London Metropolitan Police's 18,000 Windows XP PCs Is a Disaster Waiting To Happen (mspoweruser.com) 10
According to MSPoweruser, the London Metropolitan Police are still using around 18,000 PCs powered by Windows XP, an operating system Microsoft stopped supporting in 2014. What's more is that the police force is upgrading its PCs from Windows XP to Windows 8.1, instead of Windows 10. Only 8 PCs at the police force are reportedly powered by the "most secure version of Windows right now." From the report: From the looks of things, the London Metropolitan Police will continue to upgrade their systems to Windows 8.1 at the moment. Windows 8.1 is still being supported by Microsoft, although the mainstream support for the OS is set to end on the 9 January 2018. Microsoft will offer extended support for the OS until 2023, which means Windows 8.1 is still a much more secure alternative for the Metropolitan Police than Windows XP. Windows 10 still would have been the best option in terms of security, however. Microsoft is releasing security updates for the OS every month, and the new advanced security features like Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection makes PCs running Windows a whole lot more secure. The spokesman of the 0Conservative London Assembly said in a statement: "The Met is working towards upgrading its software, but in its current state it's like a fish swimming in a pool of sharks. It is vital the Met is given the resources to step up its upgrade timeline before we see another cyber-attack with nationwide security implications."
I love this crap (Score:2)
It's called managing your resources. Or maybe "scare the government into giving us more money than we need cuz look how outdated we are". Either way, the folks in charge need to be fired and the entire culture changed.
/ I used to get a new desktop every 3 years, whether I needed
Win XP still gets updates ... (Score:2)
... after a registry hack [zdnet.com] to tell it it's an ATM (or other embedded).
To apply the hack, create a text file with a
.reg extension and the contents below:
Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\WPA\PosReady]
"Installed"=dword:00000001
I'll just leave these random questions lying here. (Score:2)
How does the current support level of the XP-based POSReady version (the Windows version for bespoke embedded device use), which is still receiving patches until 2019, compare with the support level of Windows 8.1?
Windows is not the way. (Score:2)
I'm sorry but if you are serious about security and long-term stability (decades) then Windows isn't the way. Sure, no OS is perfect but that doesn't means you should choose to drink raw sewage because filtered water isn't really pure water. Honestly, they should be using some minimal version of FreeBSD with an minimalistic or possibly text interface. Progress is good but only if you are heading in the right direction.