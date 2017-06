London Metropolitan Police's 18,000 Windows XP PCs Is a Disaster Waiting To Happen

According to MSPoweruser, the London Metropolitan Police are still using around 18,000 PCs powered by Windows XP , an operating system Microsoft stopped supporting in 2014. What's more is that the police force is upgrading its PCs from Windows XP to Windows 8.1, instead of Windows 10. Only 8 PCs at the police force are reportedly powered by the "most secure version of Windows right now." From the report:The spokesman of the 0Conservative London Assembly said in a statement: "The Met is working towards upgrading its software, but in its current state it's like a fish swimming in a pool of sharks. It is vital the Met is given the resources to step up its upgrade timeline before we see another cyber-attack with nationwide security implications."