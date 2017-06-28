A New Kind of Tech Job Emphasizes Skills, Not a College Degree (nytimes.com) 65
Steve Lohr, writing for the New York Times: A few years ago, Sean Bridges lived with his mother, Linda, in Wiley Ford, W.Va. Their only income was her monthly Social Security disability check. He applied for work at Walmart and Burger King, but they were not hiring. Yet while Mr. Bridges had no work history, he had certain skills. He had built and sold some stripped-down personal computers, and he had studied information technology at a community college. When Mr. Bridges heard IBM was hiring at a nearby operations center in 2013, he applied and demonstrated those skills. Now Mr. Bridges, 25, is a computer security analyst, making $45,000 a year. In a struggling Appalachian economy, that is enough to provide him with his own apartment, a car, spending money -- and career ambitions. "I got one big break," he said. "That's what I needed." Mr. Bridges represents a new but promising category in the American labor market: people working in so-called new-collar or middle-skill jobs. As the United States struggles with how to match good jobs to the two-thirds of adults who do not have a four-year college degree, his experience shows how a worker's skills can be emphasized over traditional hiring filters like college degrees, work history and personal references. [...] On Wednesday, the approach received a strong corporate endorsement from Microsoft, which announced a grant of more than $25 million to help Skillful, a program to foster skills-oriented hiring, training and education. The initiative, led by the Markle Foundation, began last year in Colorado, and Microsoft's grant will be used to expand it there and move it into other states. "We need new approaches, or we're going to leave more and more people behind in our economy," said Brad Smith, president of Microsoft.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
That's $55K+ plus bonus and don't forget the ebook side hustle and the affiliate link spam.
Rumor has it creimer is going to expand his spam business as soon as he can code a spam bot that doesn't crash to a PoserShell prompt every 2.4 hours.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is that Colleges are not for everyone. However the Job Market makes them as a benchmark to what they want.
Colleges are stuck in Victorian Culture, with a rigid set of requirements for success. Historically people with above average IQ were able to pass college. However now that so many jobs require it. Colleges have lowered the requirements, as to make sure people can still pass college and survive.
Now college for me was valuable, however its value wasn't in Job training, most of the stuff I
Re: (Score:3)
Its not so much that college has lowered quality so people can pass to survive, they've lowered quality so more people can pay to attend. It is literally a business at this point, not an educational institution. A college degree is hitting that point where it costs more than a house mortgage, which is INSANE! And while some might try to argue this claim, remember that a college education is per-person, whereas a house generally can fit multiple people.
Universities hiring lobbyists in 3...2...1... (Score:3, Insightful)
Universities are a HUGE business, if they had their way you'd need a PhD to flip burgers.
Re: (Score:2)
To be fair, that guy is not well paid. We graduate bachelors with a specialty in security and they average at twice the number that was give here. I think $45k is the low 10 percentile of our CS graduate. And we are a state school.
but you still need to fake it to get pass HR/Taleo (Score:2)
but you still need to fake it to get pass HR/Taleo.
And for an 80-150K piece of paper loaded with skill gaps.
One big break (Score:2)
Not just "One big break" (Score:2)
If you lack the education to back up your experience, every time you hunt for a job you will need that "One big break" again not to start off at entry level and work your way back up. Seen too many people drop out of college with maybe a year to go to graduate. Some make good money and work for a few years, but they are always at a disadvantage when the job markets tightens up and they find themselves looking for a new job.
Re: (Score:2)
35% cream
Re: (Score:2)
It depends on the company, honestly.
I do not have a degree, but thankfully my break came from an industry where that is essentially a check to get through the door. Once you're through the door, they don't really look for it much anymore.
I had to take a crap help desk job, while working side projects that I could pitch to my management. Thankfully I had management that was willing to sit down and listen to me, and understand the value that what I could do would add to different positions. From there it's
the college degree cost / loans are a turn off for (Score:2)
the college degree cost / loans are a turn off for smart people as well. Do you really want to spend 4-5 years and 80K+ to work at starbucks?? with an wage the does not cover the cost of the loans?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No it's not (Score:2)
New? (Score:3)
It seems strange to call this "new" since a few decades ago, it seems like there were lots of people like this in tech, including my high school buddy who never went to college yet did quite well designing computer printers.
This is almost exactly how I got started! (Score:4, Interesting)
Used that to get a support position in 2000.
Continued working my way up the ladder in IT jobs for the next 17 years.
Now making a 6 figure income
At least half the people I work with have gone a similar route and the company I work for even has an apprenticeship program for paid work/study position for one year and then advance them into an actual position and they will even take people with no computer skills as long as they have the right personality and drive to succeed in IT.
Re: (Score:2)
Self studied and then paid a modest amount for some classes to obtain my first IT Certification in 1999. Used that to get a support position in 2000. Continued working my way up the ladder in IT jobs for the next 17 years. Now making a 6 figure income At least half the people I work with have gone a similar route and the company I work for even has an apprenticeship program for paid work/study position for one year and then advance them into an actual position and they will even take people with no computer skills as long as they have the right personality and drive to succeed in IT.
Congrats on your personal success. Regarding your company's program, this is the way it should be for technical positions that demand a constant refresh of training and skills to keep up with technology.
An accountant who obtained training 20 years ago can still find value and use most of those skills today. That is not the case for those in IT, and more people outside of IT need to understand that instead of looking down upon the highly skilled IT professional who can still provide great value without bei
Microsoft (Score:1)
Just sees it as an opportunity to pay people less. Same reason they want more women in IT (that they pay 25% less than men) and they keep pushing for foreign workers. Not to say all of those things are bad, just know that Microsoft isn't jumping on the bandwagon because they are so magnanimously generous.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think there's much/any overlap between being able to study for a test and being technically proficient. Most of the people coming out of university with comp sci degrees are mostly useless at doing real world tasks, whereas our top developers are all self taught, or have degrees completely unrelated to their profession. The general impression I have of people with uni degrees in comp sci are children with helicopter parents who wanted their kid to have a good job so they held their hand through high
That new band Aerosmith (Score:4, Insightful)
There is nothing new about this, and in fact it used to be the standard. Indeed, the techies without a degree that really know their shit have always been the best. We don't need hand holding to learn, have a passion not seen in most with a degree, and are experienced in a much more diverse way.
middle-skilled jobs? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
with POKEs, duh
Lister would be proud... (Score:2)
Let's just call this what it is - a trade (Score:2)
The ability to build a computer, but not understand things like von neumann architecture or how a stack machine works is essentially trade work.
I've seen guys build networks with only a rudimentary understanding of subnetting and routing and no knowledge of the OSI model.
And all of that is OK.
Do you think the guy servicing your car understands the metallurgy behind the castings that make up the block and heads? Probably not.
IT needs a formal apprentice/journeyman type of arrangement for the jobs that simply
This isn't news and the article itself is odd (Score:4, Interesting)
I don't have a college degree either but I got into this field in 1997 in the same way. I did attend college for almost 3 years though. I had been programming since a child and had been messing around with computer hardware as well. This is not a new thing. I have friends who did the same a LONG time ago.
The other thing is, this person's ability to tinker with computer assembly and a community college information technology course has little or no application to a role of Computer Security Analyst. I know about this, I've been in nearly every IT and Software Development role there is. When I was a Computer Science major there were also Information Technology roles and the like and those were for people who can't hack it in full on Computer Science. I have a close friend that was like this. He fully admits he couldn't hack it. Brilliant at Physics, not so much at Computer Science. So, he switched to Information Technology.
The other thing is, this problem of not hiring people has nothing to do with people lacking education credentials. People with Computer Science degrees can't find jobs. Today, many companies require ridiculous amounts of experience sometimes they even ask for more years of experience than a particular technology has existed. I do believe in many cases they make the requirements ridiculous just so they can whine and say they can't find "qualified candidates" and have to turn to H1-B Visa.
If we are going to talk about how to make more economic opportunity for people in this field, two things will make the most positive impact in this situation: 1) Companies revive the philosophy to hire smart people and provide on the job training that they might be missing for the company's particular technology preferences and 2) Shut down the unethical H1-B visa game by instituting better criteria and increasing oversight. For #1, I mean I don't understand. Let's take the NFL for example. Bill Parcells would go coach the worst team in the NFL, unlock their true potential and then make them Super Bowl winners. Why can't we do the same thing in this field and why shouldn't we?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The funny thing is I've always appreciated the college educated for their perspective and it's always been a good symbiotic relationship.
It depends. Learning theory in a college course and practicing the actual trade are two different things. I think a lot of the more modern college courses work this into their curriculums better but when I was at a large university they sure didn't. That was okay for me, I had already programmed in all the languages they were teaching so what it did for me was fill in some knowledge gaps because we didn't have Google and Code School back in ye olden days. We had libraries that were limited. A lot of ti
HR is the problem. (Score:3)
The real problem here is that HR is not interested in hiring based on skills, even if you provide them with the opportunity. Their interest is purely on a resume of checkboxes for the position. These checkboxes always include "X years job experience or a degree in XYZ" and then a list of software you may work with no matter how little. The problem with this is that you cannot get experience if nobody will hire you, so you are stuck with "must have a degree" for entering the the field. HR always insists on the perfect candidate and until you retrain/fire those fools, you won't solve this problem.
Real Life Anecdote (Score:2)
My career started in a similar manner back in the mid-1990s. When I graduated from high school and started community college, my experience with computers and networking was limited to the skills I developed at home with my PC, and a couple of ROP classes that I took through high school on Novell. When I started college, I was able to leverage those skills and knowledge to get a part time job doing IT support.
Twenty years later, I'm an IT architect helping to set strategic direction for a publicly traded
I remember skill tests.... (Score:2)
Whenever I applied at a fast food restaurant, grocery store or a move theater, the questionnaire/skill test always implied that EMPLOYEES will STEAL from their EMPLOYERS.
1990s print news wants its headlines back (Score:2)
Anyone else remember when the emergence of a skills-based tech market was news? This article is hilariously out of date. When was the last time a real tech recruiter asked you about your college degree? (Hint: real tech recruiters don't ask about college degrees.)