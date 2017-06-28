Facebook's Secret Censorship Rules Protect White Men From Hate Speech But Not Black Children (propublica.org) 66
Sidney Fussell from Gizmodo summarizes a report from ProPublica, which brings to light dozens of training documents used by Facebook to train moderators on hate speech: As the trove of slides and quizzes reveals, Facebook uses a warped, one-sided reasoning to balance policing hate speech against users' freedom of expression on the platform. This is perhaps best summarized by the above image from one of its training slideshows, wherein Facebook instructs moderators to protect "White Men," but not "Female Drivers" or "Black Children." Facebook only blocks inflammatory remarks if they're used against members of a "protected class." But Facebook itself decides who makes up a protected class, with lots of clear opportunities for moderation to be applied arbitrarily at best and against minoritized people critiquing those in power (particularly white men) at worst -- as Facebook has been routinely accused of. According to the leaked documents, here are the group identifiers Facebook protects: Sex, Religious affiliation, National origin, Gender identity, Race, Ethnicity, Sexual Orientation, Serious disability or disease. And here are those Facebook won't protect: Social class, continental origin, appearance, age, occupation, political ideology, religions, countries. Subsets of groups -- female drivers, Jewish professors, gay liberals -- aren't protected either, as ProPublica explains: White men are considered a group because both traits are protected, while female drivers and black children, like radicalized Muslims, are subsets, because one of their characteristics is not protected.
Try to police speech and expression and you fuck it up every time.
Slashdot's moderation system works pretty well.
The reason for the headline is that "children" is not a protected category, while skin color and gender both are.
It's entirely about the words.
"white men" are protected exactly as much as "black men" or "white women" or "black women", because both the noun and the adjective refer to protected categories.
"black children" are protected, likewise, just as much as "white children" or "white adults" or "black adults"-- the second word in the phrase is not a protected category.
Misleading all around. But "black children" shouldn't be protected less than simply "black" but it appears to be the case in the article.
Black children have two attributes : "black" and "child".
They are not protected from attacks against their "child" attribute, only against their "black" attribute.
Blacks only have single attribute, which is protected, and therefore are totally protected.
That's the reasoning.
In reality however, humans have many, many attributes, and only a few of them are protected, so attacks are possible on anyone. People are not totally defined by their race and gender, thankfully.
is quite a bit different than
a U.S. congressman wrote a Facebook post in which he called for the slaughter of "radicalized" Muslims. "Hunt them, identify them, and kill them," declared U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican. "Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all."
one is racist (ALL whites) and one is talking about "radical" islam, meaning the people we are actua
The author goes off the deep end when her ideology comes out somewhere halfway through the summary. To wit, the bit where she decries the disallowing of hate speech against white men in particular, because it's of course not possible to hate-speak against whitey for ~reasons~.
I never understood that twisted definition. I hear this commonly said, but it is completely made up. The words are "hate speech" not "denigrating speech targeted against a discriminated group"
"I never understood that twisted definition."
It's because it's a crazy definition.
How can it be "less bad" to target someone because of their race -- but their race isn't a "protected group" vs. targeting some because of their race -- and their race is a "protected group"?
Why should one class of people have less protection than another?
It's the definition of a SJW to do as such. The best thing you can do to ignore it. If you put a group of SJWs together, they'll keep creating such rules and find discrimination and hate until there is one left and that one commits suicide for self-discriminating
You need a society where there is systematic abuse of white men
You mean like a society that has decided the only unprotected people are those that are both white and men?
>It's impossible because it's not possible for them to be victimized in that way.
Yeah, that's what the racist would say. Can't possibly murder a negro; at most it's damage to property, right?
>Having your feelings hurt != hate speech.
Concrete discrimination against whites today starts from exactly the ideology where whitey cannot possibly be hurt, or damaged, or discriminated against in any way. So we have things like gender-based admission quotas that stop applying the second that the proportion of wo
Well, tell that to one of my white friends who escaped from Zimbabwe after her father was killed over the land they had. Her and her family escaped, but had a rather traumatic time getting out of the country (car jacked once, and her mother raped for being white).
Now that's racism.
If it's immoral to use race as a discriminator, then it's immoral regardless of the targeted race. If the racetype is used to determine the morality of the discrimination under the guise of fighting such discrimination, then the philosophy is illogical and self defeating.
You need a society where there is systematic abuse of white men before they could possibly be the victim of hate speech.
No. The individual situation matters, not some generalized assumption. You just need one person or institution in a position of power to discriminate for/against someone based on race for it to be an example of racism. The best thing for s
because it's of course not possible to hate-speak against whitey
That is mostly true. I am white, and I don't get offended at people insulting my race. Anti-white speech seems more funny than offensive, which may be why it is so common in comedy. People are bothered by hate speech when there is not just words, but also social and economic repression, which rarely happens to white people because of their race.
Look again at society. If you want to see how disproportionately white men can be and are punished simply for being male and white, go to any court but especially family court.
>I am white, and I don't get offended at people insulting my race.
Calls for structural discrimination against whites is always an item of racism that you, even if you weren't white, are obliged to oppose; or fall short of the generally-approved ideas concerning the abolition of racism.
Female drivers? (Score:2)
The usual stereotype about female drivers is that most female drivers are bad. In other words, that females en masse are bad as drivers. I fail to see how it's not about a protected class, unless some other stereotype is meant here.
Male drivers is also not protected. And statistically, males make up a greater proportion of the accidents, that's why the insurance premiums used to be smaller for women in the UK, until sex discrimination laws disallowed that, and made insurance companies charge the same as for male drivers.. Have to hate it when ideology trumps reality (I'm male, and was all for keeping the female discount, as that's exactly what reality was showing).
I'm trying to make a different point altogether. "Female drivers are bad (as drivers)" seems to be about an unprotected class but is really the same as "females are bad drivers", which is about a protected class.
First of all, the article makes it seem like whites are protected while blacks aren't. That isn't the case, everyone in a group gets equal rights to censorship.
However this is a clear example of Simpson's Paradox, if you split up your sample set enough, you get contradictory results.
This is a direct result of SJW demands for censorship with a healthy dose of discrimination, you get a patchwork of rules that is neither based on word of law or common sense and can be cut and paste to fit pretty much every model.
You can boil down and extend every SJW argument using the same logic and see that what they are asking for is not protection but discrimination.
What SJW want is to use their victim status to seize power and make whatever rules they feel like at the moment. An algorithm can't give them what they want because they don't want something that has limits and rules, they only want absolute, aribitrary power that doesn't have to explain itself consistently.
Seriously, this is taking the example way out of context. It's a perfect example of training material giving examples that on the surface seem legitimate and the having the less obvious example be the right answer. The example is done to prove a point and make people pay attention to detail. When talking about "protected" in today's world, everyone thinks of anything but white men. That's the point here. The right answer of an entire race is hiding with subsets of a gender and race.
Had they shown a pic
If you are unhappy with how facebook is conducting itself then by all means, stop using it. There has never been a need to use facebook and it's causing you distress then you shouldn't be using it.
Didi Delgado, whose post stating that “white people are racist” was deleted, has been banned from Facebook so often that she has set up an account on another service called Patreon, where she posts the content that Facebook suppressed. In May, she deplored the increasingly common Facebook censorship of black activists in an article for Medium titled “Mark Zuckerberg Hates Black People.”
You don't have to be white to be a racist.