2) Shut down the unethical H1-B visa game by instituting better criteria and increasing oversight. For #1, I mean I don't understand. Let's take the NFL for example. Bill Parcells would go coach the worst team in the NFL, unlock their true potential and then make them Super Bowl winners. Why can't we do the same thing in this field and why shouldn't we?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The funny thing is I've always appreciated the college educated for their perspective and it's always been a good symbiotic relationship.
It depends. Learning theory in a college course and practicing the actual trade are two different things. I think a lot of the more modern college courses work this into their curriculums better but when I was at a large university they sure didn't. That was okay for me, I had already programmed in all the languages they were teaching so what it did for me was fill in some knowledge gaps because we didn't have Google and Code School back in ye olden days. We had libraries that were limited. A lot of ti
Plenty of tech jobs in Chicago (Score:2)
People with Computer Science degrees can't find jobs.
I really don't understand why I keep hearing people say this. I'm guessing you don't live near a major metropolis?
Move to one of the tech hubs and you'll have no problem finding work. I'm in Chicago and there's more openings than people to fill them. We just interviewed a Java programmer for a Python job because there's a shortage of developers.
However, a computer science degree isn't enough, you actually have to be able to program, be proficient with version control systems, be able to write tests, et
HR is the problem. (Score:4, Insightful)
The real problem here is that HR is not interested in hiring based on skills, even if you provide them with the opportunity. Their interest is purely on a resume of checkboxes for the position. These checkboxes always include "X years job experience or a degree in XYZ" and then a list of software you may work with no matter how little. The problem with this is that you cannot get experience if nobody will hire you, so you are stuck with "must have a degree" for entering the the field. HR always insists on the perfect candidate and until you retrain/fire those fools, you won't solve this problem.
Re: (Score:2)
The real problem here is that HR is not not able to hire based on skills,
FTFY.
HR drones come from the party schools, where they majored in socialization. They have no idea how software engineering is actually done, so how would they know what to look for in a candidate?
Re: (Score:2)
Could somebody not not fix that for me?
Re: (Score:2)
If you're sending your resume to the H.R. department, you're doing it wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
I know an HR person who says that the hiring managers are the problem. They are too picky. He said they found a perfect candidate who was out of work for a year - this was in '10 where a LOT of folks were out of work.
The manager didn't want him because "he forgot his skills".
The HR person was incredulous, "Not ten years of experience."
HR works for management. Don't ever forget that. They take their direction from them. So, if HR is the problem, then management is the cause.
Oh, and that guy never found work again. Total waste.
I'm sure there's gonna be folks who are gonna say shit like "well he was no good" or "didn't keep his 'skills' up" or some such thing so that they can pretend that it'll never happen to them. (His company closed his entire department down and sent it to India. All those guys looking for work at the same time....the younger ones got hired first.)
We are all one layoff from career oblivion.
I'm curious. How do you know both the HR person and the guy that never worked again?
Re: (Score:2)
How about making these public corporations (also) invest in education?
They do. They just demand a high return [wikipedia.org] on their investment.
Real Life Anecdote (Score:2)
My career started in a similar manner back in the mid-1990s. When I graduated from high school and started community college, my experience with computers and networking was limited to the skills I developed at home with my PC, and a couple of ROP classes that I took through high school on Novell. When I started college, I was able to leverage those skills and knowledge to get a part time job doing IT support.
Twenty years later, I'm an IT architect helping to set strategic direction for a publicly traded
I remember skill tests.... (Score:2)
Whenever I applied at a fast food restaurant, grocery store or a move theater, the questionnaire/skill test always implied that EMPLOYEES will STEAL from their EMPLOYERS.
Re: (Score:2)
... his Fat Bot is even more repetitive than than he is.
Fat Bot isn't a script. Every time I got an email notification from Slashdot, I copied and pasted the same response about how shameful masturbation is in the public square. I didn't get a single dick pic last night.
1990s print news wants its headlines back (Score:2)
Anyone else remember when the emergence of a skills-based tech market was news? This article is hilariously out of date. When was the last time a real tech recruiter asked you about your college degree? (Hint: real tech recruiters don't ask about college degrees.)
How it used to be (Score:2)
Tech apprenticeships FTW (Score:2)
I'm a fan of the apprenticeship concept, basically for any IT or development job. Start with a baseline of knowledge, or give that knowledge in parallel to on the job training, just like the other skilled trades and professions do. In states with strong unions, it's not uncommon to have people come out of high school and do a union-sponsored internship. THe union sets them up with a total newbie job, pairing them with someone more experienced. At the same time, they run classes to teach the theory needed to
So a Trade (Score:2)
Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain (Score:2)
Suuuuuuuure (Score:2)
This is all well and good for jobs that only require basic technical skills, but all that does is increase the pool of available people for jobs that only require basic technical skills.
And really, this has *always* been true for pretty much *any* company who isn't divorced from reality and think they need a PhD graduate with 20 years of experience for a junor java position.
However, this will be a massive problem if people blindly try to apply the same technique to higher skilled jobs that require not just
I'm proof... (Score:1)
In summary, I started with computers when I was 15 (1995), writing progs for AOL (warez, punters and phishing) then dropped out of high school at 17. Finished my GED at 18 and went directly to work from there. Got my first exposure to linux in 1999 and just stayed with it as my key skill. In 2002, I wasted my time getting comptia certifications (absolutely worthless in my opinion) before contracting at a large web host doing data center engineering work. By 2005, started a full time linux system administrat
Outsourcing troubles? Pay decrease in US? (Score:2)
So they are finding more ways to cut up tech jobs and get low skilled or low educated people on payroll to help drive down their costs. Reminds me of the training at ITT which was a sham I hear. To the educated and highly trained/skilled out there, this sounds like a big problem. Outsourcing wasn't enough I guess.
Doctors and lawyers did a good job of putting up hurdles to keep their ranks lean, so more pay and power to them. Tech is a different beast. For one Tech workers tend to like to share info and enco
Not really new (Score:2)
Its true (Score:2)
I never finished college (money problems)....
But I'm self taught and now I earn big money solving the most complex system and network traffic issues... highest level support for 3 companies running now (25 + in IT and systems)
But if I tried to apply to a job today with any large company that uses online forms that collect your info for those government stats, I would never get an interview because I don't check the box for 'Bacherlors degree'. Thus I never make it through the SQL query from HR to pull
Re: (Score:2)
Thus I never make it through the SQL query from HR to pull applicants for any position.'
It's easy to get past that form. Instead of putting a check mark in that box, write in ' OR 1=1
You could also just change your name to Bobby Tables.
https://xkcd.com/327/ [xkcd.com]
Perfect! (Score:2)
Just in time for me to reach retirement age in about 5 years...