Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Twitter Social Networks

Twitter Detects Riots Faster Than Police, Study Says (cnet.com) 17

Posted by msmash from the crowdsourcing-data dept.
A new study by Cardiff University has determined that Twitter can be used to identify dangerous situations up to an hour faster than police reports. From a report: Researchers at Cardiff analyzed 1.6 million tweets relevant to the 2011 London riots. In the town of Enfield, police received reports of disorder an hour and 23 minutes after computer systems could have picked up the same information from Twitter, according to the study. "In this research, we show that online social media are becoming the go-to place to report observations of everyday occurrences -- including social disorder and terrestrial criminal activity," said co-author of the study Pete Burnap.

Twitter Detects Riots Faster Than Police, Study Says More | Reply

Twitter Detects Riots Faster Than Police, Study Says

Comments Filter:
  • Or 999 if you are in the UK. Just crowd source solutions to your problems.
  • How hard is it to detect a riot? Hey look, there's a guy throwing a trashcan through a window surrounded by dozens of other people. Doesn't seem like rocket science.
    • Very few modern riots are spontaneous. Usually, they are orchestrated political affairs by those who wish to intimidate others. Follow the money. Twitter can show the planning. Be aware of the world.

  • Yet again our Slashdot overlords subject us to clickbait and misleading titles.

    This should read, "Twitter Theoretically Could Detect Riots Faster Than Police."

    In other news, Jennifer Lawrence Could Theoretically Show Up At My Door And Demand Sex.

  • Last night I finished reading "Hatching Twitter: A True Story of Money, Power, Friendship, and Betrayal" [amzn.to] by Nick Bilton. There's a quote by Mark Zuckerburg [huffingtonpost.com] that the Twitter founders "drove a clown car that feel into a gold mine." They played musical chairs for the CEO for first few years and the current CEO is a Steve Jobs wannabe. Unbelievable.

  • Monitor Twitter and find the riot faster...

    It will be all fun and games until somebody figures out how to spoof a riot by spamming Twitter... The police show up and volia! A new way to "SWAT" someone...

    BTW.... For most riots... Who doesn't know in ADVANCE where they are going to be? We act like they are just events that happen at random times and places. You may not know the exact block the violence will break out, but it's usually pretty obvious when the risk of such behavior is high and where it's lik

  • Okay, they said the London riots were predictable from Twitter. Did they get additional positive correlation from other twitter --> actual riots? Did they attempt this and find that they couldn't get the correlation? Did they predict other riots that simply didn't materialize? I'd like to believe there's more to the study than is found in the story, but frankly there just isn't enough there to indicate a xx% rate. A data point of 1 is not a recipe for actionable data.
  • Until it's used to actually report the riot before the authorities I'm skeptical. It's easy to look back and see that there were clues that a riot was going on, but it's another thing to look at the present and say a riot IS going on. You also could get plenty of false posities. Not to mention the moment you use it to predict ONE riot the Trolls will figure out how to trip your detector.

Slashdot Top Deals

Men love to wonder, and that is the seed of science.

Close