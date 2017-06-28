Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Facebook's Secret Censorship Rules Protect White Men From Hate Speech But Not Black Children (propublica.org) 66

Posted by BeauHD from the woefully-ill-equipped dept.
Sidney Fussell from Gizmodo summarizes a report from ProPublica, which brings to light dozens of training documents used by Facebook to train moderators on hate speech: As the trove of slides and quizzes reveals, Facebook uses a warped, one-sided reasoning to balance policing hate speech against users' freedom of expression on the platform. This is perhaps best summarized by the above image from one of its training slideshows, wherein Facebook instructs moderators to protect "White Men," but not "Female Drivers" or "Black Children." Facebook only blocks inflammatory remarks if they're used against members of a "protected class." But Facebook itself decides who makes up a protected class, with lots of clear opportunities for moderation to be applied arbitrarily at best and against minoritized people critiquing those in power (particularly white men) at worst -- as Facebook has been routinely accused of. According to the leaked documents, here are the group identifiers Facebook protects: Sex, Religious affiliation, National origin, Gender identity, Race, Ethnicity, Sexual Orientation, Serious disability or disease. And here are those Facebook won't protect: Social class, continental origin, appearance, age, occupation, political ideology, religions, countries. Subsets of groups -- female drivers, Jewish professors, gay liberals -- aren't protected either, as ProPublica explains: White men are considered a group because both traits are protected, while female drivers and black children, like radicalized Muslims, are subsets, because one of their characteristics is not protected.

  • Who'd a Thunk? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sycodon ( 149926 ) on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @05:22PM (#54707831)

    Try to police speech and expression and you fuck it up every time.

  • Somewhat misleading headline (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @05:27PM (#54707891)

    The reason for the headline is that "children" is not a protected category, while skin color and gender both are.

    It's entirely about the words.
    "white men" are protected exactly as much as "black men" or "white women" or "black women", because both the noun and the adjective refer to protected categories.

    "black children" are protected, likewise, just as much as "white children" or "white adults" or "black adults"-- the second word in the phrase is not a protected category.

    • Misleading all around. But "black children" shouldn't be protected less than simply "black" but it appears to be the case in the article.

      • they'd be protected less than black girls, black girl trannies, black girl tranny Muslims, retarded black girl tranny Muslims, etc.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by GuB-42 ( 2483988 )

        Black children have two attributes : "black" and "child".
        They are not protected from attacks against their "child" attribute, only against their "black" attribute.

        Blacks only have single attribute, which is protected, and therefore are totally protected.

        That's the reasoning.
        In reality however, humans have many, many attributes, and only a few of them are protected, so attacks are possible on anyone. People are not totally defined by their race and gender, thankfully.

    • Re:Somewhat misleading headline (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Rockoon ( 1252108 ) on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @05:50PM (#54708109)
      The whole concept of "protected class" is bereft of morality...
    • "All white people are racist. Start from this reference point, or you've already failed,"

      is quite a bit different than

      a U.S. congressman wrote a Facebook post in which he called for the slaughter of "radicalized" Muslims. "Hunt them, identify them, and kill them," declared U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican. "Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all."

      one is racist (ALL whites) and one is talking about "radical" islam, meaning the people we are actua

  • While the point could be valid (Score:5, Insightful)

    by tietokone-olmi ( 26595 ) on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @05:29PM (#54707925)

    The author goes off the deep end when her ideology comes out somewhere halfway through the summary. To wit, the bit where she decries the disallowing of hate speech against white men in particular, because it's of course not possible to hate-speak against whitey for ~reasons~.

    • because it's of course not possible to hate-speak against whitey

      That is mostly true. I am white, and I don't get offended at people insulting my race. Anti-white speech seems more funny than offensive, which may be why it is so common in comedy. People are bothered by hate speech when there is not just words, but also social and economic repression, which rarely happens to white people because of their race.

  • The usual stereotype about female drivers is that most female drivers are bad. In other words, that females en masse are bad as drivers. I fail to see how it's not about a protected class, unless some other stereotype is meant here.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by malkavian ( 9512 )

      Male drivers is also not protected. And statistically, males make up a greater proportion of the accidents, that's why the insurance premiums used to be smaller for women in the UK, until sex discrimination laws disallowed that, and made insurance companies charge the same as for male drivers.. Have to hate it when ideology trumps reality (I'm male, and was all for keeping the female discount, as that's exactly what reality was showing).

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by temcat ( 873475 )

        I'm trying to make a different point altogether. "Female drivers are bad (as drivers)" seems to be about an unprotected class but is really the same as "females are bad drivers", which is about a protected class.

  • SJW (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @05:45PM (#54708069) Homepage Journal
    It must be very complicated trying to live as a SJW. I prefer just being nice to people.
  • Now that this is public knowledge, people can post any hate speech they want. "White men who aren't me suck!", for example. Or "women older than 1 are terrible people!"

  • Wow, this is SJW message shaping at its best (Score:4, Insightful)

    by guruevi ( 827432 ) <evi@@@evcircuits...com> on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @05:53PM (#54708135) Homepage

    First of all, the article makes it seem like whites are protected while blacks aren't. That isn't the case, everyone in a group gets equal rights to censorship.

    However this is a clear example of Simpson's Paradox, if you split up your sample set enough, you get contradictory results.

    This is a direct result of SJW demands for censorship with a healthy dose of discrimination, you get a patchwork of rules that is neither based on word of law or common sense and can be cut and paste to fit pretty much every model.

    You can boil down and extend every SJW argument using the same logic and see that what they are asking for is not protection but discrimination.

    • What SJW want is to use their victim status to seize power and make whatever rules they feel like at the moment. An algorithm can't give them what they want because they don't want something that has limits and rules, they only want absolute, aribitrary power that doesn't have to explain itself consistently.

  • Seriously, this is taking the example way out of context. It's a perfect example of training material giving examples that on the surface seem legitimate and the having the less obvious example be the right answer. The example is done to prove a point and make people pay attention to detail. When talking about "protected" in today's world, everyone thinks of anything but white men. That's the point here. The right answer of an entire race is hiding with subsets of a gender and race.

    Had they shown a pic

  • If you are unhappy with how facebook is conducting itself then by all means, stop using it. There has never been a need to use facebook and it's causing you distress then you shouldn't be using it.

  • Didi Delgado, whose post stating that “white people are racist” was deleted, has been banned from Facebook so often that she has set up an account on another service called Patreon, where she posts the content that Facebook suppressed. In May, she deplored the increasingly common Facebook censorship of black activists in an article for Medium titled “Mark Zuckerberg Hates Black People.”

    You don't have to be white to be a racist.

